A webpack plugin acting as an interface to Sentry CLI.
Using npm:
$ npm install @sentry/webpack-plugin --save-dev
Using yarn:
$ yarn add @sentry/webpack-plugin --dev
You can use either
.sentryclirc file or ENV variables described here
https://docs.sentry.io/cli/configuration.
const SentryCliPlugin = require('@sentry/webpack-plugin');
const config = {
plugins: [
new SentryCliPlugin({
include: '.',
ignoreFile: '.sentrycliignore',
ignore: ['node_modules', 'webpack.config.js'],
configFile: 'sentry.properties',
}),
],
};
Also, check the example directory.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Description
|include
string/
array/
object
|required
|One or more paths that Sentry CLI should scan recursively for sources. It will upload all
.map files and match associated
.js files. Each path can be given as an object with path-specific options. See table below for details.
|org
string
|optional
|The slug of the Sentry organization associated with the app.
|project
string
|optional
|The slug of the Sentry project associated with the app.
|authToken
string
|optional
|The authentication token to use for all communication with Sentry. Can be obtained from https://sentry.io/settings/account/api/auth-tokens/. Required scopes:
project:releases (and
org:read if
setCommits option is used).
|url
string
|optional
|The base URL of your Sentry instance. Defaults to https://sentry.io/, which is the correct value for SAAS customers.
|customHeader
string
|optional
|A header added to all outgoing requests. A string in the format
header-key: header-value
|vcsRemote
string
|optional
|The name of the remote in the version control system. Defaults to
origin.
|release
string
|optional
|Unique identifier for the release. Defaults to the output of the
sentry-cli releases propose-version command, which automatically detects values for Cordova, Heroku, AWS CodeBuild, CircleCI, Xcode, and Gradle, and otherwise uses
HEAD's commit SHA. (For
HEAD option, requires access to
git CLI and for the root directory to be a valid repository).
|dist
string
|optional
|Unique identifier for the distribution, used to further segment your release. Usually your build number.
|entries
array/
RegExp/
function(key: string): bool
|optional
|Filter for entry points that should be processed. By default, the release will be injected into all entry points.
|ignoreFile
string
|optional
|Path to a file containing list of files/directories to ignore. Can point to
.gitignore or anything with the same format.
|ignore
string/
array
|optional
|One or more paths to ignore during upload. Overrides entries in
ignoreFile file. If neither
ignoreFile nor
ignore is present, defaults to
['node_modules'].
|configFile
string
|optional
|Path to Sentry CLI config properties, as described in https://docs.sentry.io/product/cli/configuration/#configuration-file. By default, the config file is looked for upwards from the current path, and defaults from
~/.sentryclirc are always loaded
|ext
array
|optional
|The file extensions to be considered. By default the following file extensions are processed:
js,
map,
jsbundle, and
bundle.
|urlPrefix
string
|optional
|URL prefix to add to the beginning of all filenames. Defaults to
~/ but you might want to set this to the full URL. This is also useful if your files are stored in a sub folder. eg:
url-prefix '~/static/js'.
|urlSuffix
string
|optional
|URL suffix to add to the end of all filenames. Useful for appending query parameters.
|validate
boolean
|optional
|When
true, attempts source map validation before upload if rewriting is not enabled. It will spot a variety of issues with source maps and cancel the upload if any are found. Defaults to
false to prevent false positives canceling upload.
|stripPrefix
array
|optional
|When paired with
rewrite, will remove a prefix from filename references inside of sourcemaps. Useful for removing a path that is build-machine-specific. Note that this will NOT change the names of uploaded files.
|stripCommonPrefix
boolean
|optional
|When paired with
rewrite, will add
~ to the
stripPrefix array. Defaults to
false.
|sourceMapReference
boolean
|optional
|Determines whether sentry-cli should attempt to link minified files with their corresponding maps. By default, it will match files and maps based on name, and add a
Sourcemap header to each minified file for which it finds a map. Can be disabled if all minified files contain
sourceMappingURL. Defaults to
true.
|rewrite
boolean
|optional
|Enables rewriting of matching source maps so that indexed maps are flattened and missing sources are inlined if possible. Defaults to
true
|finalize
boolean
|optional
|Determines whether Sentry release record should be automatically finalized (
date_released timestamp added) after artifact upload. Defaults to
true
|dryRun
boolean
|optional
|Attempts a dry run (useful for dev environments). Defaults to
false.
|debug
boolean
|optional
|Print useful debug information. Defaults to
false.
|silent
boolean
|optional
|Suppresses all logs (useful for
--json option). Defaults to
false.
|cleanArtifacts
boolean
|optional
|Remove all the artifacts in the release before the upload. Defaults to
false.
|errorHandler
function(err: Error, invokeErr: function(): void, compilation: Compilation): void
|optional
|Function to call a when CLI error occurs. Webpack compilation failure can be triggered by calling
invokeErr callback. Can emit a warning rather than an error (allowing compilation to continue) by setting this to
(err, invokeErr, compilation) => { compilation.warnings.push('Sentry CLI Plugin: ' + err.message) }. Defaults to
(err, invokeErr) => { invokeErr() }.
|setCommits
Object
|optional
|Adds commits to Sentry. See table below for details.
|deploy
Object
|optional
|Creates a new release deployment in Sentry. See table below for details.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Description
|paths
array
|required
|One or more paths to scan for files to upload.
|ignoreFile
string
|optional
|See above.
|ignore
string/
array
|optional
|See above.
|ext
array
|optional
|See above.
|urlPrefix
string
|optional
|See above.
|urlSuffix
string
|optional
|See above.
|stripPrefix
array
|optional
|See above.
|stripCommonPrefix
boolean
|optional
|See above.
|sourceMapReference
boolean
|optional
|See above.
|rewrite
boolean
|optional
|See above.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Description
|repo
string
|see notes
|The full git repo name as defined in Sentry. Required if
auto option is not
true, otherwise optional.
|commit
string
|see notes
|The current (most recent) commit in the release. Required if
auto option is not
true, otherwise optional.
|previousCommit
string
|optional
|The last commit of the previous release. Defaults to the most recent commit of the previous release in Sentry, or if no previous release is found, 10 commits back from
commit.
|auto
boolean
|optional
|Automatically set
commit and
previousCommit. Defaults
commit to
HEAD and
previousCommit as described above. Overrides other options
|ignoreMissing
boolean
|optional
|When the flag is set and the previous release commit was not found in the repository, will create a release with the default commits count (or the one specified with
--initial-depth) instead of failing the command.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Description
|env
string
|required
|Environment value for the release, for example
production or
staging.
|started
number
|optional
|UNIX timestamp for deployment start.
|finished
number
|optional
|UNIX timestamp for deployment finish.
|time
number
|optional
|Deployment duration in seconds. Can be used instead of
started and
finished.
|name
string
|optional
|Human-readable name for this deployment.
|url
string
|optional
|URL that points to the deployment.
You can find more information about these options in our official docs: https://docs.sentry.io/product/cli/releases/#sentry-cli-sourcemaps.
I have a good experience with that plugin! It will simplify your life to push releases with source maps to Sentry hiding API usage.