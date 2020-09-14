Platform SDK (deprecated)

Note: This package is deprecated in favor of @serverless/platform-client. It accepts only bug fixes

Functional SDK for the Serverless Platfrom.

Project Status

Contents

installation

npm i -s @ serverless / platform - sdk

Functions

login

Opens a browser for the user to login, along with a running server awaiting auth data once the user logs in.

Parameters

None

Returns

Promise resolving to the following object:

username - string - dashboard username

- - dashboard username accessToken - string - Auth0 access token

- - Auth0 access token idToken - string - Auth0 idToken

- - Auth0 idToken refreshToken - string - Auth0 refreshToken

- - Auth0 refreshToken expiresAt - string - epoch time at which the idToken expires

Example

const { login } = require ( '@serverless/platform-sdk' ) const { username, accessToken, idToken, expiresAt } = await login()

refreshToken

Refreshes Auth0 idToken

Parameters

refresh token string

Returns

Promise resolving to the following object:

id_token - string - new Auth0 id token

- - new Auth0 id token access_token - string - new Auth0 access token

- - new Auth0 access token expires_in - string - number of seconds until token expiration

Example

const { refreshToken } = require ( '@serverless/platform-sdk' ) const { id_token, access_token, expires_in } = await refreshToken( 'some-refresh-token' )

createAccessKey

Creates a platform access key for the authenticated user.

Parameters

Object

username - string - dashboard username

- - dashboard username tenant - string - dashboard tenant

- - dashboard tenant idToken - string - Auth0 idToken

- - Auth0 idToken title - string - title of the access key

Returns

Promise resolving to an accessKey string, that is the access key.

Example

const { createAccessKey } = require ( '@serverless/platform-sdk' ) const data = { username : 'eahefnawy' , tenant : 'eahefnawy' , idToken : 'abc' , title : 'Framework' } const accessKey = await createAccessKey(data)

archiveService

Archives a service in the platform.

Parameters

Object

tenant - string - dashboard tenant

- - dashboard tenant accessKey - string - dashboard access key

- - dashboard access key app - string - service app

- - service app name - string - service name

- - service name provider - string - provider name

- - provider name region - string - region name

Returns

None

Example

const { archiveService } = require ( '@serverless/platform-sdk' ) const data = { tenant : 'eahefnawy' , accessKey : 'abc' , app : 'my-app' , name : 'my-service' , provider : 'aws' , region : 'us-east-1' } await archiveService(data)

getServiceUrl

Constructs a service url based on passed-in data.

Parameters

Object

tenant - string - dashboard tenant

- - dashboard tenant app - string - service app

- - service app name - string - service name

Returns

The service url string.

Example

const { getServiceUrl } = require ( '@serverless/platform-sdk' ) const data = { tenant : 'eahefnawy' , app : 'my-app' , name : 'my-service' } const serviceUrl = getServiceUrl(data)

listTenants

Lists the tenants for a given username

Parameters

Object

username - string - dashboard username

- - dashboard username idToken - string - auth0 user id token

Returns

Array of objects, each represents a single tenant data model.

Example

const { listTenants } = require ( '@serverless/platform-sdk' ) const data = { username : 'eahefnawy' , idToken : 'abc' } const tenants = await listTenants(data)

createDeploymnet

Creates a platform deployment

Parameters

Object

tenant - string - dashboard tenant name

- - dashboard tenant name app - string - app name

- - app name serviceName - string - service name

- - service name accessKey - string - dashboard access key

- - dashboard access key files - object - files which should be stored in the Platforms deployment record

Returns

Object - Deployment model

Example

const { createDeployment } = require ( '@serverless/platform-sdk' ) const data = { tenant : 'eahefnawy' , app : 'my-app' , serviceName : 'my-service' , accessKey : 'abc' , files : { 'serverless-state.json' : { } } } const { id } = await createDeployment(data)

Updates a platform deployment

Parameters

Object

tenant - string - dashboard tenant name

- - dashboard tenant name app - string - app name

- - app name serviceName - string - service name

- - service name deploymentId - string - id of the previously created deployment

- - id of the previously created deployment status - string - status of the deployment to update

- - status of the deployment to update accessKey - string - dashboard access key

- - dashboard access key computedData - object - computed data the Platform needs to generate the state items

Returns

Object - Deployment model

Example

const { updateDeployment } = require ( '@serverless/platform-sdk' ) const data = { tenant : 'eahefnawy' , app : 'my-app' , serviceName : 'my-service' , deploymentId : 'abc' , status : 'failed' , accessKey : 'abc' , computedData : { } } const { id } = await updateDeployment(data)

getApp

Gets a platform app

Parameters

Object

tenant - string - dashboard tenant name

- - dashboard tenant name app - string - app name

- - app name token - string - Auth0 id token

Returns

Object - App model

Example

const { getApp } = require ( '@serverless/platform-sdk' ) const data = { tenant : 'eahefnawy' , app : 'my-app' , token : 'abc' } const app = await getApp(data)

createApp

Creates a platform app

Parameters

Object

tenant - string - dashboard tenant name

- - dashboard tenant name app - string - app name

- - app name token - string - Auth0 id token

Returns

Object - App model

Example