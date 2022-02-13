Access serial ports with JavaScript. Linux, OSX and Windows. Welcome your robotic JavaScript overlords. Better yet, program them!
Go to https://serialport.io/ to learn more, find guides and api documentation.
serialport package api docs (most people start here)
serialport package which provides a good set of defaults for most projects. However it is quite easy to mix and match the parts of serialport you need.
The code for bindings can be found here https://github.com/serialport/bindings-cpp
The Bindings provide a low level interface to work with your serialport. It is possible to use them alone but it's usually easier to use them with an interface.
@serialport/bindings bindings for Linux, Mac and Windows
@serialport/binding-abstract as an abstract class to use if you're making your own bindings
@serialport/binding-mock for a mock binding package for testing
Interfaces take a binding object and provide a different API on top of it. Currently we only ship a Node Stream Interface.
@serialport/stream our traditional Node.js Stream interface
Parsers are used to take raw binary data and transform them into usable messages. This may include tasks such as converting the data to text, emitting useful chunks of data when they have been fully received, or even validating protocols.
Parsers are traditionally Transform streams, but Duplex streams and other non stream interfaces are acceptable.
git clone git@github.com:serialport/node-serialport.git
npm install to setup local package dependencies (run this any time you depend on a package local to this repo)
npm test to ensure everything is working properly
See https://github.com/serialport/website
SerialPort packages are all MIT licensed and all it's dependencies are MIT licensed.
SerialPort follows the Nodebots Code of Conduct. While the code is MIT licensed participation in the community has some rules to make this a good place to work and learn.
SerialPort is currently employees a governance with a group of maintainers, committers and contributors, all fixing bugs and adding features and improving documentation. You need not apply to work on SerialPort, all are welcome to join, build, and maintain this project.
If you have a PR that improves the project people in any or all of the above people will help you land it.
