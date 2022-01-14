Safeguards is a policy-as-code framework for Serverless Framework which enables you to inspect your
serverless.yml file, and the generated Cloud Formation templates, for compliance with security, operational, and organizational, best practices. Safeguards are made available as a stand-alone Serverless Framework plugin with no external dependencies.
safeguards validate command while specifying additional policy files in addition to policies specified in serverless.yaml.
To install automatically run this single command:
serverless plugin install --name @serverless/safeguards-plugin
To install manually, run this command,
npm i @serverless/safeguards-plugin --save-dev
and add this to your
serverless.yml:
plugins:
- '@serverless/safeguards-plugin'
Safeguard policies are defined as an array in the
serverless.yml in the
custom.safeguards field. You can add multiple policies, and you can use the same safeguard multiple times.
custom:
safeguards:
- safeguard:
title:
description:
enforcementLevel:
config:
stage:
title (optional)
This is a user-readable name for the Safeguard policy. When the policy check is run in the CLI, the Safeguard policy name is used in the output.
description (optional)
The description should explain the intent of the policy. When the Safeguard policy check runs in the CLI this description will be displayed if the policy check fails. It is recommended that the description provides instructions on how to resolve an issue if the service is not compliant with the policy.
safeguard (required)
The Safeguard ID. There are over a dozen safeguards made availabe with the plugin. Each plugin has an
ID (e.g.
allowed-runtimes) which is used to reference in the policy.
enforcementLevel (optional, default:
error)
The enforcement level can be set to either
warning or
error. When the Safeguard policy check runs in the CLI and the policy check passes, then enforcement level will have no impact on the deployment. However, if the policy check fails, then the enforcement level will control if the deployment can continue. If the enforcement level is set to
warning, then the CLI will return a warning message but the deployment will continue. If the enforcement level is set to
error, then the CLI will return an error message and the deployment will be blocked from continuing.
config
Some safeguards may allow or require configurations. For example, the Allowed Runtimes (allowed-runtimes) Safeguard requires a list of allowed AWS Lambda Runtimes for functions. This field allows you to customize the settings for the Safeguard policy.
path (optional)
If using a custom policy, this references the relative path to the safeguard base directory.
stage (optional)
By default a policy will run on all deployments, regardless of stage. However, if you want to scope the policy to only certain stages (e.g.
prod), you can enforce the policy only on the selected stages. The stage field accepts string, or an array of strings, and if the current stage matches any of those, then the policy will be enforced.
The policy checks are performed as a part of the
serverless deploy command.
This will load the safeguard settings from the
serverless.yml file to
determine which policies to evaluate.
In addition, you simply can validate the configuration without doing a deploy.
When validating standalone, you can specify additional policy files - zero, one or several - whose policies
will be validated in addition to any policies in the
serverless.yaml.
Example deploy
$ sls deploy
...
Serverless: Safeguards Results:
Summary --------------------------------------------------
passed - require-dlq
passed - allowed-runtimes
passed - no-secret-env-vars
passed - allowed-stages
failed - require-cfn-role
passed - allowed-regions
passed - framework-version
failed - no-wild-iam-role-statements
Details --------------------------------------------------
1) Failed - no cfnRole set
details: https://git.io/fhpFZ
Require the cfnRole option, which specifies a particular role for CloudFormation to assume while deploying.
2) Failed - iamRoleStatement granting Resource='*'. Wildcard resources in iamRoleStatements are not permitted.
details: https://git.io/fjfk7
Prevent "*" permissions being used in AWS IAM Roles by checking for wildcards on Actions and Resources in grant statements.
Serverless: Safeguards Summary: 6 passed, 0 warnings, 2 errors
...
When providing additional policy files via
--policy-file, these files must contain only policies, per the description in this file.
The contents match precisely what would be put in the
custom.safeguards section of a normal
serverless.yaml file.
For example:
- title: Restrict runtime
safeguard: allowed-runtimes
description: Only nodejs 8.10 allowed
enforcementLevel: error # if this policy fails, then BLOCK the deployment
config: # this configures the allowed-runtimes safeguard
- nodejs8.10
stage: # this policy will only be enforced if you deploy to prod or qa
- prod
- qa
The above is the entire policy file.
When a policy check is performed, the policy can respond with a pass, fail or warning. A fail will block and prevent the deploy from occurring. A warning will display a message but the deploy will continue.
