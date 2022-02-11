openbase logo
@serverless-stack/resources

by serverless-stack
0.64.1

💥 SST makes it easy to build serverless apps. Set breakpoints and test your functions locally. https://serverless-stack.com

Readme

Serverless Stack (SST)

Slack npm Build status

Serverless Stack (SST) is a framework that makes it easy to build serverless apps. It's an extension of AWS CDK and it features:

Quick Start

Create your first SST app.

# Create your app
$ npx create-serverless-stack@latest my-sst-app
$ cd my-sst-app

# Start Live Lambda Development
$ npx sst start

# Deploy to prod
$ npx sst deploy --stage prod

Documentation

Follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter for updates.

About SST

We think SST can make it dramatically easier to build serverless apps.

Live Lambda Development

The sst start command starts up a local development environment that opens a WebSocket connection to your deployed app and proxies any Lambda requests to your local machine.

sst start

This allows you to:

  • Work on your Lambda functions locally
  • Supports all Lambda triggers, so there's no need to mock API Gateway, SQS, SNS, etc.
  • Supports real Lambda environment variables and Lambda IAM permissions
  • And it's fast. There's nothing to deploy when you make a change!

Read more about Live Lambda Development.

Composable serverless constructs

SST also comes with a set of serverless specific higher-level CDK constructs. This includes:

And more

SST also supports deploying your CloudFormation stacks asynchronously. Seed natively supports concurrent asynchronous deployments for your SST apps. And SST deployments on Seed are free!

SST also comes with a few other niceties:

  • Automatically lints your code using ESLint
  • Runs your unit tests using Jest

Internally, SST uses the CDK CLI to invoke the various CDK commands.

Maximiliano SusterBerlin, Germany4 Ratings1 Review
Software Developer
5 months ago

I have used SST professionally in a company project over the past 6 months. It was a game-changer in this project for the following reasons: - it enabled rapid development of CDK infrastructure without having to dig into all the low-level details of CDK - it enabled rapid and convenient deployment for a very small development team - it enabled rapid iteration and debugging of both Frontend (ReactJS) and Backend (NodeJS Lambdas) applications - it is possible to extend and modify by taking advantage of the knowledge in the CDK community - the SST developer community is engaged, responds to questions and appears eager to improve Obviously, this is a project/toolchain that is still maturing and will need far further engagement from a larger community of developers to grow and hopefully become mainstream. In my opinion, the following areas need further investment for wider professional use: - extending documentation for creating custom SST constructs - integrating other cloud services such as AWS SES programmatically into the SST ecosystem - extending SST implementation to other mainstream languages such as .NET/C#

0
Riccardo GioratoPadua32 Ratings30 Reviews
Fullstack - Developer on JAMStack, React and more web stuff every day!
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

serverless-stack makes it super easy to work with CDK by: 1. making it possible to test everything locally in a instant and super quick way with "sst dev" command. 2. it abstracts a few CDK modules like Lambdas/Api/SQS/S3buckets trying to make it even more simple to use these CDK modules used under the hood! 3. it lets you choose when to use pure CDK or when to use their already provided simple modules, you can even combine them in the same stack. After having used CDK for a while on its own, with serverless-stack or shortly SST I overcome all the common issue I had with CDK meaning "hard to get started steps", "hard to test locally". The only downside of SST is that the project is still relatively young but it has ton of potential to grow much more! Example: the main maintainers are just 2 people, hopefully this will grow with time.

0

