@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap

by Sergey Myssak
2.0.3 (see all)

Generate dynamic sitemap.xml for Next.js projects following the example of Google!

Overview

Readme

Next.js sitemap generator

[![Version][version-badge]][package] [![Downloads][downloads-badge]][downloads] [![ISC License][license-badge]][license]

Generate dynamic sitemap.xml for Next.js projects following the example of Google!

  • Support for nextjs.config.js
  • Support for dynamic routes
  • Support for localization
  • Support for multiple sitemaps

Checkout the examples folder for source code.

Documentation

Installation

Open a Terminal in the project root and run:

npm install @sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap

or

yarn add @sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap

Quick start

Example src folder:

└── src
    └── pages
        ├── projects
        │   ├── computers
        │   │   ├── laptop.js
        │   │   └── pc.js
        │   └── phones
        │       ├── android.js
        │       └── ios.js
        ├── admin
        │   ├── account.js
        │   └── cms.js
        └── index.js

All static routes from pages folder will be automatically added to the sitemap.

// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');

const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
  domains: [{ domain: 'example.com', defaultLocale: 'en', http: true }],
  exclude: ['/admin/*'],
  excludeIndex: true,
  pagesConfig: {
    '/projects/*': {
      priority: '0.5',
      changefreq: 'daily',
    },
  },
  trailingSlash: true,
  targetDirectory: __dirname + '/public',
  pagesDirectory: __dirname + '/src/pages',
});

Sitemap.generateSitemap();
Look at the generated sitemap.xml

```xml http://example.com/ 2021-09-12 http://example.com/projects/computers/laptop/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 http://example.com/projects/computers/pc/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 http://example.com/projects/phones/android/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 http://example.com/projects/phones/ios/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 ```

With exportPathMap

If you specify nextConfigPath prop, then all values indicated in the exportPathMap will be automatically added (pages folder will be ignored). 

// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');

const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
  exclude: ['/admin'],
  excludeIndex: true,
  pagesConfig: {
    '/p/*': {
      priority: '0.5',
      changefreq: 'daily',
    },
  },
  nextConfigPath: __dirname + '/next.config.js',
  targetDirectory: __dirname + '/public',
  pagesDirectory: __dirname + '/src/pages',
});

Sitemap.generateSitemap();
Example of exportPathMap in next.config.js

```js module.exports = { i18n: { domains: [ { domain: 'example.com', defaultLocale: 'en', locales: ['en-US', 'en-CA'], }, ], }, trailingSlash: true, exportPathMap: async function () { return { '/': { page: '/' }, '/admin': { page: '/admin' }, '/p/learn-nextjs': { page: '/post', query: { title: 'learn-nextjs' } }, }; }, }; ```

Look at the generated sitemap.xml

```xml https://example.com/ 2021-09-12 https://example.com/en-US/ 2021-09-12 https://example.com/en-CA/ 2021-09-12 https://example.com/p/learn-nextjs/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 https://example.com/en-US/p/learn-nextjs/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 https://example.com/en-CA/p/learn-nextjs/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 ```

With dynamic routes

For dynamic routes, you have to declare them with the include property.

Example src folder:

└── src
    └── pages
        ├── project
        │   └── [id].js
        └── index.js

// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');

async function fetchDynamicPaths() {
  return ['house', 'flower', 'table'];
}

async function getDynamicPaths() {
  const paths = await fetchDynamicPaths();

  return paths.map((item) => `/project/${item}`);
}

getDynamicPaths().then((paths) => {
  const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
    domains: [{ domain: 'example.com', defaultLocale: 'en' }],
    include: paths,
    exclude: ['/project/*'],
    excludeIndex: true,
    pagesConfig: {
      '/project/*': {
        priority: '0.5',
        changefreq: 'daily',
      },
    },
    trailingSlash: true,
    targetDirectory: __dirname + '/public',
    pagesDirectory: __dirname + '/src/pages',
  });

  Sitemap.generateSitemap();
});
Look at the generated sitemap.xml

```xml https://example.com/ 2021-09-12 https://example.com/project/house/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 https://example.com/project/flower/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 https://example.com/project/table/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 ```

With localization

If you have localization, you can use locales in domains prop.

// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');

const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
  domains: [{ domain: 'example.com', locales: ['en', 'es'] }],
  excludeIndex: true,
  trailingSlash: true,
  targetDirectory: __dirname + '/public',
  pagesDirectory: __dirname + '/src/pages',
});

Sitemap.generateSitemap();
Look at the generated sitemap.xml

```xml https://example.com/en/about/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/es/about/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/en/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/es/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/en/works/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/es/works/ 2021-09-10 ```

Multiple sitemaps

If the number of urls is more than 50000, then several sitemaps will be automatically created. You can customize the number of urls using sitemapSize

// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');

const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
  sitemapUrl: 'https://www.example.com',
  sitemapSize: 5000,
  pagesConfig: {
    '/p/*': {
      priority: '0.5',
      changefreq: 'daily',
    },
  },
  nextConfigPath: __dirname + '/next.config.js',
  targetDirectory: __dirname + '/public',
  pagesDirectory: __dirname + '/src/pages',
});

Sitemap.generateSitemap();
Look at public directory

