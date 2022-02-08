@sentry/node)
@sentry/browser)
electron >= 2
To use this SDK, call
init(options) as early as possible in the entry modules in the main process as well as all
renderer processes or further sub processes you spawn. This will initialize the SDK and hook into the environment.
import { init } from '@sentry/electron';
init({
dsn: '__DSN__',
// ...
});
To set context information or send manual events, use the exported functions of
@sentry/electron. Note that these
functions will not perform any action before you have called
init():
import * as Sentry from '@sentry/electron';
// Set user information, as well as tags and further extras
Sentry.configureScope((scope) => {
scope.setExtra('battery', 0.7);
scope.setTag('user_mode', 'admin');
scope.setUser({ id: '4711' });
// scope.clear();
});
// Add a breadcrumb for future events
Sentry.addBreadcrumb({
message: 'My Breadcrumb',
// ...
});
// Capture exceptions, messages or manual events
Sentry.captureMessage('Hello, world!');
Sentry.captureException(new Error('Good bye'));
Sentry.captureEvent({
message: 'Manual',
stacktrace: [
// ...
],
});