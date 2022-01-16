This library contains the Typed ServiceStack Client library that is an idiomatic port of ServiceStack's ss-utils.js JavaScript Client in native TypeScript. It provides integration with many ServiceStack features including TypeScript Add ServiceStack Reference and Server Events.
It contains a clean "jQuery-free" implementation based on JavaScript's new Fetch API standard, utilizing the fetch-everywhere implementation so it can be used in both JavaScript Web apps, Node.js server and test projects as well as React Native iOS and Android Mobile Apps as seen in TypeScript Server Event Examples.
This package is pre-configured in all ServiceStackVS TypeScript VS.NET Templates or can be installed with:
npm install @servicestack/client
api and
apiVoid APIs return an
ApiResult<TResponse> encapsulating both
response and
error
send API renamed to
fetch
send and
sendVoid APIs can infer IVerb Interface Markers
The new
api returns a typed
ApiResult<Response> Value Result that encapsulates either a Typed Response or a
structured API Error populated in
ResponseStatus allowing you to handle API responses programmatically without
try/catch handling:
const api = client.api(new Hello({ name }))
if (api.failed) {
console.log(`Greeting failed! ${e.errorCode}: ${e.errorMessage}`);
return;
}
console.log(`API Says: ${api.response.result}`) //api.succeeded
Being able to treat errors as values greatly increases the ability to programmatically handle and genericise api handling and greatly simplifies functionality needing to handle both successful and error responses like binding to UI components.
An example of this is below where we're able to concurrently fire off multiple unrelated async requests in parallel, wait for them all to complete, print out the ones that have succeeded or failed then access their strong typed responses:
import { JsonServiceClient } from "@servicestack/client"
let requests:ApiRequest[] = [
new AppOverview(), // GET => AppOverviewResponse
new DeleteTechnology(), // DELETE => IReturnVoid (requires auth)
new GetAllTechnologies(), // GET => GetAllTechnologiesResponse
new GetAllTechnologyStacks(), // GET => GetAllTechnologyStacksResponse
]
let results = await Promise.all(requests.map(async (request) =>
({ request, api:await client.api(request) as ApiResponse}) ))
let failed = results.filter(x => x.api.failed)
console.log(`${failed.length} failed:`)
failed.forEach(x =>
console.log(` ${x.request.getTypeName()} Request Failed: ${failed.map(x => x.api.errorMessage)}`))
let succeeded = results.filter(x => x.api.succeeded)
console.log(`\n${succeeded.length} succeeded: ${succeeded.map(x => x.request.getTypeName()).join(', ')}`)
let r = succeeded.find(x => x.request.getTypeName() == 'AppOverview')?.api.response as AppOverviewResponse
if (r) console.log(`Top 5 Technologies: ${r.topTechnologies.slice(0,4).map(tech => tech.name).join(', ')}`)
Output:
1 failed
DeleteTechnology Request Failed: Unauthorized
3 succeeded: AppOverview, GetAllTechnologies, GetAllTechnologyStacks
Top 5 Technologies: Redis, MySQL, Amazon EC2, Nginx
Being able to treat Errors as values has dramatically reduced the effort required to accomplish the same feat if needing
to handle errors with
try/catch.
Requires ServiceStack v5.13+
The TypeScript
JsonServiceClient enables the same productive, typed API development experience available
in ServiceStack's other 1st-class supported client platforms.
The
JsonServiceClient leverages the additional type hints ServiceStack embeds in each TypeScript Request DTO
to achieve the ideal typed, message-based API - so all API requests benefit from a succinct, boilerplate-free
Typed API.
Here's a quick look at what it looks like. The example below shows how to create a
C# Gist in Gistlyn
after adding a TypeScript ServiceStack Reference
to
gistlyn.com and installing the @servicestack/client
npm package:
import { JsonServiceClient } from '@servicestack/client';
import { StoreGist, GithubFile } from './dtos';
const client = new JsonServiceClient("https://gistlyn.com");
const request = new StoreGist({
files: {
[file.filename]: new GithubFile({
filename: 'main.cs',
content: 'var greeting = "Hi, from TypeScript!";'
})
}
})
const api = client.api(request); //response:StoreGistResponse
if (api.succeeded) {
console.log(`New C# Gist was created with id: ${r.gist}`);
location.href = `https://gist.cafe/${r.gist}`;
} else {
console.log("Failed to create Gist: ", e.errorMessage);
}
Where the
response param is typed to
StoreGistResponse DTO Type.
Many AutoQuery Services utilize implicit conventions to query fields that aren't explicitly defined on AutoQuery Request DTOs, these can now be queried by specifying additional arguments with the typed Request DTO, e.g:
//typed to QueryResponse<TechnologyStack>
const response = await client.get(new FindTechStacks(), { VendorName: "ServiceStack" });
Which will return TechStacks developed by ServiceStack.
