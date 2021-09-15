Next.js sitemap generator

Generate dynamic sitemap.xml for Next.js projects following the example of Google!

Support for nextjs.config.js

Support for dynamic routes

Support for localization

Support for multiple sitemaps

Documentation

Installation

Open a Terminal in the project root and run:

npm install @sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap

or

yarn add @sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap

Quick start

Example src folder:

└── src └── pages ├── projects │ ├── computers │ │ ├── laptop .js │ │ └── pc .js │ └── phones │ ├── android .js │ └── ios .js ├── admin │ ├── account .js │ └── cms .js └── index .js

All static routes from pages folder will be automatically added to the sitemap.

const { configureSitemap } = require ( '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap' ); const Sitemap = configureSitemap({ domains : [{ domain : 'example.com' , defaultLocale : 'en' , http : true }], exclude : [ '/admin/*' ], excludeIndex : true , pagesConfig : { '/projects/*' : { priority : '0.5' , changefreq : 'daily' , }, }, trailingSlash : true , targetDirectory : __dirname + '/public' , pagesDirectory : __dirname + '/src/pages' , }); Sitemap.generateSitemap();

Look at the generated sitemap.xml ```xml http://example.com/ 2021-09-12 http://example.com/projects/computers/laptop/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 http://example.com/projects/computers/pc/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 http://example.com/projects/phones/android/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 http://example.com/projects/phones/ios/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 ```

With exportPathMap

If you specify nextConfigPath prop, then all values indicated in the exportPathMap will be automatically added ( pages folder will be ignored).

const { configureSitemap } = require ( '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap' ); const Sitemap = configureSitemap({ exclude : [ '/admin' ], excludeIndex : true , pagesConfig : { '/p/*' : { priority : '0.5' , changefreq : 'daily' , }, }, nextConfigPath : __dirname + '/next.config.js' , targetDirectory : __dirname + '/public' , pagesDirectory : __dirname + '/src/pages' , }); Sitemap.generateSitemap();

Example of exportPathMap in next.config.js ```js module.exports = { i18n: { domains: [ { domain: 'example.com', defaultLocale: 'en', locales: ['en-US', 'en-CA'], }, ], }, trailingSlash: true, exportPathMap: async function () { return { '/': { page: '/' }, '/admin': { page: '/admin' }, '/p/learn-nextjs': { page: '/post', query: { title: 'learn-nextjs' } }, }; }, }; ```

Look at the generated sitemap.xml ```xml https://example.com/ 2021-09-12 https://example.com/en-US/ 2021-09-12 https://example.com/en-CA/ 2021-09-12 https://example.com/p/learn-nextjs/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 https://example.com/en-US/p/learn-nextjs/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 https://example.com/en-CA/p/learn-nextjs/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 ```

With dynamic routes

For dynamic routes, you have to declare them with the include property.

Example src folder:

└── src └── pages ├── project │ └── [id] .js └── index .js

const { configureSitemap } = require ( '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap' ); async function fetchDynamicPaths ( ) { return [ 'house' , 'flower' , 'table' ]; } async function getDynamicPaths ( ) { const paths = await fetchDynamicPaths(); return paths.map( ( item ) => `/project/ ${item} ` ); } getDynamicPaths().then( ( paths ) => { const Sitemap = configureSitemap({ domains : [{ domain : 'example.com' , defaultLocale : 'en' }], include : paths, exclude : [ '/project/*' ], excludeIndex : true , pagesConfig : { '/project/*' : { priority : '0.5' , changefreq : 'daily' , }, }, trailingSlash : true , targetDirectory : __dirname + '/public' , pagesDirectory : __dirname + '/src/pages' , }); Sitemap.generateSitemap(); });

Look at the generated sitemap.xml ```xml https://example.com/ 2021-09-12 https://example.com/project/house/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 https://example.com/project/flower/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 https://example.com/project/table/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 ```

With localization

If you have localization, you can use locales in domains prop.

const { configureSitemap } = require ( '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap' ); const Sitemap = configureSitemap({ domains : [{ domain : 'example.com' , locales : [ 'en' , 'es' ] }], excludeIndex : true , trailingSlash : true , targetDirectory : __dirname + '/public' , pagesDirectory : __dirname + '/src/pages' , }); Sitemap.generateSitemap();

