@servoy/canvas-gauges

by Mykhailo Stadnyk
2.1.8

HTML5 Canvas Gauge. Tiny implementation of highly configurable gauge using pure JavaScript and HTML5 canvas. No dependencies. Suitable for IoT devices because of minimum code base.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

267

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

HTML Canvas Gauges v2.1

Build Status Test Coverage Documentation Coverage License run on repl.it

Canvas Gauges

This is tiny implementation of highly configurable gauge using pure JavaScript and HTML5 canvas. No dependencies. Suitable for IoT devices because of minimum code base.

Installation

Canvas gauges can be simply installed using npm package manager. Depending on your needs there is possibility to install whole gauge library or only that part you really need for your project. To install the whole library, run:

$ npm install canvas-gauges

If you only need the exact type of the gauge it can be installed using the appropriate npm tag. Currently the following gauges are supported: linear, radial.

To install only linear gauge, run:

$ npm install canvas-gauges@linear

To install only radial gauge, run:

$ npm install canvas-gauges@radial

This strategy useful only if you need to minimize your code base and plan to use ONLY a specific gauge type. If you need to use various gauge types in your project it is recommended to use whole gauge package.

More...

Documentation

You can find complete docs on the canvas gauges web-site:

Add-Ons

Here are some third-party libraries which are developed and delivered to use canvas-gauges as components for a different popular frameworks:

Special Thanks

Lohika

For supporting development!

SauceLabs

For testing support!

And to all contributors!

License

This code is subject to MIT license.

