class THREE.TextTexture extends THREE.Texture

A texture with the drawn text.

setup

npm

npm i @seregpie/three.text-texture

import TextTexture from '@seregpie/three.text-texture' ;

browser

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/three" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@seregpie/three.text-texture" > </ script >

The class is globally available as THREE.TextTexture .

usage

let texture = new THREE.TextTexture({ alignment : 'left' , color : '#24ff00' , fontFamily : '"Times New Roman", Times, serif' , fontSize : 32 , fontStyle : 'italic' , text : [ 'Twinkle, twinkle, little star,' , 'How I wonder what you are!' , 'Up above the world so high,' , 'Like a diamond in the sky.' , ].join( '

' ), }); let material = new THREE.SpriteMaterial({ map : texture}); let sprite = new THREE.Sprite(material); texture.redraw(); sprite.scale.setY(texture.height / texture.width); scene.add(sprite);

Update the texture.

texture.fontFamily = 'Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif' ; texture.fontStyle = 'normal' ; texture.text = [ 'When this blazing sun is gone,' , 'When he nothing shines upon,' , 'Then you show your little light,' , 'Twinkle, twinkle, through the night.' , ].join( '

' ); texture.redraw(); sprite.scale.setY(texture.height / texture.width);

members

constructor

new THREE.TextTexture({ alignment: 'center' , backgroundColor = 'rgba(0,0,0,0)' , color: '#fff' , fontFamily: 'sans-serif' , fontSize: 16 , fontStyle: 'normal' , fontVariant: 'normal' , fontWeight: 'normal' , lineGap: 0.25 , padding: 0.5 , strokeColor: '#fff' , strokeWidth: 0 , text: '' , })

argument description alignment The horizontal text alignment. Possible values are 'center' , 'left' and 'right' . backgroundColor The background color. color The color. fontFamily The font family. fontSize The font size. fontStyle The font style. fontVariant The font variant. fontWeight The font weight. lineGap The vertical distance between the text lines. The value is relative to the font size. padding The space around the text. The value is relative to the font size. strokeColor The stroke color. strokeWidth The stroke width. The value is relative to the font size. text The text.

properties

.isTextTexture = true

Used to check whether this is an instance of TextTexture .

.text

.fontFamily

.fontSize

.fontWeight

.fontVariant

.fontStyle

.color

.strokeWidth

.strokeColor

.alignment

.lineGap

.padding

.backgroundColor

.lines

read-only

The text split by the new line character.

.font

read-only

The font specification using the CSS value syntax.

.width

read-only

The width of the image.

.height

read-only

The height of the image.

.pixelRatio = 1

The pixel ratio of the image.

methods

.redraw()

Redraws the image.

.checkFontFace()

Checks whether the font face has been loaded and is available.

Returns a boolean.

.loadFontFace()

Forces the font face to be loaded.

Returns a promise.

.setOptimalPixelRatio(object, renderer, camera)

Set the optimal pixel ratio depending on the distance of the object to the camera and the size of the renderer DOM element.

argument description object An instance of THREE.Object3D . renderer A renderer. camera An instance of THREE.Camera .

see also