This is the next line of Sentry JavaScript SDKs, comprised in the
@sentry/ namespace. It will provide a more
convenient interface and improved consistency between various JavaScript environments.
For each major JavaScript platform, there is a specific high-level SDK that provides all the tools you need in a single package. Please refer to the README and instructions of those SDKs for more detailed information:
@sentry/browser: SDK for Browsers
including integrations for Backbone
@sentry/node: SDK for Node, including
integrations for Express, Koa, Loopback, Sails and Connect
@sentry/angular: browser SDK with Angular integration enabled
@sentry/react: browser SDK with React integration enabled
@sentry/ember: browser SDK with Ember integration enabled
@sentry/vue: browser SDK with Vue integration enabled
@sentry/gatsby: SDK for Gatsby
@sentry/nextjs: SDK for Next.js
@sentry/integrations: Pluggable
integrations that can be used to enhance JS SDKs
@sentry/electron: SDK for Electron with support for native crashes
@sentry/react-native: SDK for React Native with support for native crashes
@sentry/capacitor: SDK for Capacitor Apps and Ionic with support for
native crashes
sentry-cordova: SDK for Cordova Apps and Ionic with support for
native crashes
raven-js: Our old stable JavaScript
SDK, we still support and release bug fixes for the SDK but all new features will be implemented in
@sentry/browser
which is the successor.
raven: Our old stable Node SDK,
same as for
raven-js we still support and release bug fixes for the SDK but all new features will be implemented in
@sentry/node which is the successor.
To install a SDK, simply add the high-level package, for example:
npm install --save @sentry/browser
yarn add @sentry/browser
Setup and usage of these SDKs always follows the same principle.
import { init, captureMessage } from '@sentry/browser';
init({
dsn: '__DSN__',
// ...
});
captureMessage('Hello, world!');
Besides the high-level SDKs, this repository contains shared packages, helpers and configuration used for SDK development. If you're thinking about contributing to or creating a JavaScript-based SDK, have a look at the resources below:
@sentry/tracing: Provides Integrations and
extensions for Performance Monitoring / Tracing
@sentry/hub: Global state management of
SDKs
@sentry/minimal: Minimal SDK for
library authors to add Sentry support
@sentry/core: The base for all
JavaScript SDKs with interfaces, type definitions and base classes.
@sentry/utils: A set of helpers and
utility functions useful for various SDKs.
@sentry/types: Types used in all
packages.