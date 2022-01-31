Database

A digital representation of Sikh Bani and other Panthic texts with a public logbook of sangat-sourced corrections

Table of Contents

Introduction

Shabad OS Database is an open source project with ongoing development, project management, and marketing made possible entirely by the support and dedication of unpaid volunteers.

Features

Open-source Content, history, and modifications are publicly accessible Transparency through open-source is more accountable (i.e. anyone can verify integrity) Duplication of effort among different parties is reduced Sustainability and longevity of project is improved

Quality / Accuracy Backed by real, physical sources (no controversy) Digitally represents what was written/printed Photographic evidence continuously reviewed for accuracy Multiple sources used to digitize gurbani, panthic texts, language translations, and exegesis

Modern database schema Designed to capture data effectively Ideal for developing apps, analyzing data, or undertaking research

API The @shabados/database npm JS package can query the database without SQL



Screenshots

Proofreading Flow [GIF]

Shabad OS Database follows a high-quality, publicly accessible, verifiable, and accountable proofreading process. The following GIF contains:

Database Schema Layout

This image may be out of date. View the schema on SQLDBM for the most up-to-date file.

NPM JS package API [GIF]

Example of querying database without SQL:

Contributing

There are multiple ways to contribute whether you are a user or developer. For example:

Review physical sources and compare them to what has been digitized. Learn more about proofreading >

Submit proofreading tickets. Help us verify whether they are legit. Explore our proofreading issue tracker >

Submit bugs and feature requests.

Review documentation and make pull requests for anything from typos to new content.

Give feedback on the onboarding process to make it easier for others to join the project.

If you're interested in contributing to the source code of Database, then please see Contributing Guidelines.

People

The original code was written by the current lead maintainer, Harjot Singh (@harjot1singh).

"Thank you!" to all the volunteers who've contributed to Database.

Code of Conduct

Please note that this project is released under the Contributor Covenant. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms. Our intention is to signal a safe open-source community by welcoming all people to contribute, and pledging in return to value them as whole human beings and to foster an atmosphere of kindness, cooperation, and understanding.

We as members, contributors, and leaders pledge to make participation in our community a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of age, body size, visible or invisible disability, ethnicity, sex characteristics, gender identity and expression, level of experience, education, socio-economic status, nationality, personal appearance, race, religion, or sexual identity and orientation. We pledge to act and interact in ways that contribute to an open, welcoming, diverse, inclusive, and healthy community. The Contributor Covenant

License

NOTE: Applies to code and content resting outside of the data folder.

This project is under v3 of the GPL. It is similar to the Golden Rule: do unto others as you would have them do unto you. In exchange for benefitting from the work completed in this repo, others must share their derivative work under v3 of the GPL.

This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version. This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details. You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License along with this program. If not, see https://www.gnu.org/licenses/.

Gurbani and Panthic Compositions

NOTE: Applies to different texts inside the data folder, generated inside the build folder, and as releases (e.g. GitHub, npm).

As typical of many old, historical works, most gurbani and panthic texts are free of known copyright restrictions. We identify it as being in the public domain as a work of factual compilation with originality. The honor and reputation of the original works are to be maintained. Derogatory treatments (including adding to, deleting from, altering of, or adapting) the words in a way that distorts or mutilates the original work is forbidden. That is why, whenever possible, physical sources are used to determine the digital representation of these works as to avoid any controversy.

Citations for accuracy and review are based on MLA formatting. More often than not, a condensed version of the following is used when citing changes to any of the sources in the database:

Author. Title of source. Title of container, Other contributors, Version, Number, Publisher, City of Publication, Publication Date, Location. Date of access.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji

Shabadaarth. Vol. 1-4, SGPC, Sri Amritsar, 2009-2012, www.archive.org/details/ShabdaarthSriGuruGranthSahibJi-Part1. Accessed 22 Jan 2019.

Vishraam / Pauses:

Dauder, Jaswant S. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Shudh Ucharan, Arth Paath Vishraam Pothi, Sri Damdami Taksaal. Oct 2015, www.gursevak.com/drupal7/sites/default/files/Vishram%20Sri%20Guru%20Granth%20Sahib%20Jee.pdf. Accessed 18 May 2020.

Arth / Translations:

Singh, Sahib. Sri Guru Granth Darpan. Vol. 1-10, Raaj Publishers, Hoshiarpur/Jalandhar, 1972, www.archive.org/details/SriGuruGranthSahibDarpan-Volume1. Accessed 18 May 2020. Singh, Badan. Fridkot Wala Teeka. Bh. Baljinder Singh Rara Sahib, www.ik13.com/PDFS/Fridkot_Wala_Teeka.pdf. Accessed 24 May 2020. Singh, Manmohan. Sri Guru Granth Sahib (English & Punjabi Translation). Vol 1-8, 6th & 8th ed., SGPC, Amritsar, 2006-2009. www.archive.org/details/SriGuruGranthSahibEnglishAndPunjabiTranslation-Vol.1. Accessed 24 May 2020.

