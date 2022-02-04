openbase logo
Interactive explorer plugin for GraphiQL.

Try it live at https://www.onegraph.com/graphiql.

OneGraph provides easy, consistent access to the APIs that underlie your business--all through the power of GraphQL.

Sign up at https://www.onegraph.com.

npm version

Example usage

See the example repo for how to use OneGraph's GraphiQL Explorer in your own GraphiQL instance.

Preview

Read the rationale on the OneGraph blog.

Customizing styles

The default styling matches for the Explorer matches the default styling for GraphiQL. If you've customized your GraphiQL styling, you can customize the Explorer's styling to match.

Customizing colors

The Explorer accepts a colors prop as a map of the class names in GraphiQL's css to hex colors. If you've edited the GraphiQL class names that control colors (e.g. cm-def, cm-variable, cm-string, etc.) use those same colors in the colors map. The naming of the keys in the colors map tries to align closely with the names of the class names in GraphiQL's css (note that the Explorer can't just apply the classes because of conflicts with how the css file styles inputs).

Example style map:

<Explorer colors={{
  keyword: '#B11A04',
  // OperationName, FragmentName
  def: '#D2054E',
  // FieldName
  property: '#1F61A0',
  // FieldAlias
  qualifier: '#1C92A9',
  // ArgumentName and ObjectFieldName
  attribute: '#8B2BB9',
  number: '#2882F9',
  string: '#D64292',
  // Boolean
  builtin: '#D47509',
  // Enum
  string2: '#0B7FC7',
  variable: '#397D13',
  // Type
  atom: '#CA9800',
}} />

Customizing arrows and checkboxes

The explorer accepts props for setting custom checkboxes (for leaf fields) and arrows (for object fields).

The props are arrowOpen, arrowClosed, checkboxChecked, and checkboxUnchecked. You can pass any react node for those props.

The defaults are

arrowOpen

  <svg width="12" height="9">
    <path fill="#666" d="M 0 2 L 9 2 L 4.5 7.5 z" />
  </svg>

arrowClosed

  <svg width="12" height="9">
    <path fill="#666" d="M 0 0 L 0 9 L 5.5 4.5 z" />
  </svg>

checkboxChecked

  <svg
    style={{marginRight: '3px', marginLeft: '-3px'}}
    width="12"
    height="12"
    viewBox="0 0 18 18"
    fill="none"
    xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
    <path
      d="M16 0H2C0.9 0 0 0.9 0 2V16C0 17.1 0.9 18 2 18H16C17.1 18 18 17.1 18 16V2C18 0.9 17.1 0 16 0ZM16 16H2V2H16V16ZM14.99 6L13.58 4.58L6.99 11.17L4.41 8.6L2.99 10.01L6.99 14L14.99 6Z"
      fill="#666"
    />
  </svg>

checkboxUnchecked

  <svg
    style={{marginRight: '3px', marginLeft: '-3px'}}
    width="12"
    height="12"
    viewBox="0 0 18 18"
    fill="none"
    xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
    <path
      d="M16 2V16H2V2H16ZM16 0H2C0.9 0 0 0.9 0 2V16C0 17.1 0.9 18 2 18H16C17.1 18 18 17.1 18 16V2C18 0.9 17.1 0 16 0Z"
      fill="#CCC"
    />
  </svg>

Customizing the buttons to create new operations

You can modify the styles for the buttons that allow you to create new operations.

Pass the styles prop when you create the component. It's an object with two keys, explorerActionsStyle and buttonStyle.

Example styles map:

<Explorer
  styles={{
    buttonStyle: {
      fontSize: '1.2em',
      padding: '0px',
      backgroundColor: 'white',
      border: 'none',
      margin: '5px 0px',
      height: '40px',
      width: '100%',
      display: 'block',
      maxWidth: 'none',
    },

    explorerActionsStyle: {
      margin: '4px -8px -8px',
      paddingLeft: '8px',
      bottom: '0px',
      width: '100%',
      textAlign: 'center',
      background: 'none',
      borderTop: 'none',
      borderBottom: 'none',
    },
  }}
/>

