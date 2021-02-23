class THREE.TextSprite extends THREE.Sprite

Optimally displays the text as a sprite.

dependencies

setup

npm

npm i @seregpie/three.text-sprite

import TextSprite from '@seregpie/three.text-sprite' ;

browser

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/three" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@seregpie/three.text-texture" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@seregpie/three.text-sprite" > </ script >

The class is globally available as THREE.TextSprite .

usage

let instance = new THREE.TextSprite({ alignment : 'left' , color : '#24ff00' , fontFamily : '"Times New Roman", Times, serif' , fontSize : 8 , fontStyle : 'italic' , text : [ 'Twinkle, twinkle, little star,' , 'How I wonder what you are!' , 'Up above the world so high,' , 'Like a diamond in the sky.' , ].join( '

' ), }); scene.add(instance);

Update the instance.

instance.fontFamily = 'Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif' ; instance.fontStyle = 'normal' ; instance.text = [ 'When this blazing sun is gone,' , 'When he nothing shines upon,' , 'Then you show your little light,' , 'Twinkle, twinkle, through the night.' , ].join( '

' );

members

constructor

new THREE .TextSprite ({ alignment : 'center' , backgroundColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0)' , color : '#fff' , fontFamily : 'sans-serif' , fontSize : 1 , fontStyle : 'normal' , fontVariant : 'normal' , fontWeight : 'normal' , lineGap : 0.25 , padding : 0.5 , strokeColor : '#fff' , strokeWidth : 0 , text : '' , }, material )

argument description alignment The horizontal text alignment. Possible values are 'center' , 'left' and 'right' . backgroundColor The background color. color The color. fontFamily The font family. fontSize The font size. fontStyle The font style. fontVariant The font variant. fontWeight The font weight. lineGap The vertical distance between the text lines. The value is relative to the font size. padding The space around the text. The value is relative to the font size. strokeColor The stroke color. strokeWidth The stroke width. The value is relative to the font size. text The text. material An instance of THREE.Material . If not provided, a default instance will be created.

properties

.isTextSprite = true

Used to check whether this is an instance of TextSprite .

.text

.fontFamily

.fontSize

.fontWeight

.fontVariant

.fontStyle

.color

.strokeWidth

.strokeColor

.alignment

.lineGap

.padding

.backgroundColor

methods

.dispose()

Disposes the texture and the material.