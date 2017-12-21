A Node.js implementation of RTMP/HTTP-FLV/WS-FLV/HLS/DASH Media Server

中文介绍

Web Admin Panel Source

https://github.com/illuspas/Node-Media-Server-Admin

Web Admin Panel Screenshot

http://server_ip:8000/admin

Features

Cross platform support Windows/Linux/Unix

Support H.264/H.265(flv_id=12)/AAC/MP3/SPEEX/NELLYMOSER/G.711/OPUS(flv_id=13)

Support GOP cache

Support remux to LIVE-HTTP/WS-FLV,Support NodePlayer.js playback

Support remux to HLS/DASH/MP4

Support xycdn style authentication

Support event callback

Support https/wss

Support Server Monitor

Support Rtsp/Rtmp relay

Support api control relay

Support real-time multi-resolution transcoding

Usage

npx

npx node-media-server

install as a global program

npm i node-media-server -g node-media-server

docker version

docker run --name nms -d -p 1935:1935 -p 8000:8000 -p 8443:8443 illuspas/node-media-server

npm version (recommended)

mkdir nms cd nms npm install node-media-server vi app.js

const NodeMediaServer = require ( 'node-media-server' ); const config = { rtmp : { port : 1935 , chunk_size : 60000 , gop_cache : true , ping : 30 , ping_timeout : 60 }, http : { port : 8000 , allow_origin : '*' } }; var nms = new NodeMediaServer(config) nms.run();

node app.js

Publishing live streams

From FFmpeg

If you have a video file with H.264 video and AAC audio: ffmpeg -re -i INPUT_FILE_NAME -c copy -f flv rtmp://localhost/live/STREAM_NAME

Or if you have a video file that is encoded in other audio/video format:

ffmpeg -re -i INPUT_FILE_NAME -c:v libx264 -preset veryfast -tune zerolatency -c:a aac -ar 44100 -f flv rtmp://localhost/live/STREAM_NAME

From OBS

Settings -> Stream

Stream Type : Custom Streaming Server

URL : rtmp://localhost/live

Stream key : STREAM_NAME

Accessing the live stream

RTMP

rtmp :

http :

ws :

HLS

http :

DASH

http :

via flv.js over http-flv

< script src = "https://cdn.bootcss.com/flv.js/1.5.0/flv.min.js" > </ script > < video id = "videoElement" > </ video > < script > if (flvjs.isSupported()) { var videoElement = document .getElementById( 'videoElement' ); var flvPlayer = flvjs.createPlayer({ type : 'flv' , url : 'http://localhost:8000/live/STREAM_NAME.flv' }); flvPlayer.attachMediaElement(videoElement); flvPlayer.load(); flvPlayer.play(); } </ script >

via flv.js over websocket-flv

< script src = "https://cdn.bootcss.com/flv.js/1.5.0/flv.min.js" > </ script > < video id = "videoElement" > </ video > < script > if (flvjs.isSupported()) { var videoElement = document .getElementById( 'videoElement' ); var flvPlayer = flvjs.createPlayer({ type : 'flv' , url : 'ws://localhost:8000/live/STREAM_NAME.flv' }); flvPlayer.attachMediaElement(videoElement); flvPlayer.load(); flvPlayer.play(); } </ script >

Logging

Modify the logging type

It is now possible to modify the logging type which determines which console outputs are shown.

There are a total of 4 possible options:

0 - Don't log anything

1 - Log errors

2 - Log errors and generic info

3 - Log everything (debug)

Modifying the logging type is easy - just add a new value logType in the config and set it to a value between 0 and 4. By default, this is set to show errors and generic info internally (setting 2).

const NodeMediaServer = require ( 'node-media-server' ); const config = { logType : 3 , rtmp : { port : 1935 , chunk_size : 60000 , gop_cache : true , ping : 30 , ping_timeout : 60 }, http : { port : 8000 , allow_origin : '*' } }; var nms = new NodeMediaServer(config) nms.run();

