react-native >= 0.56.0
To install the package:
npm install --save @sentry/react-native
# OR
yarn add @sentry/react-native
If you are using a version of React Native <= 0.60.x link the package using
react-native.
react-native link @sentry/react-native
# OR, if self hosting
SENTRY_WIZARD_URL=http://sentry.acme.com/ react-native link @sentry/react-native
How to use it:
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react-native";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "__DSN__",
});
Sentry.setTag("myTag", "tag-value");
Sentry.setExtra("myExtra", "extra-value");
Sentry.addBreadcrumb({ message: "test" });
Sentry.captureMessage("Hello Sentry!");
If you are coming from
react-native-sentry which was our SDK
< 1.0 you should follow the upgrade guide and then follow the install steps.
I really like firebase Crashlytics for tracking native app bugs. But when it comes to React Native the main drawback of Crashlytics is that it doesn't support source map. And that is the best thing about sentry and this library. Sentry has first-class support for source map which is something we really need in a react native crash report. I have also tried Bugsnag but I think sentry is much superior in this space. The best thing is sentry handles the source map generation and upload automatically.
I've used sentry in all my projects in order to keep up with eventual bugs that can come across in production. This component helps you integrate easily your application with your sentry project and you can even map specific functions like "addBreadcrumb" so you have more information in your side about where the user went or where did he click.
I was first logging on a text file on production before I discovered sentry, so you can image how helpful having a dashboard containing any errors that eventually will happen on production can be. No more having to clear log files after debugging (that solution was a clear red light) or scrolling plain text to understand what happened.