This integration is a WIP.

For the sentry-rrweb integration to work, you must have the Sentry browser SDK package and the rrweb package installed.

Installation

To install the stable version:

with npm:

npm install --save @sentry/rrweb rrweb

with yarn:

yarn add @sentry/rrweb rrweb

Setup

To set up the integration add the following to your Sentry initialization:

import * as Sentry from '@sentry/browser' ; import SentryRRWeb from '@sentry/rrweb' ; Sentry.init({ dsn : '__DSN__' , integrations : [ new SentryRRWeb({ }), ], });

Several options are supported and passable via the integration constructor:

import * as Sentry from '@sentry/browser' ; import SentryRRWeb from '@sentry/rrweb' ; Sentry.init({ dsn : '__DSN__' , integrations : [ new SentryRRWeb({ checkoutEveryNth : 100 , checkoutEveryNms : 15 * 60 * 1000 , maskAllInputs : false , }), ], });

See the rrweb documentation for advice on configuring these values.