Authentication

Encryption URL consists of:

rtmp://hostname:port/appname/stream?sign=expires-HashValue

http://hostname:port/appname/stream.flv?sign=expires-HashValue

ws://hostname:port/appname/stream.flv?sign=expires-HashValue

1.Publish or play address:

rtmp://192.168.0.10/live/stream

2.Config set auth->secret: 'nodemedia2017privatekey'

const config = { rtmp : { port : 1935 , chunk_size : 60000 , gop_cache : true , ping : 30 , ping_timeout : 60 }, http : { port : 8000 , allow_origin : '*' }, auth : { play : true , publish : true , secret : 'nodemedia2017privatekey' } }

3.expiration time: 2017/8/23 11:25:21 ,The calculated expiration timestamp is

1503458721

4.The combination HashValue is:

HashValue = md5("/live/stream-1503458721-nodemedia2017privatekey”)

HashValue = 80c1d1ad2e0c2ab63eebb50eed64201a

5.Final request address

rtmp://192.168.0.10/live/stream?sign=1503458721-80c1d1ad2e0c2ab63eebb50eed64201a

The 'sign' keyword can not be modified

H.265 over RTMP

H.265 does not appear in Adobe's official specification. Id 12 is the standard for most cloud services in China.

Publish or Transcode: ffmpeg-hw-win32

Play:NodeMediaClient-Android and NodeMediaClient-iOS

Pure JavaScrip live stream player: NodePlayer.js

Event callback

...... nms.run(); nms.on( 'preConnect' , (id, args) => { console .log( '[NodeEvent on preConnect]' , `id= ${id} args= ${ JSON .stringify(args)} ` ); }); nms.on( 'postConnect' , (id, args) => { console .log( '[NodeEvent on postConnect]' , `id= ${id} args= ${ JSON .stringify(args)} ` ); }); nms.on( 'doneConnect' , (id, args) => { console .log( '[NodeEvent on doneConnect]' , `id= ${id} args= ${ JSON .stringify(args)} ` ); }); nms.on( 'prePublish' , (id, StreamPath, args) => { console .log( '[NodeEvent on prePublish]' , `id= ${id} StreamPath= ${StreamPath} args= ${ JSON .stringify(args)} ` ); }); nms.on( 'postPublish' , (id, StreamPath, args) => { console .log( '[NodeEvent on postPublish]' , `id= ${id} StreamPath= ${StreamPath} args= ${ JSON .stringify(args)} ` ); }); nms.on( 'donePublish' , (id, StreamPath, args) => { console .log( '[NodeEvent on donePublish]' , `id= ${id} StreamPath= ${StreamPath} args= ${ JSON .stringify(args)} ` ); }); nms.on( 'prePlay' , (id, StreamPath, args) => { console .log( '[NodeEvent on prePlay]' , `id= ${id} StreamPath= ${StreamPath} args= ${ JSON .stringify(args)} ` ); }); nms.on( 'postPlay' , (id, StreamPath, args) => { console .log( '[NodeEvent on postPlay]' , `id= ${id} StreamPath= ${StreamPath} args= ${ JSON .stringify(args)} ` ); }); nms.on( 'donePlay' , (id, StreamPath, args) => { console .log( '[NodeEvent on donePlay]' , `id= ${id} StreamPath= ${StreamPath} args= ${ JSON .stringify(args)} ` ); });

Generate certificate

openssl genrsa -out privatekey.pem 1024 openssl req -new -key privatekey.pem -out certrequest.csr openssl x509 -req - in certrequest.csr -signkey privatekey.pem -out certificate.pem

Config https

const NodeMediaServer = require ( 'node-media-server' ); const config = { rtmp : { port : 1935 , chunk_size : 60000 , gop_cache : true , ping : 30 , ping_timeout : 60 }, http : { port : 8000 , allow_origin : '*' }, https : { port : 8443 , key : './privatekey.pem' , cert : './certificate.pem' , } }; var nms = new NodeMediaServer(config) nms.run();

Accessing

https : wss :

In the browser environment, Self-signed certificates need to be added with trust before they can be accessed.