Look at the generated sitemap.xml ```xml https://example.com/en/about/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/es/about/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/en/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/es/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/en/works/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/es/works/ 2021-09-10 ```

Multiple sitemaps

If the number of urls is more than 50000, then several sitemaps will be automatically created. You can customize the number of urls using sitemapSize

const { configureSitemap } = require ( '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap' ); const Sitemap = configureSitemap({ sitemapUrl : 'https://www.example.com' , sitemapSize : 5000 , pagesConfig : { '/p/*' : { priority : '0.5' , changefreq : 'daily' , }, }, nextConfigPath : __dirname + '/next.config.js' , targetDirectory : __dirname + '/public' , pagesDirectory : __dirname + '/src/pages' , }); Sitemap.generateSitemap();

Look at public directory ``` └── src └── public ├── sitemap.xml ├── sitemap1.xml ├── sitemap2.xml └── sitemap3.xml ```

Sitemap methods

generateSitemap : () => Promise<ISitemapWriterResultItem[]> ;

Generate sitemap

ISitemapWriterResultItem { name : string; count : number; }

regenerateSitemapIndex : (sitemapsNames: string[]) => void ;

When there are multiple sitemaps, a sitemap index is generated. If we somehow changed our sitemaps externally, then you can use this function to update sitemap index

Sitemap options

domains ( optional ): IDomain[]

Domain list - same as in next.config.js.

IDomain { domain: string; defaultLocale?: string; locales?: string[]; http?: boolean; }

exclude ( optional ): string[]

The exclude parameter is an array of glob patterns to exclude static routes / folders from the generated sitemap.

excludeExtensions ( optional ): string[]

Ignore files by extension.

Example:

const { configureSitemap } = require ( '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap' ); const Sitemap = configureSitemap({ excludeExtensions : [ '.ts' ], }); Sitemap.generateSitemap();

excludeIndex ( optional ): boolean

Remove index from URL, directory will be ending with the slash. Defaults to true .

include ( optional ): string[]

Array of extra paths to include in the sitemap. If you want to add any route with dynamic parameters, you have to set an array of dynamic routes.

Example:

const { configureSitemap } = require ( '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap' ); const Sitemap = configureSitemap({ include : [ '/project/1' , '/project/2' ], exclude : [ '/project/[id]' ], }); Sitemap.generateSitemap();

trailingSlash ( optional ): boolean

Add trailing slashes. Defaults to false .

nextConfigPath ( optional ): string

Use exportPathMap from next.config.js file.

pagesConfig ( optional ): IPagesConfig[]

Object configuration of priority and changefreq per route / folder.

IPagesConfig { [key: string] : { priority : string, changefreq : string } }

Example:

const { configureSitemap } = require ( '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap' ); const Sitemap = configureSitemap({ pagesConfig : { '/about' : { priority : '0.5' , changefreq : 'daily' , }, '/project/*' : { priority : '0.9' , changefreq : 'daily' , }, }, }); Sitemap.generateSitemap();

pagesDirectory ( required ): string

The directory where there are Next.js pages.

targetDirectory ( required ): string

The path to the public folder.

sitemapUrl ( optional ): string

The url which will be specified in the sitemap index file.

sitemapSize ( optional ): number

Maximum number of url in one sitemap file. Defaults to 50000 .

sitemapStylesheet ( optional ): ISitemapStylesheet[]

Array of style objects that will be applied to sitemap.

ISitemapStylesheet { type : string; styleFile : string; }

Example:

const { configureSitemap } = require ( '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap' ); const Sitemap = configureSitemap({ sitemapStylesheet : [ { type : "text/css" , styleFile : "styles/styles.css" }, { type : "text/xsl" , styleFile : "styles/styles.xls" } ], }); Sitemap.generateSitemap();

Useful information

Language localisation

The value of the hreflang attribute identifies the language (in ISO 639-1 format) and optionally a region (in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format) of an alternate URL.

Gzip

You can gzip your sitemap.xml . The .gz extension just means that it's been compressed (using gzip compression), so that it's smaller and served faster. Most search engine bots can read gzip'd compressed content.