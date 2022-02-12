openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@sentry/react-native

by getsentry
3.2.8 (see all)

Official Sentry SDK for React-Native

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

191K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

101

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/55
Read All Reviews
ajayesivan
LMestre14
ASG09

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Bad software is everywhere, and we're tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. If you want to join us Check out our open positions

Sentry SDK for React Native

Build & Test E2E Tests npm version npm dm npm dt Discord Chat

Requirements

  • react-native >= 0.56.0

Features

  • Automatic JS Error Tracking (using @sentry/browser)
  • Automatic Native Crash Error Tracking (using sentry-cocoa & sentry-android under the hood)
  • Offline storage of events
  • On Device symbolication for JS (in Debug)
  • Autolinking
  • Events with enriched device data
  • RAM bundle support
  • Hermes support
  • Expo support (sentry-expo)

Installation and Usage

To install the package:

npm install --save @sentry/react-native
# OR
yarn add @sentry/react-native

If you are using a version of React Native <= 0.60.x link the package using react-native.

react-native link @sentry/react-native
# OR, if self hosting
SENTRY_WIZARD_URL=http://sentry.acme.com/ react-native link @sentry/react-native

How to use it:

import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react-native";

Sentry.init({
  dsn: "__DSN__",
});

Sentry.setTag("myTag", "tag-value");
Sentry.setExtra("myExtra", "extra-value");
Sentry.addBreadcrumb({ message: "test" });

Sentry.captureMessage("Hello Sentry!");

Upgrade

If you are coming from react-native-sentry which was our SDK < 1.0 you should follow the upgrade guide and then follow the install steps.

Blog posts

Mobile Vitals - Four Metrics Every Mobile Developer Should Care About.

Performance Monitoring Support for React Native.

Resources

  • Documentation
  • Forum
  • Discord Chat
  • Stack Overflow
  • Code of Conduct
  • Twitter Follow

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ajay SivanIndia32 Ratings44 Reviews
Engineering Manager @bigbinary
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

I really like firebase Crashlytics for tracking native app bugs. But when it comes to React Native the main drawback of Crashlytics is that it doesn't support source map. And that is the best thing about sentry and this library. Sentry has first-class support for source map which is something we really need in a react native crash report. I have also tried Bugsnag but I think sentry is much superior in this space. The best thing is sentry handles the source map generation and upload automatically.

1
vishnuprasad-95
Luís MestrePortugal43 Ratings31 Reviews
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I've used sentry in all my projects in order to keep up with eventual bugs that can come across in production. This component helps you integrate easily your application with your sentry project and you can even map specific functions like "addBreadcrumb" so you have more information in your side about where the user went or where did he click.

0
Andre de Senne48 Ratings51 Reviews
3 months ago

I was first logging on a text file on production before I discovered sentry, so you can image how helpful having a dashboard containing any errors that eventually will happen on production can be. No more having to clear log files after debugging (that solution was a clear red light) or scrolling plain text to understand what happened.

0
C-A de SalaberryParis33 Ratings0 Reviews
French obsessed with digital excellence. He/They.
October 2, 2020
Murat ÖNERIstanbul, Turkey29 Ratings2 Reviews
Full Stack Software Developer at @sabancidx.
September 7, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial