Rax is a progressive framework for building universal applications.
💌 Write Once, Run Anywhere: write one codebase, run with
Web,
Weex,
Node.js,
Alibaba MiniApp,
WeChat MiniProgram and could work with more container that implements driver specification.
⏱ Fast: use better performance and tinier size(📦~6KB) alternative to React with the same API.
📤 Easy: quick start with zero configuration, all features like
Progressive Web App (PWA),
Server-Side Rendering (SSR) and
Function as a service (FaaS) can be used out of the box.
Create a new Rax project using
create-rax:
$ npm init rax <YourProjectName>
npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+
Start local server to launch project:
$ cd <YourProjectName>
$ npm install
$ npm run start
You need to install the AppWorks Pack and invoke the
Create Application command from the VS Code command palette (
Ctrl + Shift + P or
Cmd + Shift + P on Mac):
You can inspect and modify the state of your Rax components at runtime using the
Rax Developer Tools browser extension,
and extension not works in
production mode.
You can use AppWorks Pack to get better development experience.
For general help using Rax, please refer to the official site. For additional help, you can use one of these channels to ask a question: