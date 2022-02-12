Bad software is everywhere, and we're tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. If you want to join us Check out our open positions

Sentry SDK for React Native

Requirements

react-native >= 0.56.0

Features

Automatic JS Error Tracking (using @sentry/browser)

Automatic Native Crash Error Tracking (using sentry-cocoa & sentry-android under the hood)

Offline storage of events

On Device symbolication for JS (in Debug)

Autolinking

Events with enriched device data

RAM bundle support

Hermes support

Expo support (sentry-expo)

Installation and Usage

To install the package:

npm install --save @sentry/react-native yarn add @sentry/react-native

If you are using a version of React Native <= 0.60.x link the package using react-native .

react-native link @sentry/react-native SENTRY_WIZARD_URL=http://sentry.acme.com/ react-native link @sentry/react-native

How to use it:

import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react-native" ; Sentry.init({ dsn : "__DSN__" , }); Sentry.setTag( "myTag" , "tag-value" ); Sentry.setExtra( "myExtra" , "extra-value" ); Sentry.addBreadcrumb({ message : "test" }); Sentry.captureMessage( "Hello Sentry!" );

Upgrade

If you are coming from react-native-sentry which was our SDK < 1.0 you should follow the upgrade guide and then follow the install steps.

Resources