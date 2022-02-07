openbase logo
@serverless/typescript

by serverless
2.68.0 (see all)

TypeScript definitions for Serverless Framework service configuration

Downloads/wk

35.9K

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

serverless/typescript

Typescript definitions for Serverless serverless.ts service file.

Since v1.72.0, the Serverless framework accepts serverless.ts as a valid service file in addition to the usual serverless.yml, serverless.json and serverless.js file formats.

This repository serves as a replacement of the community-maintained DefinitelyTyped @types/serverless package. It aims to automate service file TypeScript definitions based on JSON-schema used by serverless/serverless for validation at the beginning of any Serverless CLI command. This automated pipeline is triggered every time a new release of Serverless framework is available. The pipeline ends with the publishing of the newly generated definitions to NPM, ensuring they are always up to date and consistent with the framework internal validation logic.

TypeScript definition generation pipeline

Installation

npm i @serverless/typescript --save-dev

or

yarn add @serverless/typescript --dev

Usage

serverless.ts file

import type { AWS } from '@serverless/typescript';

const serverlessConfiguration: AWS = {
  service: 'aws-nodejs-typescript',
  frameworkVersion: '*',
  provider: {
    name: 'aws',
    runtime: 'nodejs12.x',
  },
  functions: {
    hello: {
      handler: 'handler.hello',
      events: [
        {
          http: {
            method: 'get',
            path: 'hello',
          }
        }
      ]
    }
  }
}

module.exports = serverlessConfiguration;

Contributing

No PR including modifications on index.d.ts will be accepted. The service file Typescript definitions enclosed within this file are automatically generated at each new Serverless framework release. If any manual modification was added to this file, those would be overwritten during the next Serverless version release and TypeScript definitions generation process.

We love our contributors!

Check out our help wanted or good first issue labels to find issues we want to move forward on with your help.

100
Corentin DoueParis10 Ratings0 Reviews
Agile Web Developer at Theodo
January 22, 2021

