@sentry/webpack-plugin

by getsentry
1.18.6

Official webpack plugin for Sentry https://sentry.io

Readme


Sentry Webpack Plugin

codecov npm version npm dm npm dt

deps deps dev deps peer

A webpack plugin acting as an interface to Sentry CLI.

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install @sentry/webpack-plugin --save-dev

Using yarn:

$ yarn add @sentry/webpack-plugin --dev

CLI Configuration

You can use either .sentryclirc file or ENV variables described here https://docs.sentry.io/cli/configuration.

Usage

const SentryCliPlugin = require('@sentry/webpack-plugin');

const config = {
  plugins: [
    new SentryCliPlugin({
      include: '.',
      ignoreFile: '.sentrycliignore',
      ignore: ['node_modules', 'webpack.config.js'],
      configFile: 'sentry.properties',
    }),
  ],
};

Also, check the example directory.

Options

OptionTypeRequiredDescription
includestring/array/objectrequiredOne or more paths that Sentry CLI should scan recursively for sources. It will upload all .map files and match associated .js files. Each path can be given as an object with path-specific options. See table below for details.
orgstringoptionalThe slug of the Sentry organization associated with the app.
projectstringoptionalThe slug of the Sentry project associated with the app.
authTokenstringoptionalThe authentication token to use for all communication with Sentry. Can be obtained from https://sentry.io/settings/account/api/auth-tokens/. Required scopes: project:releases (and org:read if setCommits option is used).
urlstringoptionalThe base URL of your Sentry instance. Defaults to https://sentry.io/, which is the correct value for SAAS customers.
customHeaderstringoptionalA header added to all outgoing requests. A string in the format header-key: header-value
vcsRemotestringoptionalThe name of the remote in the version control system. Defaults to origin.
releasestringoptionalUnique identifier for the release. Defaults to the output of the sentry-cli releases propose-version command, which automatically detects values for Cordova, Heroku, AWS CodeBuild, CircleCI, Xcode, and Gradle, and otherwise uses HEAD's commit SHA. (For HEAD option, requires access to git CLI and for the root directory to be a valid repository).
diststringoptionalUnique identifier for the distribution, used to further segment your release. Usually your build number.
entriesarray/RegExp/function(key: string): booloptionalFilter for entry points that should be processed. By default, the release will be injected into all entry points.
ignoreFilestringoptionalPath to a file containing list of files/directories to ignore. Can point to .gitignore or anything with the same format.
ignorestring/arrayoptionalOne or more paths to ignore during upload. Overrides entries in ignoreFile file. If neither ignoreFile nor ignore is present, defaults to ['node_modules'].
configFilestringoptionalPath to Sentry CLI config properties, as described in https://docs.sentry.io/product/cli/configuration/#configuration-file. By default, the config file is looked for upwards from the current path, and defaults from ~/.sentryclirc are always loaded
extarrayoptionalThe file extensions to be considered. By default the following file extensions are processed: js, map, jsbundle, and bundle.
urlPrefixstringoptionalURL prefix to add to the beginning of all filenames. Defaults to ~/ but you might want to set this to the full URL. This is also useful if your files are stored in a sub folder. eg: url-prefix '~/static/js'.
urlSuffixstringoptionalURL suffix to add to the end of all filenames. Useful for appending query parameters.
validatebooleanoptionalWhen true, attempts source map validation before upload if rewriting is not enabled. It will spot a variety of issues with source maps and cancel the upload if any are found. Defaults to false to prevent false positives canceling upload.
stripPrefixarrayoptionalWhen paired with rewrite, will remove a prefix from filename references inside of sourcemaps. Useful for removing a path that is build-machine-specific. Note that this will NOT change the names of uploaded files.
stripCommonPrefixbooleanoptionalWhen paired with rewrite, will add ~ to the stripPrefix array. Defaults to false.
sourceMapReferencebooleanoptionalDetermines whether sentry-cli should attempt to link minified files with their corresponding maps. By default, it will match files and maps based on name, and add a Sourcemap header to each minified file for which it finds a map. Can be disabled if all minified files contain sourceMappingURL. Defaults to true.
rewritebooleanoptionalEnables rewriting of matching source maps so that indexed maps are flattened and missing sources are inlined if possible. Defaults to true
finalizebooleanoptionalDetermines whether Sentry release record should be automatically finalized (date_released timestamp added) after artifact upload. Defaults to true
dryRunbooleanoptionalAttempts a dry run (useful for dev environments). Defaults to false.
debugbooleanoptionalPrint useful debug information. Defaults to false.
silentbooleanoptionalSuppresses all logs (useful for --json option). Defaults to false.
cleanArtifactsbooleanoptionalRemove all the artifacts in the release before the upload. Defaults to false.
errorHandlerfunction(err: Error, invokeErr: function(): void, compilation: Compilation): voidoptionalFunction to call a when CLI error occurs. Webpack compilation failure can be triggered by calling invokeErr callback. Can emit a warning rather than an error (allowing compilation to continue) by setting this to (err, invokeErr, compilation) => { compilation.warnings.push('Sentry CLI Plugin: ' + err.message) }. Defaults to (err, invokeErr) => { invokeErr() }.
setCommitsObjectoptionalAdds commits to Sentry. See table below for details.
deployObjectoptionalCreates a new release deployment in Sentry. See table below for details.

options.include:

OptionTypeRequiredDescription
pathsarrayrequiredOne or more paths to scan for files to upload.
ignoreFilestringoptionalSee above.
ignorestring/arrayoptionalSee above.
extarrayoptionalSee above.
urlPrefixstringoptionalSee above.
urlSuffixstringoptionalSee above.
stripPrefixarrayoptionalSee above.
stripCommonPrefixbooleanoptionalSee above.
sourceMapReferencebooleanoptionalSee above.
rewritebooleanoptionalSee above.

options.setCommits:

OptionTypeRequiredDescription
repostringsee notesThe full git repo name as defined in Sentry. Required if auto option is not true, otherwise optional.
commitstringsee notesThe current (most recent) commit in the release. Required if auto option is not true, otherwise optional.
previousCommitstringoptionalThe last commit of the previous release. Defaults to the most recent commit of the previous release in Sentry, or if no previous release is found, 10 commits back from commit.
autobooleanoptionalAutomatically set commit and previousCommit. Defaults commit to HEAD and previousCommit as described above. Overrides other options
ignoreMissingbooleanoptionalWhen the flag is set and the previous release commit was not found in the repository, will create a release with the default commits count (or the one specified with --initial-depth) instead of failing the command.

options.deploy:

OptionTypeRequiredDescription
envstringrequiredEnvironment value for the release, for example production or staging.
startednumberoptionalUNIX timestamp for deployment start.
finishednumberoptionalUNIX timestamp for deployment finish.
timenumberoptionalDeployment duration in seconds. Can be used instead of started and finished.
namestringoptionalHuman-readable name for this deployment.
urlstringoptionalURL that points to the deployment.

You can find more information about these options in our official docs: https://docs.sentry.io/product/cli/releases/#sentry-cli-sourcemaps.

