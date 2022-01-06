A node.js module for interfacing with Apple Push Notification, Google Cloud Messaging, Windows Push Notification, Web-Push Notification and Amazon Device Messaging services.
npm install node-pushnotifications --save
Node version >= 12.x.x
Include the settings for each device type. You should only include the settings for the devices that you expect to have. I.e. if your app is only available for android or for ios, you should only include
gcm or
apn respectively.
import PushNotifications from 'node-pushnotifications';
const settings = {
gcm: {
id: null,
phonegap: false, // phonegap compatibility mode, see below (defaults to false)
...
},
apn: {
token: {
key: './certs/key.p8', // optionally: fs.readFileSync('./certs/key.p8')
keyId: 'ABCD',
teamId: 'EFGH',
},
production: false // true for APN production environment, false for APN sandbox environment,
...
},
adm: {
client_id: null,
client_secret: null,
...
},
wns: {
client_id: null,
client_secret: null,
notificationMethod: 'sendTileSquareBlock',
...
},
web: {
vapidDetails: {
subject: '< \'mailto\' Address or URL >',
publicKey: '< URL Safe Base64 Encoded Public Key >',
privateKey: '< URL Safe Base64 Encoded Private Key >',
},
gcmAPIKey: 'gcmkey',
TTL: 2419200,
contentEncoding: 'aes128gcm',
headers: {}
},
isAlwaysUseFCM: false, // true all messages will be sent through node-gcm (which actually uses FCM)
};
const push = new PushNotifications(settings);
isAlwaysUseFCM: use node-gcm to send notifications to GCM (by default), iOS, ADM and WNS.
iOS: It is recommended to use provider authentication tokens. You need the .p8 certificate that you can obtain in your account membership. You should ask for an Apple Push Notification Authentication Key (Sandbox & Production) or Apple Push Notification service SSL (Sandbox & Production). However, you can also use certificates. See node-apn to see how to prepare cert.pem and key.pem.
You can send to multiple devices, independently of platform, creating an array with different destination device IDs.
// Single destination
const registrationIds = 'INSERT_YOUR_DEVICE_ID';
// Multiple destinations
const registrationIds = [];
registrationIds.push('INSERT_YOUR_DEVICE_ID');
registrationIds.push('INSERT_OTHER_DEVICE_ID');
The
PN.send() method later detects device type and therefore used push method, based on the id stucture. Check out the method
PN.getPushMethodByRegId how this detection works.
Android:
Example:
const data = { ...data, recipients };
Create a JSON object with a title and message and send the notification.
const data = {
title: 'New push notification', // REQUIRED for Android
topic: 'topic', // REQUIRED for iOS (apn and gcm)
/* The topic of the notification. When using token-based authentication, specify the bundle ID of the app.
* When using certificate-based authentication, the topic is usually your app's bundle ID.
* More details can be found under https://developer.apple.com/documentation/usernotifications/setting_up_a_remote_notification_server/sending_notification_requests_to_apns
*/
body: 'Powered by AppFeel',
custom: {
sender: 'AppFeel',
},
priority: 'high', // gcm, apn. Supported values are 'high' or 'normal' (gcm). Will be translated to 10 and 5 for apn. Defaults to 'high'
collapseKey: '', // gcm for android, used as collapseId in apn
contentAvailable: true, // gcm, apn. node-apn will translate true to 1 as required by apn.
delayWhileIdle: true, // gcm for android
restrictedPackageName: '', // gcm for android
dryRun: false, // gcm for android
icon: '', // gcm for android
image: '', // gcm for android
style: '', // gcm for android
picture: '', // gcm for android
tag: '', // gcm for android
color: '', // gcm for android
clickAction: '', // gcm for android. In ios, category will be used if not supplied
locKey: '', // gcm, apn
titleLocKey: '', // gcm, apn
locArgs: undefined, // gcm, apn. Expected format: Stringified Array
titleLocArgs: undefined, // gcm, apn. Expected format: Stringified Array
retries: 1, // gcm, apn
encoding: '', // apn
badge: 2, // gcm for ios, apn
sound: 'ping.aiff', // gcm, apn
android_channel_id: '', // gcm - Android Channel ID
notificationCount: 0, // fcm for android. badge can be used for both fcm and apn
alert: { // apn, will take precedence over title and body
title: 'title',
body: 'body'
// details: https://github.com/node-apn/node-apn/blob/master/doc/notification.markdown#convenience-setters
},
silent: false, // gcm, apn, will override badge, sound, alert and priority if set to true on iOS, will omit `notification` property and send as data-only on Android/GCM
/*
* A string is also accepted as a payload for alert
* Your notification won't appear on ios if alert is empty object
* If alert is an empty string the regular 'title' and 'body' will show in Notification
*/
// alert: '',
launchImage: '', // apn and gcm for ios
action: '', // apn and gcm for ios
category: '', // apn and gcm for ios
// mdm: '', // apn and gcm for ios. Use this to send Mobile Device Management commands.
