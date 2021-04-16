This integration is a WIP.
For the sentry-rrweb integration to work, you must have the Sentry browser SDK package and the rrweb package installed.
To install the stable version:
with npm:
npm install --save @sentry/rrweb rrweb
with yarn:
yarn add @sentry/rrweb rrweb
To set up the integration add the following to your Sentry initialization:
import * as Sentry from '@sentry/browser';
import SentryRRWeb from '@sentry/rrweb';
Sentry.init({
dsn: '__DSN__',
integrations: [
new SentryRRWeb({
// ...options
}),
],
// ...
});
Several options are supported and passable via the integration constructor:
import * as Sentry from '@sentry/browser';
import SentryRRWeb from '@sentry/rrweb';
Sentry.init({
dsn: '__DSN__',
integrations: [
new SentryRRWeb({
// default is empty
checkoutEveryNth: 100,
// default is 5 minutes
checkoutEveryNms: 15 * 60 * 1000,
// on by default
maskAllInputs: false,
}),
],
// ...
});
See the rrweb documentation for advice on configuring these values.