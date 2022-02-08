



Official Sentry SDK for Electron

Features

Captures Node errors in the main process (using @sentry/node )

in the main process (using ) Captures JavaScript errors in renderer processes (using @sentry/browser )

in renderer processes (using ) Captures native crashes (Minidump crash reports) from renderers and the main process

(Minidump crash reports) from renderers and the main process Collects breadcrumbs and context information along with events across renderers and the main process

information along with events across renderers and the main process Supports electron >= 2

Usage

To use this SDK, call init(options) as early as possible in the entry modules in the main process as well as all renderer processes or further sub processes you spawn. This will initialize the SDK and hook into the environment.

import { init } from '@sentry/electron' ; init({ dsn : '__DSN__' , });

To set context information or send manual events, use the exported functions of @sentry/electron . Note that these functions will not perform any action before you have called init() :

import * as Sentry from '@sentry/electron' ; Sentry.configureScope( ( scope ) => { scope.setExtra( 'battery' , 0.7 ); scope.setTag( 'user_mode' , 'admin' ); scope.setUser({ id : '4711' }); }); Sentry.addBreadcrumb({ message : 'My Breadcrumb' , }); Sentry.captureMessage( 'Hello, world!' ); Sentry.captureException( new Error ( 'Good bye' )); Sentry.captureEvent({ message : 'Manual' , stacktrace : [ ], });

Deep Dive

