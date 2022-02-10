openbase logo
Readme

Serenity/JS

Serenity/JS is a Node.js framework designed to make acceptance and regression testing of modern full-stack applications faster, more collaborative and easier to scale.

Find out more at serenity-js.org!

Full-Stack Acceptance Testing with Serenity/JS and the Screenplay Pattern

Help and Support

https://serenity-js.org/support.html

For Enterprise

Serenity/JS is available as part of the Tidelift Subscription. The maintainers of Serenity/JS and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver one enterprise subscription that covers all of the open source you use. If you want the flexibility of open source and the confidence of commercial-grade software, this is for you. Learn more or request a demo.

Your feedback matters!

Do you find Serenity/JS useful? Give it a ⭐ star on GitHub and rate it on Openbase!

GitHub stars Rate on Openbase

Found a bug? Need a feature? Raise an issue or submit a pull request.

Have feedback? Let me know on Twitter @JanMolak or LinkedIn.

If you'd like to chat with fellow users of Serenity/JS, join us on Gitter Chat.

And if Serenity/JS has made your life a little bit easier, please consider supporting its ongoing development 🙇

Friends of Serenity/JS

Serenity/JS is continuously delivered to you thanks to:

License

The Serenity/JS code base is licensed under the Apache-2.0 license, while its documentation and the Serenity/JS Handbook are licensed under the Creative Commons BY-NC-SA 4.0 International. Learn more.

For corporate sponsorship or commercial support, please check out the Support Guide.

FOSSA Status

- Copyright © 2016- Jan Molak and the Serenity Team