You can call Services using relative or absolute urls, e.g:
client.get<GetTechnologyResponse>("/technology/ServiceStack")
client.get<GetTechnologyResponse>("http://techstacks.io/technology/ServiceStack")
// GET http://techstacks.io/technology?Slug=ServiceStack
client.get<GetTechnologyResponse>("/technology", { Slug: "ServiceStack" })
as well as POST Request DTOs to custom urls:
client.postToUrl("/custom-path", request, { Slug: "ServiceStack" });
client.putToUrl("http://example.org/custom-path", request);
The
JsonServiceClient also supports Raw Data responses like
string and
byte[] which also get a Typed API
once declared on Request DTOs using the
IReturn<T> marker:
public class ReturnString : IReturn<string> {}
public class ReturnBytes : IReturn<byte[]> {}
Which can then be accessed as normal, with their Response typed to a JavaScript
string or
Uint8Array for
raw
byte[] responses:
let str:string = await client.get(new ReturnString());
let data:Uint8Array = await client.get(new ReturnBytes());
Basic Auth support is implemented in
JsonServiceClient and follows the same API made available in the C#
Service Clients where the
userName/password properties can be set individually, e.g:
var client = new JsonServiceClient(baseUrl);
client.userName = user;
client.password = pass;
const response = await client.get(new SecureRequest());
Or use
client.setCredentials() to have them set both together.
Alternatively you can authenticate using userName/password credentials by
adding a TypeScript Reference
to your remote ServiceStack Instance and sending a populated
Authenticate Request DTO, e.g:
const response = await client.post(new Authenticate({
provider: "credentials", userName, password, rememberMe: true }));
This will populate the
JsonServiceClient with
Session Cookies
which will transparently be sent on subsequent requests to make authenticated requests.
Use the
bearerToken property to Authenticate with a ServiceStack JWT Provider using a JWT Token:
client.bearerToken = jwtToken;
Alternatively you can use a Refresh Token instead:
client.refreshToken = refreshToken;
Use the
bearerToken property to Authenticate with an API Key:
client.bearerToken = apiKey;
If the server returns a 401 Unauthorized Response either because the client was Unauthenticated or the
configured Bearer Token or API Key used had expired or was invalidated, you can use
onAuthenticationRequired
callback to re-configure the client before automatically retrying the original request, e.g:
client.onAuthenticationRequired = async () => {
const authClient = new JsonServiceClient(authBaseUrl);
authClient.userName = userName;
authClient.password = password;
const response = await authClient.get(new Authenticate());
client.bearerToken = response.bearerToken;
};
//Automatically retries requests returning 401 Responses with new bearerToken
var response = await client.get(new Secured());
With the Refresh Token support in JWT
you can use the
refreshToken property to instruct the Service Client to automatically fetch new
JWT Tokens behind the scenes before automatically retrying failed requests due to invalid or expired JWTs, e.g:
//Authenticate to get new Refresh Token
const authClient = new JsonServiceClient(authBaseUrl);
authClient.userName = userName;
authClient.password = password;
const authResponse = await authClient.get(new Authenticate());
//Configure client with RefreshToken
client.refreshToken = authResponse.RefreshToken;
//Call authenticated Services and clients will automatically retrieve new JWT Tokens as needed
const response = await client.get(new Secured());
Use the
refreshTokenUri property when refresh tokens need to be sent to a different ServiceStack Server, e.g:
client.refreshToken = refreshToken;
client.refreshTokenUri = authBaseUrl + "/access-token";
The TypeScript ServerEventClient is an idiomatic port of ServiceStack's C# Server Events Client in native TypeScript providing a productive client to consume ServiceStack's real-time Server Events that can be used in TypeScript Web, Node.js Server and React Native iOS and Android Mobile Apps.
const channels = ["home"];
const client = new ServerEventsClient("/", channels, {
handlers: {
onConnect: (sub:ServerEventConnect) => { // Successful SSE connection
console.log("You've connected! welcome " + sub.displayName);
},
onJoin: (msg:ServerEventJoin) => { // User has joined subscribed channel
console.log("Welcome, " + msg.displayName);
},
onLeave: (msg:ServerEventLeave) => { // User has left subscribed channel
console.log(msg.displayName + " has left the building");
},
onUpdate: (msg:ServerEventUpdate) => { // User channel subscription was changed
console.log(msg.displayName + " channels subscription were updated");
},
onMessage: (msg:ServerEventMessage) => {},// Invoked for each other message
//... Register custom handlers
announce: (text:string) => {}, // Handle messages with simple argument
chat: (chatMsg:ChatMessage) => {}, // Handle messages with complex type argument
CustomMessage: (msg:CustomMessage) => {}, // Handle complex types with default selector
},
receivers: {
//... Register any receivers
tv: {
watch: function (id) { // Handle 'tv.watch {url}' messages
var el = document.querySelector("#tv");
if (id.indexOf('youtu.be') >= 0) {
var v = splitOnLast(id, '/')[1];
el.innerHTML = templates.youtube.replace("{id}", v);
} else {
el.innerHTML = templates.generic.replace("{id}", id);
}
el.style.display = 'block';
},
off: function () { // Handle 'tv.off' messages
var el = document.querySelector("#tv");
el.style.display = 'none';
el.innerHTML = '';
}
}
},
onException: (e:Error) => {}, // Invoked on each Error
onReconnect: (e:Error) => {} // Invoked after each auto-reconnect
})
.addListener("theEvent",(e:ServerEventMessage) => {}) // Add listener for pub/sub event trigger
.start(); // Start listening for Server Events!
When publishing a DTO Type for your Server Events message, your clients will be able to benefit from the generated DTOs in TypeScript ServiceStack References.
If you're getting missing Type Definitions for
Headers,
Response,
Request, etc. You'll need to import
the Type Definitions for W3C's
fetch API, preferably by using the latest version of TypeScript and
referencing the core es2016 and dom libs in TypeScript's
tsconfig.json, e.g:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es5",
"module": "commonjs",
"lib": [ "es2015", "dom" ]
}
}
Alternatively you can import the whatwg-fetch Type Definitions with:
npm install @types/whatwg-fetch --save-dev