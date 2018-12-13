openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sp

@shagstrom/split-pane

by Simon Hagström
1.0.0 (see all)

jQuery Split Pane plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

505

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Split Pane

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

split-pane

jQuery Split Pane plugin

The plugin should work in IE8 and above as well as in Chrome, Safari and Firefox.

You can download split-pane.js and split-pane.css manually to you project or you can install with npm:

npm install split-pane

Split panes are initiated with

$(selector).splitPane();

Split pane component min-height and min-width are supported, and the component size can be set programmatically with

$(selector).splitPane('firstComponentSize', 0);"

or

$(selector).splitPane('lastComponentSize', 100);"

Only pixel values are supported.

Below is a basic example on how to use the plugin. Check out my blog post for some prettier examples.

You need to set up component widths and divider position using css, not as options to the JS splitPane function. The reason for this is that I like things to look good even before the JavaScript kicks in.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
        <title>Basic Example</title>
        <link rel="stylesheet" href="split-pane.css" />
        <script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.9.1.js"></script>
        <script src="split-pane.js"></script>
        <style type="text/css">
            html, body {
                height: 100%;
                min-height: 100%;
                margin: 0;
                padding: 0;
            }
            .split-pane-divider {
                background: #aaa;
            }
            #left-component {
                width: 20em;
            }
            #my-divider {
                left: 20em; /* Same as left component width */
                width: 5px;
            }
            #right-component {
                left: 20em;  /* Same as left component width */
                margin-left: 5px;  /* Same as divider width */
            }
        </style>
        <script>
            $(function() {
                $('div.split-pane').splitPane();
            });
        </script>
    </head>
    <body>
        <div class="split-pane fixed-left">
            <div class="split-pane-component" id="left-component">
                This is the left component
            </div>
            <div class="split-pane-divider" id="my-divider"></div>
            <div class="split-pane-component" id="right-component">
                This is the right component
                <button onclick="$('div.split-pane').splitPane('firstComponentSize', 0);">Collapse first component</button>
            </div>
        </div>
    </body>
</html>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial