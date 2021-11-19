DEMO: https://ngx-toastr.vercel.app
Latest version available for each version of Angular
|ngx-toastr
|Angular
|6.5.0
|4.x
|8.10.2
|5.x
|10.1.0
|8.x 7.x 6.x
|11.3.3
|8.x
|12.1.0
|9.x
|13.2.1
|10.x 11.x
|current
|>= 12.x
npm install ngx-toastr --save
@angular/animations package is a required dependency for the default toast
npm install @angular/animations --save
Don't want to use
@angular/animations? See
Setup Without Animations.
step 1: add css
// regular style toast
@import '~ngx-toastr/toastr';
// bootstrap style toast
// or import a bootstrap 4 alert styled design (SASS ONLY)
// should be after your bootstrap imports, it uses bs4 variables, mixins, functions
@import '~ngx-toastr/toastr-bs4-alert';
// if you'd like to use it without importing all of bootstrap it requires
@import '~bootstrap/scss/functions';
@import '~bootstrap/scss/variables';
@import '~bootstrap/scss/mixins';
@import '~ngx-toastr/toastr-bs4-alert';
"styles": [
"styles.scss",
"node_modules/ngx-toastr/toastr.css" // try adding '../' if you're using angular cli before 6
]
step 2: add ToastrModule to app NgModule, make sure you have BrowserAnimationsModule as well
import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common';
import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import { ToastrModule } from 'ngx-toastr';
@NgModule({
imports: [
CommonModule,
BrowserAnimationsModule, // required animations module
ToastrModule.forRoot(), // ToastrModule added
],
bootstrap: [App],
declarations: [App],
})
class MainModule {}
import { ToastrService } from 'ngx-toastr';
@Component({...})
export class YourComponent {
constructor(private toastr: ToastrService) {}
showSuccess() {
this.toastr.success('Hello world!', 'Toastr fun!');
}
}
There are individual options and global options.
Passed to
ToastrService.success/error/warning/info/show()
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|toastComponent
|Component
|Toast
|Angular component that will be used
|closeButton
|boolean
|false
|Show close button
|timeOut
|number
|5000
|Time to live in milliseconds
|extendedTimeOut
|number
|1000
|Time to close after a user hovers over toast
|disableTimeOut
boolean \| 'timeOut' \| 'extendedTimeOut'
|false
|Disable both timeOut and extendedTimeOut when set to
true. Allows specifying which timeOut to disable, either:
timeOut or
extendedTimeOut
|easing
|string
|'ease-in'
|Toast component easing
|easeTime
|string | number
|300
|Time spent easing
|enableHtml
|boolean
|false
|Allow html in message
|progressBar
|boolean
|false
|Show progress bar
|progressAnimation
'decreasing' \| 'increasing'
|'decreasing'
|Changes the animation of the progress bar.
|toastClass
|string
|'ngx-toastr'
|Class on toast
|positionClass
|string
|'toast-top-right'
|Class on toast container
|titleClass
|string
|'toast-title'
|Class inside toast on title
|messageClass
|string
|'toast-message'
|Class inside toast on message
|tapToDismiss
|boolean
|true
|Close on click
|onActivateTick
|boolean
|false
|Fires
changeDetectorRef.detectChanges() when activated. Helps show toast from asynchronous events outside of Angular's change detection
success, error, info, warning take
(message, title, ToastConfig) pass an
options object to replace any default option.
this.toastrService.error('everything is broken', 'Major Error', {
timeOut: 3000,
});
All individual options can be overridden in the global options to affect all toasts. In addition, global options include the following options:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|maxOpened
|number
|0
|Max toasts opened. Toasts will be queued. 0 is unlimited
|autoDismiss
|boolean
|false
|Dismiss current toast when max is reached
|iconClasses
|object
|see below
|Classes used on toastr service methods
|newestOnTop
|boolean
|true
|New toast placement
|preventDuplicates
|boolean
|false
|Block duplicate messages
|countDuplicates
|boolean
|false
|Displays a duplicates counter (preventDuplicates must be true). Toast must have a title and duplicate message
|resetTimeoutOnDuplicate
|boolean
|false
|Reset toast timeout on duplicate (preventDuplicates must be true)
|includeTitleDuplicates
|boolean
|false
|Include the title of a toast when checking for duplicates (by default only message is compared)
iconClasses = {
error: 'toast-error',
info: 'toast-info',
success: 'toast-success',
warning: 'toast-warning',
};
Pass values to
ToastrModule.forRoot()
// root app NgModule
imports: [
ToastrModule.forRoot({
timeOut: 10000,
positionClass: 'toast-bottom-right',
preventDuplicates: true,
}),
],
export interface ActiveToast {
/** Your Toast ID. Use this to close it individually */
toastId: number;
/** the title of your toast. Stored to prevent duplicates if includeTitleDuplicates set */
title: string;
/** the message of your toast. Stored to prevent duplicates */
message: string;
/** a reference to the component see portal.ts */
portal: ComponentRef<any>;
/** a reference to your toast */
toastRef: ToastRef<any>;
/** triggered when toast is active */
onShown: Observable<any>;
/** triggered when toast is destroyed */
onHidden: Observable<any>;
/** triggered on toast click */
onTap: Observable<any>;
/** available for your use in custom toast */
onAction: Observable<any>;
}
Put toasts in a specific div inside your application. This should probably be
somewhere that doesn't get deleted. Add
ToastContainerModule to the ngModule
where you need the directive available.
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import { ToastrModule, ToastContainerModule } from 'ngx-toastr';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
BrowserAnimationsModule,
ToastrModule.forRoot({ positionClass: 'inline' }),
ToastContainerModule,
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}
Add a div with
toastContainer directive on it.
import { Component, OnInit, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { ToastContainerDirective, ToastrService } from 'ngx-toastr';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<h1><a (click)="onClick()">Click</a></h1>
<div toastContainer></div>
`,
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
@ViewChild(ToastContainerDirective, { static: true })
toastContainer: ToastContainerDirective;
constructor(private toastrService: ToastrService) {}
ngOnInit() {
this.toastrService.overlayContainer = this.toastContainer;
}
onClick() {
this.toastrService.success('in div');
}
}
Remove all or a single toast by optional id
toastrService.clear(toastId?: number);
Remove and destroy a single toast by id
toastrService.remove(toastId: number);
If you are using SystemJS, you should also adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle.
In your SystemJS config file,
map needs to tell the System loader where to
look for
ngx-toastr:
map: {
'ngx-toastr': 'node_modules/ngx-toastr/bundles/ngx-toastr.umd.min.js',
}
If you do not want to include
@angular/animations in your project you can
override the default toast component in the global config to use
ToastNoAnimation instead of the default one.
In your main module (ex:
app.module.ts)
import { ToastrModule, ToastNoAnimation, ToastNoAnimationModule } from 'ngx-toastr';
@NgModule({
imports: [
// ...
// BrowserAnimationsModule no longer required
ToastNoAnimationModule.forRoot(),
],
// ...
})
class AppModule {}
That's it! Animations are no longer required.
Create your toast component extending Toast see the demo's pink toast for an example https://github.com/scttcper/ngx-toastr/blob/master/src/app/pink.toast.ts
import { ToastrModule } from 'ngx-toastr';
@NgModule({
imports: [
ToastrModule.forRoot({
toastComponent: YourToastComponent, // added custom toast!
}),
],
entryComponents: [YourToastComponent], // add!
bootstrap: [App],
declarations: [App, YourToastComponent], // add!
})
class AppModule {}
ngOnInit() {
setTimeout(() => this.toastr.success('sup'))
}
showToaster() {
this.toastr.success('Hello world!', 'Toastr fun!')
.onTap
.pipe(take(1))
.subscribe(() => this.toasterClickedHandler());
}
toasterClickedHandler() {
console.log('Toastr clicked');
}
MIT