A simple utility for composing two or more react refs (ref objects and callbacks are both supported and can be mixed) into a single callback ref. This enables you to effectively set multiple refs on the same component/element.
This utility does not use react hooks, therefore it can be used in class components (and even outside of react world) safely.
compose-react-refs is available as npm package, you can use
npm to install
it:
npm install --save @seznam/compose-react-refs
The following example shows usage in a functional component that composes an
external ref with its own ref it uses to focus the renderer
<input> element:
import * as React from 'react'
import composeRefs from '@seznam/compose-react-refs'
export default React.forwardRef((props, externalRef) => {
const myRef = React.useRef(null)
React.useEffect(() => {
myRef.current.focus()
})
// No need to worry about nulls and undefined refs here, they will be
// filtered out automatically.
return <input {...props} ref={composeRefs(myRef, externalRef)}/>
})
The
composeRefs function allows combining any number of refs:
import * as React from 'react'
import composeRefs from '@seznam/compose-react-refs'
export default React.forwardRef((props, externalRef) => {
const myRef = React.useRef(null)
const otherRef = React.useRef(null)
return <input {...props} ref={composeRefs(myRef, null, undefined, otherRef, props.extraRef, externalRef)}/>
})
The refs will be updated in the order in which they were provided to the
composeRefs function. The composed ref passed to react is cached (no need to
use
useMemo in your
code), improving performance and preventing
unexpected ref updates.