// https://developer.apple.com/library/content/documentation/Miscellaneous/Reference/MobileDeviceManagementProtocolRef/3-MDM_Protocol/MDM_Protocol.html
urlArgs: '', // apn and gcm for ios
truncateAtWordEnd: true, // apn and gcm for ios
mutableContent: 0, // apn
threadId: '', // apn
pushType: undefined, // apn. valid values are 'alert' and 'background' (https://github.com/parse-community/node-apn/blob/master/doc/notification.markdown#notificationpushtype)
expiry: Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) + 28 * 86400, // unit is seconds. if both expiry and timeToLive are given, expiry will take precedence
timeToLive: 28 * 86400,
headers: [], // wns
launch: '', // wns
duration: '', // wns
consolidationKey: 'my notification', // ADM
};
// You can use it in node callback style
push.send(registrationIds, data, (err, result) => {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
console.log(result);
}
});
// Or you could use it as a promise:
push.send(registrationIds, data)
.then((results) => { ... })
.catch((err) => { ... });
err will be null if all went fine, otherwise will return the error from the respective provider module.
result will contain an array with the following objects (one object for each device type found in device registration id's):
[
{
method: 'gcm', // The method used send notifications and which this info is related to
multicastId: [], // (only Android) Array with unique ID (number) identifying the multicast message, one identifier for each chunk of 1.000 notifications)
success: 0, // Number of notifications that have been successfully sent. It does not mean that the notification has been deliveried.
failure: 0, // Number of notifications that have been failed to be send.
message: [{
messageId: '', // (only for android) String specifying a unique ID for each successfully processed message or undefined if error
regId: value, // The current registrationId (device token id). Beware: For Android this may change if Google invalidates the previous device token. Use "originalRegId" if you are interested in when this changed occurs.
originalRegId: value, // (only for android) The registrationId that was sent to the push.send() method. Compare this with field "regId" in order to know when the original registrationId (device token id) gets changed.
error: new Error('unknown'), // If any, there will be an Error object here for depuration purposes (when possible it will come form source libraries aka apn, node-gcm)
errorMsg: 'some error', // If any, will include the error message from the respective provider module
}],
},
{
method: 'apn',
... // Same structure here, except for message.orignalRegId
},
{
method: 'wns',
... // Same structure here, except for message.orignalRegId
},
{
method: 'adm',
... // Same structure here, except for message.orignalRegId
},
{
method: 'webPush',
... // Same structure here, except for message.orignalRegId
},
]
NOTE: If you provide more than 1.000 registration tokens, they will automatically be splitted in 1.000 chunks (see this issue in gcm repo)
The following parameters are used to create a GCM message. See https://developers.google.com/cloud-messaging/http-server-ref#table5 for more info:
// Set default custom data from data
let custom;
if (typeof data.custom === 'string') {
custom = {
message: data.custom,
};
} else if (typeof data.custom === 'object') {
custom = Object.assign({}, data.custom);
} else {
custom = {
data: data.custom,
};
}
custom.title = custom.title || data.title;
custom.message = custom.message || data.body;
custom.sound = custom.sound || data.sound;
custom.icon = custom.icon || data.icon;
custom.msgcnt = custom.msgcnt || data.badge;
if (opts.phonegap === true && data.contentAvailable) {
custom['content-available'] = 1;
}
const message = new gcm.Message({ // See https://developers.google.com/cloud-messaging/http-server-ref#table5
collapseKey: data.collapseKey,
priority: data.priority === 'normal' ? data.priority : 'high',
contentAvailable: data.contentAvailable || false,
delayWhileIdle: data.delayWhileIdle || false, // Deprecated from Nov 15th 2016 (will be ignored)
timeToLive: data.expiry - Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) || data.timeToLive || 28 * 86400,
restrictedPackageName: data.restrictedPackageName,
dryRun: data.dryRun || false,
data: data.custom,
notification: {
title: data.title, // Android, iOS (Watch)
body: data.body, // Android, iOS
icon: data.icon, // Android
image: data.image, // Android
style: data.style, // Android
picture: data.picture, // Android
sound: data.sound, // Android, iOS
badge: data.badge, // iOS
tag: data.tag, // Android
color: data.color, // Android
click_action: data.clickAction || data.category, // Android, iOS
body_loc_key: data.locKey, // Android, iOS
body_loc_args: data.locArgs, // Android, iOS
title_loc_key: data.titleLocKey, // Android, iOS
title_loc_args: data.titleLocArgs, // Android, iOS
android_channel_id: data.android_channel_id, // Android
},
}
data is the parameter in
push.send(registrationIds, data)
Note: parameters are duplicated in data and in notification, so in fact they are being send as:
data: {
title: 'title',
message: 'body',
sound: 'mySound.aiff',
icon: undefined,
msgcnt: undefined
// Any custom data
sender: 'appfeel-test',
},
notification: {
title: 'title',
body: 'body',
icon: undefined,
image: undefined,
style: undefined,
picture: undefined,
sound: 'mySound.aiff',
badge: undefined,
tag: undefined,
color: undefined,
click_action: undefined,
body_loc_key: undefined,
body_loc_args: undefined,
title_loc_key: undefined,
title_loc_args: undefined,
android_channel_id: undefined
}
In that way, they can be accessed in android in the following two ways:
String title = extras.getString("title");
title = title != null ? title : extras.getString("gcm.notification.title");
GCM supports silent push notifications which are not displayed to the user but only used to transmit data.
const silentPushData = {
topic: 'yourTopic',
silent: true,
custom: {
yourKey: 'yourValue',
...