API

Protected API

const config = { ....... auth: { api : true , api_user: 'admin' , api_pass: 'nms2018' , }, ...... }

Based on the basic auth，Please change your password. The default is not turned on

Server stats

http://localhost:8000/api/server

{ "os" : { "arch" : "x64" , "platform" : "darwin" , "release" : "16.7.0" }, "cpu" : { "num" : 8 , "load" : 12 , "model" : "Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4790 CPU @ 3.60GHz" , "speed" : 3592 }, "mem" : { "totle" : 8589934592 , "free" : 754126848 }, "net" : { "inbytes" : 6402345 , "outbytes" : 6901489 }, "nodejs" : { "uptime" : 109 , "version" : "v8.9.0" , "mem" : { "rss" : 59998208 , "heapTotal" : 23478272 , "heapUsed" : 15818096 , "external" : 3556366 } }, "clients" : { "accepted" : 207 , "active" : 204 , "idle" : 0 , "rtmp" : 203 , "http" : 1 , "ws" : 0 } }

Streams stats

http://localhost:8000/api/streams

{ "live" : { "s" : { "publisher" : { "app" : "live" , "stream" : "s" , "clientId" : "U3UYQ02P" , "connectCreated" : "2017-12-21T02:29:13.594Z" , "bytes" : 190279524 , "ip" : "::1" , "audio" : { "codec" : "AAC" , "profile" : "LC" , "samplerate" : 48000 , "channels" : 6 }, "video" : { "codec" : "H264" , "width" : 1920 , "height" : 1080 , "profile" : "Main" , "level" : 4.1 , "fps" : 24 } }, "subscribers" : [ { "app" : "live" , "stream" : "s" , "clientId" : "H227P4IR" , "connectCreated" : "2017-12-21T02:31:35.278Z" , "bytes" : 18591846 , "ip" : "::ffff:127.0.0.1" , "protocol" : "http" }, { "app" : "live" , "stream" : "s" , "clientId" : "ZNULPE9K" , "connectCreated" : "2017-12-21T02:31:45.394Z" , "bytes" : 8744478 , "ip" : "::ffff:127.0.0.1" , "protocol" : "ws" }, { "app" : "live" , "stream" : "s" , "clientId" : "C5G8NJ30" , "connectCreated" : "2017-12-21T02:31:51.736Z" , "bytes" : 2046073 , "ip" : "::ffff:192.168.0.91" , "protocol" : "rtmp" } ] }, "stream" : { "publisher" : null , "subscribers" : [ { "app" : "live" , "stream" : "stream" , "clientId" : "KBH4PCWB" , "connectCreated" : "2017-12-21T02:31:30.245Z" , "bytes" : 0 , "ip" : "::ffff:127.0.0.1" , "protocol" : "http" } ] } } }

Remux to HLS/DASH live stream

const NodeMediaServer = require ( 'node-media-server' ); const config = { rtmp : { port : 1935 , chunk_size : 60000 , gop_cache : true , ping : 30 , ping_timeout : 60 }, http : { port : 8000 , mediaroot : './media' , allow_origin : '*' }, trans : { ffmpeg : '/usr/local/bin/ffmpeg' , tasks : [ { app : 'live' , hls : true , hlsFlags : '[hls_time=2:hls_list_size=3:hls_flags=delete_segments]' , dash : true , dashFlags : '[f=dash:window_size=3:extra_window_size=5]' } ] } }; var nms = new NodeMediaServer(config) nms.run();

Remux to RTMP/HLS/DASH live stream with audio transcode

const NodeMediaServer = require ( 'node-media-server' ); const config = { rtmp : { port : 1935 , chunk_size : 60000 , gop_cache : true , ping : 30 , ping_timeout : 60 }, http : { port : 8000 , mediaroot : './media' , allow_origin : '*' }, trans : { ffmpeg : '/usr/local/bin/ffmpeg' , tasks : [ { app : 'live' , vc : "copy" , vcParam : [], ac : "aac" , acParam : [ '-ab' , '64k' , '-ac' , '1' , '-ar' , '44100' ], rtmp : true , rtmpApp : 'live2' , hls : true , hlsFlags : '[hls_time=2:hls_list_size=3:hls_flags=delete_segments]' , dash : true , dashFlags : '[f=dash:window_size=3:extra_window_size=5]' } ] } }; var nms = new NodeMediaServer(config) nms.run();

