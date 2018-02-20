IMPORTANT: This library is deprecated. Please use https://github.com/serverless/event-gateway-sdk instead.

Function Development Kit (aka FDK)

Node.js library to improve developer experience developing Serverless applications.

It contains a client to configure and interact with the Event Gateway.

Install (Node)

npm install @serverless/fdk

Install (Browser)

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/@serverless/fdk@latest/dist/fdk.min.js" > </ script >

The FDK then will be attached to window e.g. and you can access it via window.fdk

Create an Event Gateway Client

const fdk = require ( '@serverless/fdk' ); const eventGateway = fdk.eventGateway({ url : 'http://localhost' , })

Optional Properties for eventGateway

{ configurationUrl : 'http://localhost:4001' fetchClient : fetch }

Invoke a Function

eventGateway.invoke({ functionId : "createUser" , data : { name : "Max" }, })

Returns a Promise with the response.

The value of data is converted using JSON.stringify by default since the default dataType is application/json . This is not happening and the value is passed as it is when the property dataType is provided.

Invoke a Function with a Custom Data Type

eventGateway.invoke({ functionId : "createUser" , data : "Max" , dataType : "text/plain" , })

Emit an Event

eventGateway.emit({ event : "userCreated" , data : { name : "Max" }, })

Returns a Promise and when resolved the response only indicates if the Event Gateway received the event. Responses from any subscribed functions are not part of the response.

The value of data is converted using JSON.stringify by default since the default dataType is application/json . This is not happening and the value is passed as it is when the property dataType is provided.

Emit an Event with a Custom Data Type

eventGateway.emit({ event : "userCreated" , data : "This is a string message." , dataType : "text/plain" , })

Configure an Event Gateway

Configure accepts an object of function and subscription definitions. The idea of exposing one configuration function is to provide developers with convenient utility to configure an Event Gateway in one call rather then dealing with a chain of Promise based calls. Nevertheless in addition we expose a wrapper function for each low-level API call to the Event Gateway described in this section.

eventGateway.configure({ functions : [ { functionId : "helloWorld" provider : { type : "awslambda" arn : "xxx" , region : "us-west-2" , } }, { functionId : "sendWelcomeMail" provider : { type : "gcloudfunction" name : "sendWelcomeEmail" , region : "us-west-2" , } } ], subscriptions : [ { event : "http" , method : "GET" , path : "/users" , functionId : "helloWorld" }, { event : "user.created" , functionId : "sendEmail" } ] })

Returns a promise which contains all the same list of functions and subscriptions in the same structure and order as provided in the configuration argument.

eventGateway.configure({ config }) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) })

Reset the configuration

Reset removes all the existing subscriptions and functions.

eventGateway.resetConfiguration()

Further Event Gateway Functions

eventGateway.registerFunction({ functionId : "sendEmail" provider : { type : "awslambda" arn : "xxx" , region : "us-west-2" , } }) eventGateway.deleteFunction({ functionId : "sendEmail" }) eventGateway.listFunctions() eventGateway.subscribe({ event : "user.created" , functionId : "sendEmail" }) eventGateway.unsubscribe({ subscriptionId : "user.created-sendEmail" }) eventGateway.listSubscriptions()

Contribute

If you are interested to contribute we recommend to check out the Contributing document as it explains how to get started and some of the design decisions for this library.