@sentry/electron

by getsentry
3.0.0 (see all)

The official Sentry SDK for Electron

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56.4K

GitHub Stars

166

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Official Sentry SDK for Electron

Features

Features

  • Captures Node errors in the main process (using @sentry/node)
  • Captures JavaScript errors in renderer processes (using @sentry/browser)
  • Captures native crashes (Minidump crash reports) from renderers and the main process
  • Collects breadcrumbs and context information along with events across renderers and the main process
  • Supports electron >= 2

Usage

To use this SDK, call init(options) as early as possible in the entry modules in the main process as well as all renderer processes or further sub processes you spawn. This will initialize the SDK and hook into the environment.

import { init } from '@sentry/electron';

init({
  dsn: '__DSN__',
  // ...
});

To set context information or send manual events, use the exported functions of @sentry/electron. Note that these functions will not perform any action before you have called init():

import * as Sentry from '@sentry/electron';

// Set user information, as well as tags and further extras
Sentry.configureScope((scope) => {
  scope.setExtra('battery', 0.7);
  scope.setTag('user_mode', 'admin');
  scope.setUser({ id: '4711' });
  // scope.clear();
});

// Add a breadcrumb for future events
Sentry.addBreadcrumb({
  message: 'My Breadcrumb',
  // ...
});

// Capture exceptions, messages or manual events
Sentry.captureMessage('Hello, world!');
Sentry.captureException(new Error('Good bye'));
Sentry.captureEvent({
  message: 'Manual',
  stacktrace: [
    // ...
  ],
});

Deep Dive

Resources