Remux to RTMP cannot use the same app name

Record to MP4

const NodeMediaServer = require ( 'node-media-server' ); const config = { rtmp : { port : 1935 , chunk_size : 60000 , gop_cache : true , ping : 30 , ping_timeout : 60 }, http : { port : 8000 , mediaroot : './media' , allow_origin : '*' }, trans : { ffmpeg : '/usr/local/bin/ffmpeg' , tasks : [ { app : 'live' , mp4 : true , mp4Flags : '[movflags=frag_keyframe+empty_moov]' , } ] } }; var nms = new NodeMediaServer(config) nms.run();

Rtsp/Rtmp Relay

NodeMediaServer implement RTSP and RTMP relay with ffmpeg.

Static pull

The static pull mode is executed at service startup and reconnect after failure. It could be a live stream or a file. In theory, it is not limited to RTSP or RTMP protocol.

relay : { ffmpeg : '/usr/local/bin/ffmpeg' , tasks : [ { app : 'cctv' , mode : 'static' , edge : 'rtsp://admin:admin888@192.168.0.149:554/ISAPI/streaming/channels/101' , name : '0_149_101' , rtsp_transport : 'tcp' }, { app : 'iptv' , mode : 'static' , edge : 'rtmp://live.hkstv.hk.lxdns.com/live/hks' , name : 'hks' }, { app : 'mv' , mode : 'static' , edge : '/Volumes/ExtData/Movies/Dancing.Queen-SD.mp4' , name : 'dq' } ] }

Dynamic pull

When the local server receives a play request. If the stream does not exist, pull the stream from the configured edge server to local. When the stream is not played by the client, it automatically disconnects.

relay : { ffmpeg : '/usr/local/bin/ffmpeg' , tasks : [ { app : 'live' , mode : 'pull' , edge : 'rtmp://192.168.0.20' , } ] }

Dynamic push

When the local server receives a publish request. Automatically push the stream to the edge server.

relay : { ffmpeg : '/usr/local/bin/ffmpeg' , tasks : [ { app : 'live' , mode : 'push' , edge : 'rtmp://192.168.0.10' , } ] }

Fission

Real-time transcoding multi-resolution output

fission : { ffmpeg : '/usr/local/bin/ffmpeg' , tasks : [ { rule : "game/*" , model : [ { ab : "128k" , vb : "1500k" , vs : "1280x720" , vf : "30" , }, { ab : "96k" , vb : "1000k" , vs : "854x480" , vf : "24" , }, { ab : "96k" , vb : "600k" , vs : "640x360" , vf : "20" , }, ] }, { rule : "show/*" , model : [ { ab : "128k" , vb : "1500k" , vs : "720x1280" , vf : "30" , }, { ab : "96k" , vb : "1000k" , vs : "480x854" , vf : "24" , }, { ab : "64k" , vb : "600k" , vs : "360x640" , vf : "20" , }, ] }, ] }

Publisher and Player App/SDK

Android Livestream App

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cn.nodemedia.qlive

http://www.nodemedia.cn/uploads/qlive-release.apk

Android SDK

https://github.com/NodeMedia/NodeMediaClient-Android

iOS SDK

https://github.com/NodeMedia/NodeMediaClient-iOS

React-Native SDK

https://github.com/NodeMedia/react-native-nodemediaclient

NodePlayer.js HTML5 live player

Implemented with asm.js / wasm

http-flv/ws-flv

H.264/H.265 + AAC/Nellymoser/G.711 decoder

Ultra low latency (Support for iOS safari browser)

http://www.nodemedia.cn/products/node-media-player

Windows browser plugin(ActiveX/NPAPI)

H.264/H.265+AAC rtmp publisher

Camera/Desktop + Microphone capture

Nvidia/AMD/Intel Hardware acceleration Encoder/Decoder

Ultra low latency rtmp/rtsp/http live player

Only 6MB installation package

http://www.nodemedia.cn/products/node-media-client/win

Thanks