}
}
Internally,
silent: true will tell
node-gcm not to send the
notification property and only send the
custom property. If you don't specify
silent: true then the push notifications will still be visible on the device. Note that this is nearly the same behavior as
phoneGap: true and will set
content-available to
true.
In order to override the default behaviour of sending the notifications to a list of device tokens,
you can pass a
recipients field with your desired recipients. Supported fields are
to and
condition as documented in the node-gcm docs.
Example:
const dataWithRecipientTo = { ...yourData, recipients: { to: 'topicName' } };
const dataWithRecipientCondition = { ...yourData, recipients: { condition: 'topicName' } };
push.send(registrationIds, dataWithRecipientTo)
.then((results) => { ... })
.catch((err) => { ... });
Be aware that the presence of a valid
data.recipient field will take precendence over any Android device tokens passed with the
registrationIds.
In case your app is written with Cordova / Ionic and you are using the PhoneGap PushPlugin,
you can use the
phonegap setting in order to adapt to the recommended behaviour described in
https://github.com/phonegap/phonegap-plugin-push/blob/master/docs/PAYLOAD.md#android-behaviour.
const settings = {
gcm: {
id: '<yourId>',
phonegap: true,
},
};
The following parameters are used to create an APN message:
{
retryLimit: data.retries || -1,
expiry: data.expiry || ((data.timeToLive || 28 * 86400) + Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000)),
priority: data.priority === 'normal' ? 5 : 10,
encoding: data.encoding,
payload: data.custom || {},
badge: data.silent === true ? undefined : data.badge,
badge: data.sound === true ? undefined : data.sound,
alert: data.sound === true ? undefined : data.alert || {
title: data.title,
body: data.body,
'title-loc-key': data.titleLocKey,
'title-loc-args': data.titleLocArgs,
'loc-key': data.locKey,
'loc-args': data.locArgs,
'launch-image': data.launchImage,
action: data.action,
},
topic: data.topic, // Required
category: data.category || data.clickAction,
contentAvailable: data.contentAvailable,
mdm: data.mdm,
urlArgs: data.urlArgs,
truncateAtWordEnd: data.truncateAtWordEnd,
collapseId: data.collapseKey,
mutableContent: data.mutableContent || 0,
threadId: data.threadId,
pushType: data.pushType
}
data is the parameter in
push.send(registrationIds, data)
topic is required (see node-apn docs). When using token-based authentication, specify the bundle ID of the app.
When using certificate-based authentication, the topic is usually your app's bundle ID.
More details can be found under https://developer.apple.com/documentation/usernotifications/setting_up_a_remote_notification_server/sending_notification_requests_to_apns
iOS supports silent push notifications which are not displayed to the user but only used to transmit data.
Silent push notifications must not include sound, badge or alert and have normal priority.
By setting the
silent property to
true the values for
sound,
badge and
alert will be overridden to
undefined.
Priority will be overridden to
normal.
const silentPushData = {
topic: 'yourTopic',
contentAvailable: true,
silent: true,
custom: {
yourKey: 'yourValue',
...
}
}
The following fields are used to create a WNS message:
const notificationMethod = settings.wns.notificationMethod;
const opts = Object.assign({}, settings.wns);
opts.headers = data.headers || opts.headers;
opts.launch = data.launch || opts.launch;
opts.duration = data.duration || opts.duration;
delete opts.notificationMethod;
delete data.headers;
delete data.launch;
delete data.duration;
wns[notificationMethod](regId, data, opts, (err, response) => { ... });
data is the parameter in
push.send(registrationIds, data)
Note: Please keep in mind that if
data.accessToken is supplied, each push notification will be sent after the previous one has been responded. This is because Microsoft may send a new
accessToken in the response and it should be used in successive requests. This can slow down the whole process depending on the number of devices to send.
The following parameters are used to create an ADM message:
const data = Object.assign({}, _data); // _data is the data passed as method parameter
const consolidationKey = data.consolidationKey;
const expiry = data.expiry;
const timeToLive = data.timeToLive;
delete data.consolidationKey;
delete data.expiry;
delete data.timeToLive;
const ADMmesssage = {
expiresAfter:
expiry - Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) || timeToLive || 28 * 86400,
consolidationKey,
data,
};
data is the parameter in
push.send(registrationIds, data)
Data can be passed as a simple string payload. If you do not pass a string, the parameter value will be stringified beforehand.
Settings are directly forwarded to
webPush.sendNotification.
const payload = typeof data === 'string' ? data : JSON.stringify(data);
webPush.sendNotification(regId, payload, settings.web);
A working server example implementation can be found at https://github.com/alex-friedl/webpush-example/blob/master/server/index.js
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2016 AppFeel
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.