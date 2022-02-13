Node Serialport

Access serial ports with JavaScript. Linux, OSX and Windows. Welcome your robotic JavaScript overlords. Better yet, program them!

Go to https://serialport.io/ to learn more, find guides and api documentation.

Serialport

serialport Chances are you're looking for the serialport package which provides a good set of defaults for most projects. However it is quite easy to mix and match the parts of serialport you need.

Bindings

The code for bindings can be found here https://github.com/serialport/bindings-cpp

The Bindings provide a low level interface to work with your serialport. It is possible to use them alone but it's usually easier to use them with an interface.

@serialport/bindings bindings for Linux, Mac and Windows

bindings for Linux, Mac and Windows @serialport/binding-abstract as an abstract class to use if you're making your own bindings

as an abstract class to use if you're making your own bindings @serialport/binding-mock for a mock binding package for testing

Interfaces

Interfaces take a binding object and provide a different API on top of it. Currently we only ship a Node Stream Interface.

@serialport/stream our traditional Node.js Stream interface

Parsers

Parsers are used to take raw binary data and transform them into usable messages. This may include tasks such as converting the data to text, emitting useful chunks of data when they have been fully received, or even validating protocols.

Parsers are traditionally Transform streams, but Duplex streams and other non stream interfaces are acceptable.

Developing

Developing node serialport projects

Clone this repo git clone git@github.com:serialport/node-serialport.git Run npm install to setup local package dependencies (run this any time you depend on a package local to this repo) Run npm test to ensure everything is working properly Add dev dependencies to the root package.json and package dependencies to the package's one.

Developing Docs

See https://github.com/serialport/website

License

SerialPort packages are all MIT licensed and all it's dependencies are MIT licensed.

Code of Conduct

SerialPort follows the Nodebots Code of Conduct. While the code is MIT licensed participation in the community has some rules to make this a good place to work and learn.

TLDR

Be respectful.

Abusive behavior is never tolerated.

Data published to NodeBots is hosted at the discretion of the service administrators, and may be removed.

Don't build evil robots.

Violations of this code may result in swift and permanent expulsion from the NodeBots community.

Governance and Community

SerialPort is currently employees a governance with a group of maintainers, committers and contributors, all fixing bugs and adding features and improving documentation. You need not apply to work on SerialPort, all are welcome to join, build, and maintain this project.

A Contributor is any individual creating or commenting on an issue or pull request. By participating, this is you.

Committers are contributors who have been given write access to the repository. They can review and merge pull requests.

Maintainers are committers representing the required technical expertise to resolve rare disputes.

If you have a PR that improves the project people in any or all of the above people will help you land it.

Maintainers

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

