@sentry/rrweb

by getsentry
0.3.1 (see all)

Integration between sentry and rrweb.

Readme

sentry-rrweb

This integration is a WIP.

Pre-Requisites

For the sentry-rrweb integration to work, you must have the Sentry browser SDK package and the rrweb package installed.

Installation

To install the stable version:

with npm:

npm install --save @sentry/rrweb rrweb

with yarn:

yarn add @sentry/rrweb rrweb

Setup

To set up the integration add the following to your Sentry initialization:

import * as Sentry from '@sentry/browser';
import SentryRRWeb from '@sentry/rrweb';

Sentry.init({
  dsn: '__DSN__',
  integrations: [
    new SentryRRWeb({
      // ...options
    }),
  ],
  // ...
});

Several options are supported and passable via the integration constructor:

import * as Sentry from '@sentry/browser';
import SentryRRWeb from '@sentry/rrweb';

Sentry.init({
  dsn: '__DSN__',
  integrations: [
    new SentryRRWeb({
      // default is empty
      checkoutEveryNth: 100,
      // default is 5 minutes
      checkoutEveryNms: 15 * 60 * 1000,
      // on by default
      maskAllInputs: false,
    }),
  ],
  // ...
});

See the rrweb documentation for advice on configuring these values.

