class THREE.TextSprite extends THREE.Sprite
Optimally displays the text as a sprite.
npm i @seregpie/three.text-sprite
import TextSprite from '@seregpie/three.text-sprite';
<script src="https://unpkg.com/three"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@seregpie/three.text-texture"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@seregpie/three.text-sprite"></script>
The class is globally available as
THREE.TextSprite.
let instance = new THREE.TextSprite({
alignment: 'left',
color: '#24ff00',
fontFamily: '"Times New Roman", Times, serif',
fontSize: 8,
fontStyle: 'italic',
text: [
'Twinkle, twinkle, little star,',
'How I wonder what you are!',
'Up above the world so high,',
'Like a diamond in the sky.',
].join('\n'),
});
scene.add(instance);
Update the instance.
instance.fontFamily = 'Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif';
instance.fontStyle = 'normal';
instance.text = [
'When this blazing sun is gone,',
'When he nothing shines upon,',
'Then you show your little light,',
'Twinkle, twinkle, through the night.',
].join('\n');
new THREE.TextSprite({
alignment: 'center',
backgroundColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0)',
color: '#fff',
fontFamily: 'sans-serif',
fontSize: 1,
fontStyle: 'normal',
fontVariant: 'normal',
fontWeight: 'normal',
lineGap: 0.25,
padding: 0.5,
strokeColor: '#fff',
strokeWidth: 0,
text: '',
}, material)
|argument
|description
alignment
|The horizontal text alignment. Possible values are
'center',
'left' and
'right'.
backgroundColor
|The background color.
color
|The color.
fontFamily
|The font family.
fontSize
|The font size.
fontStyle
|The font style.
fontVariant
|The font variant.
fontWeight
|The font weight.
lineGap
|The vertical distance between the text lines. The value is relative to the font size.
padding
|The space around the text. The value is relative to the font size.
strokeColor
|The stroke color.
strokeWidth
|The stroke width. The value is relative to the font size.
text
|The text.
material
|An instance of
THREE.Material. If not provided, a default instance will be created.
.isTextSprite = true
Used to check whether this is an instance of
TextSprite.
.text
.fontFamily
.fontSize
.fontWeight
.fontVariant
.fontStyle
.color
.strokeWidth
.strokeColor
.alignment
.lineGap
.padding
.backgroundColor
.dispose()
Disposes the texture and the material.