Compose react refs

A simple utility for composing two or more react refs (ref objects and callbacks are both supported and can be mixed) into a single callback ref. This enables you to effectively set multiple refs on the same component/element.

This utility does not use react hooks, therefore it can be used in class components (and even outside of react world) safely.

Installation

compose-react-refs is available as npm package, you can use npm to install it:

npm install --save @ seznam / compose - react - refs

Usage

The following example shows usage in a functional component that composes an external ref with its own ref it uses to focus the renderer <input> element:

import * as React from 'react' import composeRefs from '@seznam/compose-react-refs' export default React.forwardRef( ( props, externalRef ) => { const myRef = React.useRef( null ) React.useEffect( () => { myRef.current.focus() }) return <input {...props} ref={composeRefs(myRef, externalRef)}/> })

The composeRefs function allows combining any number of refs:

import * as React from 'react' import composeRefs from '@seznam/compose-react-refs' export default React.forwardRef( ( props, externalRef ) => { const myRef = React.useRef( null ) const otherRef = React.useRef( null ) return <input {...props} ref={composeRefs(myRef, null , undefined , otherRef, props.extraRef, externalRef)}/> })