If one or more of the policy checks fail the command will return a 1 exit code so it can be detected from a script or CI/CD service.
service: aws-node-rest-api
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs12.x
region: us-east-1
functions:
hello:
handler: handler.hello
plugins:
- @serverless/safeguards-plugin
custom:
safeguards:
- title: No secrets in lambda ENV VARs
safeguard: no-secret-env-vars
- title: Restrict regions
safeguard: allowed-regions
description: Only deployments in US regions are allowed
enforcementLevel: error # if this policy fails, then BLOCK the deployment
config: # this configures the allowed-regions safeguard
- us-east-1
- us-east-2
- us-west-1
- us-west-2
stage: # this policy will only be enforced if you deploy to prod or qa
- prod
- qa
Serverless Framework Pro safeguards have been open source and repackaged in this plugin. Here is how you can migrate your existing configuration in SF Pro to use the
@serverless/safeguards-plugin instead.
serverless.yml file under
custom.safeguards.
stage field of each policy.
The breaking change is best described with the example below. Suppose you have an app with two stages configured, dev and prod. You also have a default stage which has some safeguard policies.
In Serverless Framework Pro, if you deploy to one of the two stages (
dev or
prod) then the safegurad policies from the
default stage
willl NOT run. However, with
@serverless/safeguards-plugin, you specify default policies by not setting the
stage field, in which case, the
default policies will also run.
@serverless/safeguard-plugin to every serverless.yml which uses the Serverless Framework Pro safeguards.
serverless safeguards export from the working directory of the project.
serverless.yml.
@serverless/safeguard-plugin to every serverless.yml which uses the Serverless Framework Pro safeguards.
custom.safeguards of your
serverless.yml. The fields from the Safeguard Policies in the SF Pro dashboard match 1-1 with the fields in the
@serverless/safeguards-plugin, so it should be as easy as copy-pasting.
stage field of each policy in
serverless.yml to match the stage names used in the app. For example, if you had a policy
allowed-regions in the deployment profile and it was associated with the
prod stage, then add the field
stage: prod to the policy in the
serverless.yml.
prod,
qa) or use the
default stage. The default stage is used to enforce safeguard policies from the deployment profile on any stages that don't match the other defined stages. For example, if you have
prod and
qa defined, but you deploy to
feature-x, then the policies associated with the
default stage will be used. For these policies, do not set the
stage field, which will cause those policies to be enforced on all stages. At the moment, there isn't a way to define a blacklist for the stages.
The following policies are included and configurable in the Serverless Framework Dashboard.
ID: no-wild-iam-role-statements
This policy performs a simple check to prevent "*" permissions being used in AWS IAM Roles by checking for wildcards on Actions and Resources in grant statements.
Update the custom IAM Roles
in the
serverless.yml to remove IAM Role Statements which grant access to "*"
on Actions and Resources. If a plugin generates IAM Role Statements, follow the
instructions provided by the plugin developer to mitigate the issue.
ID: no-secret-env-vars
Ensures that the environment variables configured on the AWS Lambda functions do not contain environment variables values which follow patterns of common credential formats.
Resolving this issue requires that the AWS Lambda function environment variables do not contain any plain-text credentials; however, your functions may still require those credentials to be passed in by other means.
There are two recommended alternatives of passing in credentials to your AWS Lambda functions:
ID: require-dlq
Ensures all functions with any of the events listed below, or functions with zero events, have an attached Dead Letter Queue.
Events:
Configure the Dead Letter Queue with SNS or SQS for all the functions which require the DLQ to be configured.
ID: allowed-runtimes
This limits the runtimes that can be used in services. It is configurable with a list of allowed runtimes or a regular expression.
- nodejs8.10
- python3.7
# or:
node.*
Ensure you are using a runtime that is in the list of allowed runtimes or matches the regex of allowed runtimes.
ID: allowed-stages
This limits the stages that can be used in services. It is configurable with a list of allowed stages or a regular expression.
- prod
- dev
# or:
'(prod|qa|dev-.*)'
Ensure you are using a runtime that is in the list of allowed stages or matches the regex of allowed stages.
ID: framework-version
This policy limits which versions of the Serverless Framework can be used. It is configured with a semver expression.
>=1.44.0 <2.0.0
Install an allowed version of the framework:
npm i -g serverless@$ALLOWED_VERSION
ID: require-cfn-role
This rule requires you to specify the
cfnRole option
in your
serverless.yml. It has no
configuration options.
Add
cfnRole to your
serverless.yml.
ID: required-stack-tags
This rule requires you to specify certain tags in the
stackTags option
in your
serverless.yml. It is configured with a mapping of keys to regex's. All the keys must be
present and value must match the regex.
someTagName: '.*'
ID: require-global-vpc
This rule requires all your functions to be configured with a VPC. By default they are required to
have at least two subnet IDs to allow for AZ failover. It is configurable with a
minNumSubnets
option:
minNumSubnets: 1 # if you don't want to require 2 and AZ support
Add a global VPC configuration to your config: https://serverless.com/framework/docs/providers/aws/guide/functions/#vpc-configuration
ID: allowed-function-names
This rule allows you enforce naming conventions functions deployed to AWS lambda. It is configured with a regular expression. It features one extra addition: variables for stage, service and function(the key in the serverless yaml) names. See below for some examples.
