Serafin Schema Builder is a library that ease the creation of a JSON Schema and its associated Typescript type.

Installation

npm i @ serafin / schema - builder

Why Schema Builder?

JSON schema is the base of Open API so it's really important for Serafin framework. JSON Schema is powerfull but it is also verbose.

On top of a JSON schema, you also have to create the Typescript interface that it represents. If you take in account other schemas and interfaces you have to define (one for the post body, one for the patch body, one for get query parameters, etc.), it starts to be problematic.

Schema builder is here to save you from all this tedious work!

To summarize, this library allows you to programatically create a JSON Schema and its associated typescript type at the same time.

A quick example

Let's create simple User and Task schemas.

let taskSchema = SchemaBuilder.emptySchema() .addString( "name" ) .addNumber( "progress" ) .addBoolean( "isCompleted" , {}, false ) let userSchema = SchemaBuilder.emptySchema() .addString( "id" , { pattern: "\\w" }) .addString( "firstName" ) .addString( "lastName" ) .addEnum( "role" , [ "admin" , "user" ]) .addString( "email" , { format: "email" }) .addArray( "tags" , SchemaBuilder.stringSchema(), { minItems: 1 }) .addInteger( "age" , {}, false ) .addArray( "tasks" , taskSchema) type Task = typeof taskSchema.T; type User = typeof userSchema.T;

With the code above, we have created two JSON schemas. You can access them with .schema . userSchema.schema for example contains :

{ "type" : "object" , "additionalProperties" : false , "properties" :{ "id" :{ "pattern" : "\\w" , "type" : "string" }, "firstName" :{ "type" : "string" }, "lastName" :{ "type" : "string" }, "role" :{ "type" : "string" , "enum" :[ "admin" , "user" ] }, "email" :{ "format" : "email" , "type" : "string" }, "tags" :{ "minItems" : 1 , "type" : "array" , "items" :{ "type" : "string" } }, "age" :{ "type" : "integer" }, "tasks" :{ "type" : "array" , "items" :{ "type" : "object" , "additionalProperties" : false , "properties" :{ "name" :{ "type" : "string" }, "progress" :{ "type" : "number" }, "isCompleted" :{ "type" : "boolean" } }, "required" :[ "name" , "progress" ] } } }, "required" :[ "id" , "firstName" , "lastName" , "role" , "email" , "tags" , "tasks" ] }

Thanks to the power of type operations in Typescript, we also have created two interfaces. We can create an explicit reference to it using the typeof keyword.

type User is equivalent to the following :

type User = { id: string ; firstName: string ; lastName: string ; role: "admin" | "user" ; email: string ; tags: string []; age?: number ; tasks: { name: string ; progress: number ; isCompleted?: boolean ; }[]; }

We want also to have an alternative schema for the user when we send a patch request. Let's modify the initial schema:

let userPatchSchema = userSchema .pickProperties([ "firstName" , "lastName" , "email" , "age" , "tags" ]) .toOptionals() type UserPatch = typeof userPatchSchema.T;

type UserPatch is equivalent to the following :

type UserPatch = { firstName?: string ; lastName?: string ; email?: string ; tags?: string []; age?: number ; }

We can now use the validate method to validate data against our schema. The validation use Ajv with Json Schema draft #7.

userPatchSchema.validate({ firstName: "John" , age: 42 })

There's more! This was a simple example. This library provides also a lot of transformation operations that you can apply to your schemas.

Usage

Since it's a Typescript library, intellisense and code comments provide already a good description of the methods.

This section will focus on advanced transformation methods and how to use them. Refer to the code for the rest.

allOf, anyOf, oneOf, not

SchemaBuilder contains static method to create allOf , anyOf , oneOf and not .

When you start using one of those in a SchemaBuilder , most of the transformation methods won't work anymore. It's because they expect the schema to contains only properties .

renameProperty

renameProperty allows you to change the name of property without affecting its schema.

let schema = SchemaBuilder.emptySchema() .addString( "prop1" ) .renameProperty( "prop1" , "prop2" );

addAdditionalProperties

You can set additionalProperties in your json schema using this method.

let schema = SchemaBuilder.emptySchema() .addAdditionalProperties() let schema2 = SchemaBuilder.emptySchema() .addAdditionalProperties(SchemaBuilder.stringSchema())

/!\ Index signatures and type operations are not working well together. If you start using additionalProperties in a schema, most of the transformation methods will fail after that. Try to use addAdditionalProperties at the last step if possible

pickProperties & omitProperties

You can use this two methods to take a subset of the properties of the schema.

