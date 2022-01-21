The Sentry-FullStory integration seamlessly integrates the Sentry and FullStory platforms. When you look at a browser error in Sentry, you will see a link to the FullStory session replay at that exact moment in time. When you are watching a FullStory replay and your user experiences an error, you will see a link that will take you to that error in Sentry.
For the Sentry-FullStory integration to work, you must have the Sentry browser SDK package and the FullStory browser SDK package.
If you are using on-premise Sentry (not sentry.io), then you must have Sentry version 10+.
To install the stable version:
with npm:
npm install --save @sentry/fullstory
with yarn:
yarn add @sentry/fullstory
To set up the integration, both FullStory and Sentry need to be initialized. Please add the following code:
import * as Sentry from '@sentry/browser';
import * as FullStory from '@fullstory/browser';
import SentryFullStory from '@sentry/fullstory';
FullStory.init({ orgId: '__FULLSTORY_ORG_ID__' });
Sentry.init({
dsn: '__DSN__',
integrations: [ new SentryFullStory('__SENTRY_ORG_SLUG__'), ],
// ...
});
Replace
__SENTRY_ORG_SLUG__ with the slug of your organization. You can get that value from the URL of your sentry organization. Example:
https://sentry.io/organizations/fullstory/ where
fullstory would be the value of
__SENTRY_ORG_SLUG__.
You also need to replace
__FULLSTORY_ORG_ID__ with the value of
_fs_org in the FullStory recording snippet on your FullStory settings page.
In order for this integration to work properly, you need to whitelist the
fullStoryUrl field in your Sentry settings. If you don't, the FullStory URL might be scrubbed because the session ID matches a credit card regex. To do this change, go to
Settings ->
Security & Privacy and add
fullStoryUrl to the
Global Safe Fields entry.
In Sentry, you should see additional context of your error that has the
fullStoryUrl below the breadcrumbs and other information:
In FullStory, you should see an event called
Sentry Error on the right sidebar that has a link to the error in Sentry:
To get up and running with this project, you'll need a few things:
@sentry/browser,
@fullstory/browser and
@sentry/fullstory installed (See Pre-Requisites)
To test your changes, you'll need to tell the package manager to refer to your modified code instead of the versions installed on your test project.
In your cloned/forked directory of this project, run
yarn link. Then navigate to the test project and run
yarn link @sentry/fullstory. This will create a symlink with the installed
@sentry/fullstory package direct your test project to use the local one instead. This is applicable for all work on node modules, not just
@sentry/fullstory.
When actively making changes the project should be run with
yarn watch, to allow for hot reloading. Otherwise,
yarn build must be run after each change, since the test project will only use the files in
dist/, not
src/.
We use craft and publish to generate consistent releases for this project. See the 'getsentry/publish' docs for instructions on how to setup a new release. Before doing so, you will have to update the CHANGELOG, otherwise craft will throw an error in the workflow action.