``` └── src └── public ├── sitemap.xml ├── sitemap1.xml ├── sitemap2.xml └── sitemap3.xml ```

Sitemap methods

generateSitemap: () => Promise<ISitemapWriterResultItem[]>;

Generate sitemap

ISitemapWriterResultItem {
  name: string; // sitemap file name
  count: number; // number of urls
}
regenerateSitemapIndex: (sitemapsNames: string[]) => void;

When there are multiple sitemaps, a sitemap index is generated. If we somehow changed our sitemaps externally, then you can use this function to update sitemap index

Sitemap options

domains (optional): IDomain[]

Domain list - same as in next.config.js. 

IDomain {
  domain: string; // domain name
  defaultLocale?: string; // non-routing language
  locales?: string[]; // routing languages
  http?: boolean; // http or https
}
exclude (optional): string[]

The exclude parameter is an array of glob patterns to exclude static routes / folders from the generated sitemap.

excludeExtensions (optional): string[]

Ignore files by extension.

Example:

// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');

const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
  // ...
  excludeExtensions: ['.ts'],
  // ...
});

Sitemap.generateSitemap();
excludeIndex (optional): boolean

Remove index from URL, directory will be ending with the slash. Defaults to true.

include (optional): string[]

Array of extra paths to include in the sitemap. If you want to add any route with dynamic parameters, you have to set an array of dynamic routes.

Example:

// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');

const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
  // ...
  include: ['/project/1', '/project/2'],
  exclude: ['/project/[id]'], // or exclude: ['/project/*']
  // ...
});
Sitemap.generateSitemap();
trailingSlash (optional): boolean

Add trailing slashes. Defaults to false.

nextConfigPath (optional): string

Use exportPathMap from next.config.js file.

pagesConfig (optional): IPagesConfig[]

Object configuration of priority and changefreq per route / folder.

IPagesConfig {
  [key: string]: { 
    priority: string,
    changefreq: string 
  }
}

Example:

// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');

const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
  // ...
  pagesConfig: {
    '/about': {
      priority: '0.5',
      changefreq: 'daily',
    },
    '/project/*': {
      priority: '0.9',
      changefreq: 'daily',
    },
  },
  // ...
});

Sitemap.generateSitemap();
pagesDirectory (required): string

The directory where there are Next.js pages.

targetDirectory (required): string

The path to the public folder.

sitemapUrl (optional): string

The url which will be specified in the sitemap index file.

sitemapSize (optional): number

Maximum number of url in one sitemap file. Defaults to 50000.

sitemapStylesheet (optional): ISitemapStylesheet[]

Array of style objects that will be applied to sitemap.

ISitemapStylesheet {
  type: string;
  styleFile: string;
}

Example:

// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');

const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
  // ...
  sitemapStylesheet: [
    {
      type: "text/css",
      styleFile: "styles/styles.css"
    },
    {
      type: "text/xsl",
      styleFile: "styles/styles.xls"
    }
  ],
  // ...
});
Sitemap.generateSitemap();

Useful information

Language localisation

The value of the hreflang attribute identifies the language (in ISO 639-1 format) and optionally a region (in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format) of an alternate URL.

Gzip

You can gzip your sitemap.xml. The .gz extension just means that it's been compressed (using gzip compression), so that it's smaller and served faster. Most search engine bots can read gzip'd compressed content.

Look at code how you can generate sitemap.xml.gz

```js // import zlib from 'zlib'; // import fs from 'fs'; // import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';

const zlib = require('zlib'); const fs = require('fs'); const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');

async function getDynamicPaths() { const data = ['house', 'flower', 'table']; return data.map((item) => /project/${item}); }

getDynamicPaths().then((paths) => { const Sitemap = configureSitemap({ domains: [{ domain: 'example.com', defaultLocale: 'en' }], include: paths, exclude: ['/project/*'], excludeIndex: true, pagesConfig: { '/project/*': { priority: '0.5', changefreq: 'daily', }, }, trailingSlash: true, targetDirectory: dirname + '/public', pagesDirectory: dirname + '/src/pages', });

Sitemap.generateSitemap().then(() => { const inp = fs.createReadStream('public/sitemap.xml'); const out = fs.createWriteStream('public/sitemap.xml.gz'); const gzip = zlib.createGzip(); inp.pipe(gzip).pipe(out); fs.unlink('public/sitemap.xml', () => console.log('Sitemap.xml has been deleted!'), ); console.log('Sitemap.xml.gz has been created!'); }); });


</p>
</details> 

<!-- badges -->
[version-badge]: https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap.svg?style=flat-square
[package]: https://www.npmjs.com/package/@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap
[downloads-badge]: https://img.shields.io/npm/dw/@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap.svg?style=flat-square
[downloads]: https://www.npmjs.com/package/@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap
[license-badge]: https://img.shields.io/npm/l/@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap.svg?style=flat-square
[license]: https://opensource.org/licenses/ISC

