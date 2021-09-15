[![Version][version-badge]][package] [![Downloads][downloads-badge]][downloads] [![ISC License][license-badge]][license]
Generate dynamic
sitemap.xml for Next.js projects following the example of Google!
nextjs.config.js
Checkout the examples folder for source code.
Open a Terminal in the project root and run:
npm install @sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap
or
yarn add @sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap
Example
src folder:
└── src
└── pages
├── projects
│ ├── computers
│ │ ├── laptop.js
│ │ └── pc.js
│ └── phones
│ ├── android.js
│ └── ios.js
├── admin
│ ├── account.js
│ └── cms.js
└── index.js
All static routes from
pages folder will be automatically added to the sitemap.
// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');
const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
domains: [{ domain: 'example.com', defaultLocale: 'en', http: true }],
exclude: ['/admin/*'],
excludeIndex: true,
pagesConfig: {
'/projects/*': {
priority: '0.5',
changefreq: 'daily',
},
},
trailingSlash: true,
targetDirectory: __dirname + '/public',
pagesDirectory: __dirname + '/src/pages',
});
Sitemap.generateSitemap();
sitemap.xml
```xml http://example.com/ 2021-09-12 http://example.com/projects/computers/laptop/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 http://example.com/projects/computers/pc/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 http://example.com/projects/phones/android/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 http://example.com/projects/phones/ios/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 ```
If you specify
nextConfigPath prop, then all values indicated in the exportPathMap will be automatically added (
pages folder will be ignored).
// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');
const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
exclude: ['/admin'],
excludeIndex: true,
pagesConfig: {
'/p/*': {
priority: '0.5',
changefreq: 'daily',
},
},
nextConfigPath: __dirname + '/next.config.js',
targetDirectory: __dirname + '/public',
pagesDirectory: __dirname + '/src/pages',
});
Sitemap.generateSitemap();
exportPathMap in
next.config.js
```js module.exports = { i18n: { domains: [ { domain: 'example.com', defaultLocale: 'en', locales: ['en-US', 'en-CA'], }, ], }, trailingSlash: true, exportPathMap: async function () { return { '/': { page: '/' }, '/admin': { page: '/admin' }, '/p/learn-nextjs': { page: '/post', query: { title: 'learn-nextjs' } }, }; }, }; ```
sitemap.xml
```xml https://example.com/ 2021-09-12 https://example.com/en-US/ 2021-09-12 https://example.com/en-CA/ 2021-09-12 https://example.com/p/learn-nextjs/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 https://example.com/en-US/p/learn-nextjs/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 https://example.com/en-CA/p/learn-nextjs/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 ```
For dynamic routes, you have to declare them with the
include property.
Example
src folder:
└── src
└── pages
├── project
│ └── [id].js
└── index.js
// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');
async function fetchDynamicPaths() {
return ['house', 'flower', 'table'];
}
async function getDynamicPaths() {
const paths = await fetchDynamicPaths();
return paths.map((item) => `/project/${item}`);
}
getDynamicPaths().then((paths) => {
const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
domains: [{ domain: 'example.com', defaultLocale: 'en' }],
include: paths,
exclude: ['/project/*'],
excludeIndex: true,
pagesConfig: {
'/project/*': {
priority: '0.5',
changefreq: 'daily',
},
},
trailingSlash: true,
targetDirectory: __dirname + '/public',
pagesDirectory: __dirname + '/src/pages',
});
Sitemap.generateSitemap();
});
sitemap.xml
```xml https://example.com/ 2021-09-12 https://example.com/project/house/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 https://example.com/project/flower/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 https://example.com/project/table/ 2021-09-12 daily 0.5 ```
If you have localization, you can use
locales in
domains prop.
// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');
const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
domains: [{ domain: 'example.com', locales: ['en', 'es'] }],
excludeIndex: true,
trailingSlash: true,
targetDirectory: __dirname + '/public',
pagesDirectory: __dirname + '/src/pages',
});
Sitemap.generateSitemap();
sitemap.xml
```xml https://example.com/en/about/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/es/about/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/en/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/es/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/en/works/ 2021-09-10 https://example.com/es/works/ 2021-09-10 ```
If the number of urls is more than 50000, then several sitemaps will be automatically created. You can customize the number of urls using
sitemapSize
// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');
const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
sitemapUrl: 'https://www.example.com',
sitemapSize: 5000,
pagesConfig: {
'/p/*': {
priority: '0.5',
changefreq: 'daily',
},
},
nextConfigPath: __dirname + '/next.config.js',
targetDirectory: __dirname + '/public',
pagesDirectory: __dirname + '/src/pages',
});
Sitemap.generateSitemap();
public directory
``` └── src └── public ├── sitemap.xml ├── sitemap1.xml ├── sitemap2.xml └── sitemap3.xml ```
generateSitemap:
() => Promise<ISitemapWriterResultItem[]>;
Generate sitemap
ISitemapWriterResultItem {
name: string; // sitemap file name
count: number; // number of urls
}
regenerateSitemapIndex:
(sitemapsNames: string[]) => void;
When there are multiple sitemaps, a
sitemap index is generated. If we somehow changed our sitemaps externally, then you can use this function to update
sitemap index
domains (
optional):
IDomain[]
Domain list - same as in next.config.js.
