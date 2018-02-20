IMPORTANT: This library is deprecated. Please use https://github.com/serverless/event-gateway-sdk instead.
Node.js library to improve developer experience developing Serverless applications.
It contains a client to configure and interact with the Event Gateway.
npm install @serverless/fdk
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/@serverless/fdk@latest/dist/fdk.min.js"></script>
The FDK then will be attached to window e.g. and you can access it via
window.fdk
const fdk = require('@serverless/fdk');
const eventGateway = fdk.eventGateway({
url: 'http://localhost',
})
Optional Properties for
eventGateway
{
// defaults to the provide URL + default config port 4001
configurationUrl: 'http://localhost:4001'
// optional property to provide their own http lib
fetchClient: fetch
}
eventGateway.invoke({
functionId: "createUser",
data: { name: "Max" },
})
Returns a Promise with the response.
The value of data is converted using
JSON.stringify by default since the default dataType is
application/json. This is not happening and the value is passed as it is when the property
dataType is provided.
eventGateway.invoke({
functionId: "createUser",
data: "Max",
dataType: "text/plain",
})
eventGateway.emit({
event: "userCreated",
data: { name: "Max" },
})
Returns a Promise and when resolved the response only indicates if the Event Gateway received the event. Responses from any subscribed functions are not part of the response.
The value of data is converted using
JSON.stringify by default since the default dataType is
application/json. This is not happening and the value is passed as it is when the property
dataType is provided.
eventGateway.emit({
event: "userCreated",
data: "This is a string message.",
dataType: "text/plain",
})
Configure accepts an object of function and subscription definitions. The idea of exposing one configuration function is to provide developers with convenient utility to configure an Event Gateway in one call rather then dealing with a chain of Promise based calls. Nevertheless in addition we expose a wrapper function for each low-level API call to the Event Gateway described in this section.
eventGateway.configure({
// list of all the functions that should be registered
functions: [
{
functionId: "helloWorld"
provider: {
type: "awslambda"
arn: "xxx",
region: "us-west-2",
}
},
{
functionId: "sendWelcomeMail"
provider: {
type: "gcloudfunction"
name: "sendWelcomeEmail",
region: "us-west-2",
}
}
],
// list of all the subscriptions that should be created
subscriptions: [
{
event: "http",
method: "GET",
path: "/users",
functionId: "helloWorld"
},
{
event: "user.created",
functionId: "sendEmail"
}
]
})
Returns a promise which contains all the same list of functions and subscriptions in the same structure and order as provided in the configuration argument.
eventGateway.configure({ config })
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
// {
// functions: [
// { functionId: 'xxx', … },
// { functionId: 'xxx', … }
// ],
// subscriptions: [
// { subscriptionId: 'xxx', … },
// { subscriptionId: 'xxx', … }
// ]
// }
})
Reset removes all the existing subscriptions and functions.
eventGateway.resetConfiguration()
// Returns a function
eventGateway.registerFunction({
functionId: "sendEmail"
provider: {
type: "awslambda"
arn: "xxx",
region: "us-west-2",
}
})
// Returns undefined
eventGateway.deleteFunction({ functionId: "sendEmail" })
// Returns an Array of functions
eventGateway.listFunctions()
// Returns a subscription: { subscriptionId, event, functionId}
eventGateway.subscribe({
event: "user.created",
functionId: "sendEmail"
})
// Returns undefined
eventGateway.unsubscribe({
subscriptionId: "user.created-sendEmail"
})
// Returns an Array of subscriptions
eventGateway.listSubscriptions()
If you are interested to contribute we recommend to check out the Contributing document as it explains how to get started and some of the design decisions for this library.