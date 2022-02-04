include string / array / object required One or more paths that Sentry CLI should scan recursively for sources. It will upload all .map files and match associated .js files. Each path can be given as an object with path-specific options. See table below for details.

org string optional The slug of the Sentry organization associated with the app.

project string optional The slug of the Sentry project associated with the app.

authToken string optional The authentication token to use for all communication with Sentry. Can be obtained from https://sentry.io/settings/account/api/auth-tokens/. Required scopes: project:releases (and org:read if setCommits option is used).

url string optional The base URL of your Sentry instance. Defaults to https://sentry.io/, which is the correct value for SAAS customers.

customHeader string optional A header added to all outgoing requests. A string in the format header-key: header-value

vcsRemote string optional The name of the remote in the version control system. Defaults to origin .

release string optional Unique identifier for the release. Defaults to the output of the sentry-cli releases propose-version command, which automatically detects values for Cordova, Heroku, AWS CodeBuild, CircleCI, Xcode, and Gradle, and otherwise uses HEAD 's commit SHA. (For HEAD option, requires access to git CLI and for the root directory to be a valid repository).

dist string optional Unique identifier for the distribution, used to further segment your release. Usually your build number.

entries array / RegExp / function(key: string): bool optional Filter for entry points that should be processed. By default, the release will be injected into all entry points.

ignoreFile string optional Path to a file containing list of files/directories to ignore. Can point to .gitignore or anything with the same format.

ignore string / array optional One or more paths to ignore during upload. Overrides entries in ignoreFile file. If neither ignoreFile nor ignore is present, defaults to ['node_modules'] .

configFile string optional Path to Sentry CLI config properties, as described in https://docs.sentry.io/product/cli/configuration/#configuration-file. By default, the config file is looked for upwards from the current path, and defaults from ~/.sentryclirc are always loaded

ext array optional The file extensions to be considered. By default the following file extensions are processed: js , map , jsbundle , and bundle .

urlPrefix string optional URL prefix to add to the beginning of all filenames. Defaults to ~/ but you might want to set this to the full URL. This is also useful if your files are stored in a sub folder. eg: url-prefix '~/static/js' .

urlSuffix string optional URL suffix to add to the end of all filenames. Useful for appending query parameters.

validate boolean optional When true , attempts source map validation before upload if rewriting is not enabled. It will spot a variety of issues with source maps and cancel the upload if any are found. Defaults to false to prevent false positives canceling upload.

stripPrefix array optional When paired with rewrite , will remove a prefix from filename references inside of sourcemaps. Useful for removing a path that is build-machine-specific. Note that this will NOT change the names of uploaded files.

stripCommonPrefix boolean optional When paired with rewrite , will add ~ to the stripPrefix array. Defaults to false .

sourceMapReference boolean optional Determines whether sentry-cli should attempt to link minified files with their corresponding maps. By default, it will match files and maps based on name, and add a Sourcemap header to each minified file for which it finds a map. Can be disabled if all minified files contain sourceMappingURL . Defaults to true .

rewrite boolean optional Enables rewriting of matching source maps so that indexed maps are flattened and missing sources are inlined if possible. Defaults to true

finalize boolean optional Determines whether Sentry release record should be automatically finalized ( date_released timestamp added) after artifact upload. Defaults to true

dryRun boolean optional Attempts a dry run (useful for dev environments). Defaults to false .

debug boolean optional Print useful debug information. Defaults to false .

silent boolean optional Suppresses all logs (useful for --json option). Defaults to false .

cleanArtifacts boolean optional Remove all the artifacts in the release before the upload. Defaults to false .

errorHandler function(err: Error, invokeErr: function(): void, compilation: Compilation): void optional Function to call a when CLI error occurs. Webpack compilation failure can be triggered by calling invokeErr callback. Can emit a warning rather than an error (allowing compilation to continue) by setting this to (err, invokeErr, compilation) => { compilation.warnings.push('Sentry CLI Plugin: ' + err.message) } . Defaults to (err, invokeErr) => { invokeErr() } .

setCommits Object optional Adds commits to Sentry. See table below for details.