Access serial ports with JavaScript. Linux, OSX and Windows. Welcome your robotic JavaScript overlords. Better yet, program them!
Go to https://serialport.io/ to learn more, find guides and api documentation.
serialport package api docs (most people start here)
git clone git@github.com:serialport/node-serialport.git
npm install to setup local package dependencies (run this any time you depend on a package local to this repo)
npm test to ensure everything is working properly
See https://github.com/serialport/website
SerialPort packages are all MIT licensed and all it's dependencies are MIT licensed.
SerialPort follows the Nodebots Code of Conduct. While the code is MIT licensed participation in the community has some rules to make this a good place to work and learn.
SerialPort is currently employees a governance with a group of maintainers, committers and contributors, all fixing bugs and adding features and improving documentation. You need not apply to work on SerialPort, all are welcome to join, build, and maintain this project.
If you have a PR that improves the project people in any or all of the above people will help you land it.