IDomain {
domain: string; // domain name
defaultLocale?: string; // non-routing language
locales?: string[]; // routing languages
http?: boolean; // http or https
}
exclude (
optional):
string[]
The exclude parameter is an array of glob patterns to exclude static routes / folders from the generated sitemap.
excludeExtensions (
optional):
string[]
Ignore files by extension.
Example:
// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');
const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
// ...
excludeExtensions: ['.ts'],
// ...
});
Sitemap.generateSitemap();
excludeIndex (
optional):
boolean
Remove
index from URL, directory will be ending with the slash. Defaults to
true.
include (
optional):
string[]
Array of extra paths to include in the sitemap. If you want to add any route with dynamic parameters, you have to set an array of dynamic routes.
Example:
// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');
const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
// ...
include: ['/project/1', '/project/2'],
exclude: ['/project/[id]'], // or exclude: ['/project/*']
// ...
});
Sitemap.generateSitemap();
trailingSlash (
optional):
boolean
Add trailing slashes. Defaults to
false.
nextConfigPath (
optional):
string
Use
exportPathMap from
next.config.js file.
pagesConfig (
optional):
IPagesConfig[]
Object configuration of priority and changefreq per route / folder.
IPagesConfig {
[key: string]: {
priority: string,
changefreq: string
}
}
Example:
// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');
const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
// ...
pagesConfig: {
'/about': {
priority: '0.5',
changefreq: 'daily',
},
'/project/*': {
priority: '0.9',
changefreq: 'daily',
},
},
// ...
});
Sitemap.generateSitemap();
pagesDirectory (
required):
string
The directory where there are Next.js pages.
targetDirectory (
required):
string
The path to the public folder.
sitemapUrl (
optional):
string
The url which will be specified in the
sitemap index file.
sitemapSize (
optional):
number
Maximum number of
url in one sitemap file. Defaults to
50000.
sitemapStylesheet (
optional):
ISitemapStylesheet[]
Array of style objects that will be applied to sitemap.
ISitemapStylesheet {
type: string;
styleFile: string;
}
Example:
// import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');
const Sitemap = configureSitemap({
// ...
sitemapStylesheet: [
{
type: "text/css",
styleFile: "styles/styles.css"
},
{
type: "text/xsl",
styleFile: "styles/styles.xls"
}
],
// ...
});
Sitemap.generateSitemap();
The value of the hreflang attribute identifies the language (in ISO 639-1 format) and optionally a region (in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format) of an alternate URL.
You can gzip your
sitemap.xml. The .gz extension just means that it's been compressed (using gzip compression), so that it's smaller and served faster. Most search engine bots can read gzip'd compressed content.
sitemap.xml.gz
```js // import zlib from 'zlib'; // import fs from 'fs'; // import { configureSitemap } from '@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap';
const zlib = require('zlib'); const fs = require('fs'); const { configureSitemap } = require('@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap');
async function getDynamicPaths() {
const data = ['house', 'flower', 'table'];
return data.map((item) =>
/project/${item});
}
getDynamicPaths().then((paths) => { const Sitemap = configureSitemap({ domains: [{ domain: 'example.com', defaultLocale: 'en' }], include: paths, exclude: ['/project/*'], excludeIndex: true, pagesConfig: { '/project/*': { priority: '0.5', changefreq: 'daily', }, }, trailingSlash: true, targetDirectory: dirname + '/public', pagesDirectory: dirname + '/src/pages', });
Sitemap.generateSitemap().then(() => { const inp = fs.createReadStream('public/sitemap.xml'); const out = fs.createWriteStream('public/sitemap.xml.gz'); const gzip = zlib.createGzip(); inp.pipe(gzip).pipe(out); fs.unlink('public/sitemap.xml', () => console.log('Sitemap.xml has been deleted!'), ); console.log('Sitemap.xml.gz has been created!'); }); });
</p>
</details>
<!-- badges -->
[version-badge]: https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap.svg?style=flat-square
[package]: https://www.npmjs.com/package/@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap
[downloads-badge]: https://img.shields.io/npm/dw/@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap.svg?style=flat-square
[downloads]: https://www.npmjs.com/package/@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap
[license-badge]: https://img.shields.io/npm/l/@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap.svg?style=flat-square
[license]: https://opensource.org/licenses/ISC