@serverless/dashboard-plugin

by serverless
5.5.1 (see all)

The Serverless Framework Dashboard plugin

628K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

21

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Serverless Framework Dashboard Plugin

To enable the various features of the Serverless Framework Dashboard for a particular Service you must deploy or redeploy that Service, using Serverless Framework open-source CLI version 1.45.1 or later.

Upon deployment, the Serverless Framwork Enteprise Plugin will automatically wrap and instrument your functions to work with the Serverless Framework Dashboard dashboard.

Dev notes

Install dependencies and build SDK JS

npm i
cd sdk-js
npm i
npm run build
cd -

Test

npm t
cd sdk-js
npm t
cd -

Integration tests

For integration tests run you need an access to integration dashboard organization, and generated for it access key.

Then tests can be run as:

SERVERLESS_ACCESS_KEY=xxx npm run integration-test

Release process

  • Create a PR updating version in package.json
  • Create a draft release on github with a change log
  • Have it approved & merge (Release is automatically published via CI)