Sri Dasam Granth

ਜਾਪੁ ਸਾਹਿਬ, ਤ੍ਵ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਦਿ ਸਵਯੇ (ਸ੍ਰਾਵਗ ਸੁਧ), ਕਬਿਯੋਬਾਚ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਚੌਪਈ, ਤ੍ਵ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਦਿ ਸ੍ਵਯੇ (ਦੀਨਨ ਕੀ), ਚਉਬੀਸ ਅਵਤਾਰ (Ending Savaiya and Dohira), ਵਾਰ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਭਗਉਤੀ ਜੀ ਕੀ (First Pauri):

Nitnem Te Hor Baniaa(n). SGPC, Sri Amritsar, May 2017, www.drive.google.com/open?id=1AyQLCQgrNznDxI9Vby3knE4Piyrdsnxs. Accessed 22 Jan 2019.

ਸ਼ਬਦ ਹਜ਼ਾਰੇ ਪਾਤਿਸ਼ਾਹੀ ੧੦, ਅਕਾਲ ਉਸਤਤ, ਬਚਿਤ੍ਰ ਨਾਟਕ, ਚੰਡੀ ਚਰਿਤ੍ਰ ਉਕਤਿ ਬਿਲਾਸ, ਚੰਡੀ ਚਰਿਤ੍ਰ, ਵਾਰ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਭਗਉਤੀ ਜੀ ਕੀ, ਗਿਆਨ ਪ੍ਰਬੋਧ:

Das Granthi. SGPC, Sri Amritsar, Jul 2014. Das Granthi. SGPC, Sri Amritsar, Mar 2006, www.sikhbookclub.com/Book/Das-Granthi. Accessed 22 Jan 2019.

Zafarnama:

Padam, Piara S. Zafarnama. 6th ed., Singh Brothers, Amritsar, Sep 2013, www.archive.org/details/ZafarnamaTePanjHorNamae. Accessed 22 Jan 2019.

Rest:

Dasam Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Vol. 1-2, Baba Teja Singh Ji Nihung Singh Mehron Wale, Moga Punjab, 2011. Ramgarhia, Eshar S. Dasam Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Shiromani Steek. 1st ed., Vol. 1-6, Baba Teja Singh Ji Nihung Singh Mehron Wale, Moga Punjab, Vaisakhi 1999, www.archive.org/details/DasamSriGuruGranthSahibJiShiromaniSteek1. Accessed 22 Jan 2019.

Arth / Translation:

Jaggi, Ratan S. Sri Dasam Granth. Gobind Sadan, New Delhi, www.gobindsadan.org/download/148/siri-dasam-granth/1363/dasam-granth-complete.pdf. Created 15 Sep 2007. Uploaded 02 Nov 2017. Accessed 22 Jan 2019.

Bhai Gurdaas Ji

Ashok, Shamsher S, and Chakar, Amar S. Varan Giaan Ratnaavli Bhai Gurdaas Ji. SGPC, Sri Amritsar, Nov 2011, www.vidhia.com/Bhai%20Gurdaas%20Ji/Vaaran%20Bhai%20Gurdaas%20Ji%20-%20SGPC.pdf. Accessed 22 Jan 2019. Amrit Keertan. 40th ed., Khalsa Brothers, Amritsar, Jul 2011, www.archive.org/details/AmritKirtan_226. Accessed 22 Jan 2019. Singh, Sewa. Kabit Sawaiye Bhai Gurdas Ji Steek. 7th ed., Singh Brothers, Amritsar, Dec 2011, www.archive.org/details/KabitSavaiyeBhaiGurdasJiSteek. Accessed 22 Jan 2019.

Teeka / Translation:

Singh, Vir. Varan Bhai Gurdas Steek. 22nd ed., New Delhi, Jul 2012, www.archive.org/details/VaraanBhaiGurdasSteek-BhaiVirSingh. Accessed 18 May 2020. Singh, Jodh. Vārān Bhāī Gurdās (Text, Transliteration, and Translation). Vol. 1-2, 2nd ed., B. Chattar Singh Jiwan Singh, Amritsar, 2013, www.archive.org/details/VaraanBhaiGurdasTextTransliterationAndTranslation-Vol1. Accessed 18 May 2020.

Bhai Nand Laal Ji

Ghazals, Zindagi Nama, Ganj Nama, Jot Bigas (Punjabi & Farsi), Rehit Nama, Tankah Nama, Dasturul-Insa, Arjul-Alfaz, Tausifo-Sana, Khatima and their Punjabi Translations:

Singh, Ganda. Bhai Nand Lal Granthavali. 4th ed., Punjabi University, Patiala, 2009, www.archive.org/details/BhaiNandLalGranthavali. Accessed 22 Jan 2019.

English Translations:

Kalaam-e-Goya. Translated by Pritpal S Bindra, Institute of Sikh Studies, Chandigarh, 2003

Acknowledgments

NOTE: If we have missed any attribution, credits, or copyrights, please let us know or fork this repo and submit a pull request.

Though unmentioned in the bibliography of sources above, the following are acknowledged for their work in pioneering the digitization process of gurbani, translations, and pronunciations: