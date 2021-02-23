openbase logo
tts

@seregpie/three.text-sprite

by Sergej Sintschilin
3.2.0 (see all)

Optimally displays the text as a sprite.

Readme

THREE.TextSprite

class THREE.TextSprite extends THREE.Sprite

Optimally displays the text as a sprite.

dependencies

setup

npm

npm i @seregpie/three.text-sprite

import TextSprite from '@seregpie/three.text-sprite';

browser

<script src="https://unpkg.com/three"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@seregpie/three.text-texture"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@seregpie/three.text-sprite"></script>

The class is globally available as THREE.TextSprite.

usage

let instance = new THREE.TextSprite({
  alignment: 'left',
  color: '#24ff00',
  fontFamily: '"Times New Roman", Times, serif',
  fontSize: 8,
  fontStyle: 'italic',
  text: [
    'Twinkle, twinkle, little star,',
    'How I wonder what you are!',
    'Up above the world so high,',
    'Like a diamond in the sky.',
  ].join('\n'),
});
scene.add(instance);

Update the instance.

instance.fontFamily = 'Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif';
instance.fontStyle = 'normal';
instance.text = [
  'When this blazing sun is gone,',
  'When he nothing shines upon,',
  'Then you show your little light,',
  'Twinkle, twinkle, through the night.',
].join('\n');

members

constructor

new THREE.TextSprite({
  alignment: 'center',
  backgroundColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0)',
  color: '#fff',
  fontFamily: 'sans-serif',
  fontSize: 1,
  fontStyle: 'normal',
  fontVariant: 'normal',
  fontWeight: 'normal',
  lineGap: 0.25,
  padding: 0.5,
  strokeColor: '#fff',
  strokeWidth: 0,
  text: '',
}, material)
argumentdescription
alignmentThe horizontal text alignment. Possible values are 'center', 'left' and 'right'.
backgroundColorThe background color.
colorThe color.
fontFamilyThe font family.
fontSizeThe font size.
fontStyleThe font style.
fontVariantThe font variant.
fontWeightThe font weight.
lineGapThe vertical distance between the text lines. The value is relative to the font size.
paddingThe space around the text. The value is relative to the font size.
strokeColorThe stroke color.
strokeWidthThe stroke width. The value is relative to the font size.
textThe text.
materialAn instance of THREE.Material. If not provided, a default instance will be created.

properties

.isTextSprite = true

Used to check whether this is an instance of TextSprite.

.text

.fontFamily

.fontSize

.fontWeight

.fontVariant

.fontStyle

.color

.strokeWidth

.strokeColor

.alignment

.lineGap

.padding

.backgroundColor

methods

.dispose()

Disposes the texture and the material.