let schema = SchemaBuilder.emptySchema() .addString( "prop1" ) .addBoolean( "prop2" ) let pickedSchema = schema .pickProperties([ "prop1" ]) let omitSchema = schema .omitProperties([ "prop2" ])

pickAdditionalProperties

This method is a version of pickProperties that supports additionalProperties . You can keep the index signature, remove it or even restrict it to specific property names:

let schema = SchemaBuilder.emptySchema() .addString( "prop1" ) .addBoolean( "prop2" ) .addAdditionalProperties(SchemaBuilder.stringSchema()) let schemaWithoutIndexSignature = schema .pickAdditionalProperties([ "prop1" , "prop2" ]) let schemaWithIndexSignature = schema .pickAdditionalProperties([ "prop1" ], []) let schemaWithOtherProperties = schema .pickAdditionalProperties([ "prop1" , "prop2" ], [ "prop3" ])

mergeProperties

mergeProperties method allows you to merge properties from the given schema into the current one. Properties that are defined in both schemas are merged using oneOf operator ( | operator in Typescript).

let schema2 = SchemaBuilder.emptySchema() .addArray( "prop2" , SchemaBuilder.stringSchema()) .addNumber( "prop3" ) let schema = SchemaBuilder.emptySchema() .addString( "prop1" ) .addBoolean( "prop2" ) .mergeProperties(schema2)

Which gives you following interface :

type T = { prop1: string ; prop3: number ; prop2: boolean | string []; }

overwriteProperties

overwriteProperties method allows you to overwrite properties with the given schema. Properties that are defined in both schemas take the new type instead.

let schema2 = SchemaBuilder.emptySchema() .addArray( "prop2" , SchemaBuilder.stringSchema()) .addNumber( "prop3" ) let schema = SchemaBuilder.emptySchema() .addString( "prop1" ) .addBoolean( "prop2" ) .overwriteProperties(schema2)

Which gives you following interface :

type T = { prop1: string ; prop2: string []; prop3: number ; }

transformProperties

transformProperties method allows you to add a new type to existing properties. The json schema operator used is oneOf and the typescript type operator is | .

let schema = SchemaBuilder.emptySchema() .addArray( "prop1" , SchemaBuilder.stringSchema()) .addBoolean( "prop2" ) .transformProperties(SchemaBuilder.stringSchema(), [ "prop1" ])

transformPropertiesToArray

transformPropertiesToArray method allows you to transofrm existing properties to add an array version of it. The json schema operator used is oneOf and the typescript type operator is | . Properties that are already arrays are not affected.

let schema = SchemaBuilder.emptySchema() .addString( "prop1" ) .addBoolean( "prop2" ) .transformPropertiesToArray([ "prop1" ])

unwrapArrayProperties

unwrapArrayProperties method allows you to transofrm existing array properties to add the generic type of the array to it. The json schema operator used is oneOf and the typescript type operator is | . Properties that are not arrays are not affected.

let schema = SchemaBuilder.emptySchema() .addArray( "prop1" , SchemaBuilder.stringSchema()) .addBoolean( "prop2" ) .unwrapArrayProperties([ "prop1" ])

validate and validateList methods allows you to easily run validation against your schema. Those two methods use Ajv library. Validation functions are cached automatically. It uses the following default configuration :

new Ajv({ coerceTypes: false , removeAdditional: false , useDefaults: true })

You can override this configuration using the configureValidation method.

You can also force the validation function to be cached right away schema.cacheValidationFunction() and/or this.cacheListValidationFunction()

Literal Json Schema

SchemaBuilder contains a fromJsonSchema method that has the ability to deduce the type from the schema parameter directly. The schema has to be provided in a litteral form using as const .

For example:

let schemaBuilder = SchemaBuilder.fromJsonSchema({ type : "object" , properties: { aString: { type : "string" , description: "this is a test" }, aBoolean: { type : "boolean" , }, anInteger: { type : "integer" , minimum: 0 }, aSubObject: { type : "object" , properties: { aSubProperty: { type : "number" , maximum: 100 } } }, anArray: { type : "array" , items: { type : "string" , enum : [ "a" , "b" , "c" ] } } }, required: [ "aBoolean" , "anArray" ], additionalProperties: false } as const )

Which gives you the following interface:

type T = { aBoolean: boolean ; anArray: ( "a" | "b" | "c" )[]; aString?: string ; anInteger?: number ; aSubObject?: { aSubProperty: number ; } & { [k: string ]: any ; }; }