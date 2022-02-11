



Bad software is everywhere, and we're tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. If you want to join us Check out our open positions

Official Sentry SDKs for JavaScript

This is the next line of Sentry JavaScript SDKs, comprised in the @sentry/ namespace. It will provide a more convenient interface and improved consistency between various JavaScript environments.

Sentry is Hiring!!!

Would you like to work on Open Source software and help maintain this repository? Apply today https://grnh.se/ca81c1701us.

Contents

Supported Platforms

For each major JavaScript platform, there is a specific high-level SDK that provides all the tools you need in a single package. Please refer to the README and instructions of those SDKs for more detailed information:

@sentry/browser : SDK for Browsers including integrations for Backbone

: SDK for Browsers including integrations for Backbone @sentry/node : SDK for Node, including integrations for Express, Koa, Loopback, Sails and Connect

: SDK for Node, including integrations for Express, Koa, Loopback, Sails and Connect @sentry/angular : browser SDK with Angular integration enabled

: browser SDK with Angular integration enabled @sentry/react : browser SDK with React integration enabled

: browser SDK with React integration enabled @sentry/ember : browser SDK with Ember integration enabled

: browser SDK with Ember integration enabled @sentry/vue : browser SDK with Vue integration enabled

: browser SDK with Vue integration enabled @sentry/gatsby : SDK for Gatsby

: SDK for Gatsby @sentry/nextjs : SDK for Next.js

: SDK for Next.js @sentry/integrations : Pluggable integrations that can be used to enhance JS SDKs

: Pluggable integrations that can be used to enhance JS SDKs @sentry/electron : SDK for Electron with support for native crashes

: SDK for Electron with support for native crashes @sentry/react-native : SDK for React Native with support for native crashes

: SDK for React Native with support for native crashes @sentry/capacitor : SDK for Capacitor Apps and Ionic with support for native crashes

: SDK for Capacitor Apps and Ionic with support for native crashes sentry-cordova : SDK for Cordova Apps and Ionic with support for native crashes

: SDK for Cordova Apps and Ionic with support for native crashes raven-js : Our old stable JavaScript SDK, we still support and release bug fixes for the SDK but all new features will be implemented in @sentry/browser which is the successor.

: Our old stable JavaScript SDK, we still support and release bug fixes for the SDK but all new features will be implemented in which is the successor. raven : Our old stable Node SDK, same as for raven-js we still support and release bug fixes for the SDK but all new features will be implemented in @sentry/node which is the successor.

Installation and Usage

To install a SDK, simply add the high-level package, for example:

npm install --save @sentry/browser yarn add @sentry/browser

Setup and usage of these SDKs always follows the same principle.

import { init, captureMessage } from '@sentry/browser' ; init({ dsn : '__DSN__' , }); captureMessage( 'Hello, world!' );

Other Packages

Besides the high-level SDKs, this repository contains shared packages, helpers and configuration used for SDK development. If you're thinking about contributing to or creating a JavaScript-based SDK, have a look at the resources below: