To enable the various features of the Serverless Framework Dashboard for a particular Service you must deploy or redeploy that Service, using Serverless Framework open-source CLI version 1.45.1 or later.
Upon deployment, the Serverless Framwork Enteprise Plugin will automatically wrap and instrument your functions to work with the Serverless Framework Dashboard dashboard.
npm i
cd sdk-js
npm i
npm run build
cd -
npm t
cd sdk-js
npm t
cd -
For integration tests run you need an access to
integration dashboard organization, and generated for it access key.
Then tests can be run as:
SERVERLESS_ACCESS_KEY=xxx npm run integration-test
package.json