



Official Sentry Command Line Interface

This is a Sentry command line client for some generic tasks. Right now this is primarily used to upload debug symbols to Sentry if you are not using the fastlane tools.

Downloads can be found under Releases

Documentation can be found here

Installation

The recommended way to install is with everybody's favorite curl to bash:

curl -sL https://sentry.io/get-cli/ | bash

Node

Additionally you can also install this binary via npm:

npm install @ sentry / cli

When installing globally, make sure to have set correct permissions on the global node_modules directory. If this is not possible in your environment or still produces an EACCESS error, install as root:

sudo npm install -g @ sentry / cli --unsafe-perm

By default, this package will download sentry-cli from the CDN managed by Fastly. To use a custom CDN, set the npm config property sentrycli_cdnurl . The downloader will append "/<version>/sentry-cli-<dist>" .

npm install @sentry/cli --sentrycli_cdnurl=https://mymirror.local/path

Or add property into your .npmrc file (https://www.npmjs.org/doc/files/npmrc.html)

sentrycli_cdnurl=https://mymirror.local/path

Another option is to use the environment variable SENTRYCLI_CDNURL .

SENTRYCLI_CDNURL=https://mymirror.local/path npm install @sentry/cli

If you're installing the CLI with NPM from behind a proxy, the install script will use either NPM's configured HTTPS proxy server, or the value from your HTTPS_PROXY environment variable.

Homebrew

A homebrew recipe is provided in the getsentry/tools tap:

brew install getsentry/tools/sentry-cli

Docker

As of version 1.25.0, there is an official Docker image that comes with sentry-cli preinstalled. If you prefer a specific version, specify it as tag. The latest development version is published under the edge tag. In production, we recommend you to use the latest tag. To use it, run:

docker pull getsentry/sentry-cli docker run --rm -v $( pwd ):/work getsentry/sentry-cli -- help

Compiling

In case you want to compile this yourself, you need to install at minimum the following dependencies:

Rust stable and Cargo

Make, CMake and a C compiler

Use cargo to compile:

cargo build

Also, there is a Dockerfile that builds an Alpine-based Docker image with sentry-cli in the PATH. To build and use it, run: