@seregpie/three.text-texture

by Sergej Sintschilin
3.2.1 (see all)

A texture with the drawn text.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

553

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

THREE.TextTexture

class THREE.TextTexture extends THREE.Texture

A texture with the drawn text.

setup

npm

npm i @seregpie/three.text-texture

import TextTexture from '@seregpie/three.text-texture';

browser

<script src="https://unpkg.com/three"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@seregpie/three.text-texture"></script>

The class is globally available as THREE.TextTexture.

usage

let texture = new THREE.TextTexture({
  alignment: 'left',
  color: '#24ff00',
  fontFamily: '"Times New Roman", Times, serif',
  fontSize: 32,
  fontStyle: 'italic',
  text: [
    'Twinkle, twinkle, little star,',
    'How I wonder what you are!',
    'Up above the world so high,',
    'Like a diamond in the sky.',
  ].join('\n'),
});
let material = new THREE.SpriteMaterial({map: texture});
let sprite = new THREE.Sprite(material);
texture.redraw();
sprite.scale.setY(texture.height / texture.width);
scene.add(sprite);

Update the texture.

texture.fontFamily = 'Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif';
texture.fontStyle = 'normal';
texture.text = [
  'When this blazing sun is gone,',
  'When he nothing shines upon,',
  'Then you show your little light,',
  'Twinkle, twinkle, through the night.',
].join('\n');
texture.redraw();
sprite.scale.setY(texture.height / texture.width);

members

constructor

new THREE.TextTexture({
  alignment: 'center',
  backgroundColor = 'rgba(0,0,0,0)',
  color: '#fff',
  fontFamily: 'sans-serif',
  fontSize: 16,
  fontStyle: 'normal',
  fontVariant: 'normal',
  fontWeight: 'normal',
  lineGap: 0.25,
  padding: 0.5,
  strokeColor: '#fff',
  strokeWidth: 0,
  text: '',
})
argumentdescription
alignmentThe horizontal text alignment. Possible values are 'center', 'left' and 'right'.
backgroundColorThe background color.
colorThe color.
fontFamilyThe font family.
fontSizeThe font size.
fontStyleThe font style.
fontVariantThe font variant.
fontWeightThe font weight.
lineGapThe vertical distance between the text lines. The value is relative to the font size.
paddingThe space around the text. The value is relative to the font size.
strokeColorThe stroke color.
strokeWidthThe stroke width. The value is relative to the font size.
textThe text.

properties

.isTextTexture = true

Used to check whether this is an instance of TextTexture.

.text

.fontFamily

.fontSize

.fontWeight

.fontVariant

.fontStyle

.color

.strokeWidth

.strokeColor

.alignment

.lineGap

.padding

.backgroundColor

.lines

read-only

The text split by the new line character.

.font

read-only

The font specification using the CSS value syntax.

.width

read-only

The width of the image.

.height

read-only

The height of the image.

.pixelRatio = 1

The pixel ratio of the image.

methods

.redraw()

Redraws the image.

.checkFontFace()

Checks whether the font face has been loaded and is available.

Returns a boolean.

.loadFontFace()

Forces the font face to be loaded.

Returns a promise.

.setOptimalPixelRatio(object, renderer, camera)

Set the optimal pixel ratio depending on the distance of the object to the camera and the size of the renderer DOM element.

argumentdescription
objectAn instance of THREE.Object3D.
rendererA renderer.
cameraAn instance of THREE.Camera.