Require using Serverless's standard naming scheme:
${SERVICE}-${STAGE}-${FUNCTION}
Or, if you want custom names with stage first and underscores instead of dashes:
${STAGE}_${SERVICE}_${FUNCTION}
Use the
name: config option on the function object to customize the deployed function name to
match the regex: https://serverless.com/framework/docs/providers/aws/guide/functions/#configuration
ID: require-description
This rule requires that all functions have a description of minimum or maximum length. By default it requires a minimum length of 30 and the lambda maximum of 256. Both these values are configurable however. Here is a config that requires a slightly longer config but doesn't allow as long a maximum:
minLength: 50
maxLength: 100
Add a function description to all your lambdas that is with in the minimum and maximum required lengths.
ID: allowed-regions
This rule allows you to restrict the regions to which a service may be deployed. It is configured with a list of regions:
# eg, us-east-1 and us-west-2 only
- us-east-1
- us-west-2
ID: restricted-deploy-times
This policy blocks deploys at certain times. It is configured with a list of objects containing a time, duration and optional interval.
# no deploy specific holidays, eg Rosh Hashanah 2019
- time: 2019-09-29T18:20 # ISO8601 date or datetime
duration: P2D30M # IS8601 duration
# no deploy a specific day but repeating, eg all future Christmases
- time: 2019-12-25
duration: P1D
interval: P1Y
# no deploy fri noon - monday 6AM
- time: 2019-03-08T12:00:00
duration: P2D18H
interval: P1W
If you only need to specify one interval you can also directly use that object, eg:
# no deployments on friday, saturday, sunday
time: 2019-03-08
duration: P3D
interval: P1W
Wait! You're not supposed to be deploying!
ID: forbid-s3-http-access
This policy requires that you have a
BucketPolicy forbidding access over HTTP for each bucket.
There are no configuration options.
For a bucket without a name such as the
ServerlessDeploymentBucket ensure that the
resources
section of your serverless yaml contains a policy like the following using
Refs.
If using a different bucket, update the logical name in the
Ref.
resources:
Resources:
ServerlessDeploymentBucketPolicy:
Type: 'AWS::S3::BucketPolicy'
Properties:
Bucket: { Ref: ServerlessDeploymentBucket }
PolicyDocument:
Statement:
- Action: 's3:*'
Effect: 'Deny'
Principal: '*'
Resource:
Fn::Join:
- ''
- - 'arn:aws:s3:::'
- Ref: ServerlessDeploymentBucket
- '/*'
Condition:
Bool:
aws:SecureTransport: false
If using a bucket with a name, say configured in the
custom section of your config, use a policy
like this:
resources:
Resources:
NamedBucketPolicy:
Type: 'AWS::S3::BucketPolicy'
Properties:
Bucket: ${self:custom.bucketName}
PolicyDocument:
Statement:
- Action: 's3:*'
Effect: 'Deny'
Principal: '*'
Resource: 'arn:aws:s3:::${self:custom.bucketName}/*'
Condition:
Bool:
aws:SecureTransport: false
In addition to built-in policies, you can add custom policies to your application.
A service policy is simply a Javascript packaged in a module export which you can use in the
Serverless Framework project for your service. To start with a custom policy first create a
directory in your working directory (e.g.
./policies) to store the policy files.
Create a single JS file to define your policy (e.g.
my-custom-policy.js) in the
policies directory.
./policies/my-custom-policy.js
module.exports = function myCustomPolicy(policy, service) {
// policy.fail(“Configuration is not compliant with policy”)
policy.approve();
};
There are two primary methods you can use to control the behavior of the policy checks
when running the
deploy command.
approve() - Passes the policy to allow the deploy to continue.
fail(message) - Fails the policy check and returns an failure message.
To define the policy method you’ll need to inspect the configuration. The entire configuration is made available in the service object. Use the default policies and example policies as reference to the content of the service object.
Once the policy is implemented and saved in the directory, add the
safeguards
block to the
serverless.yml file and set the
location property to reference
the relative path of the policies directory. To enable the policy you must also
add it to the list of policies.
serverless.yml
custom:
safeguards:
- title: Require stage name in table name
safeguard: stage-in-table-name
path: ./policies
Custom policies may also include configuration parameters. The policy function
accepts a third parameter (
options in the example below) which contains the
settings defined in the
serverless.yml file.
./policies/my-custom-policy.js
module.exports = function myCustomPolicy(policy, service, options) {
// options.max = 2
policy.approve();
};
serverless.yml
custom:
safeguards:
- title: my custom policy
safeguard: my-custom-policy
path: ./policies
config:
max: 2