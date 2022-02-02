openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@sentry/capacitor

by getsentry
0.4.1 (see all)

The official Sentry SDK for Capacitor

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme


Bad software is everywhere, and we're tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. If you want to join us Check out our open positions

Official Sentry SDK for Capacitor

build Discord Chat

Installation

yarn add @sentry/capacitor @sentry/angular

Usage

To use this SDK, call Sentry.init as early as possible after loading the page. This will initialize the SDK and hook into the environment. Note that you can turn off almost all side effects using the respective options.

// app.module.ts

import * as Sentry from "@sentry/capacitor";
import { init as sentryAngularInit, createErrorHandler }  from "@sentry/angular";

// Init by passing the sibling SDK's init as the second parameter.
Sentry.init({
  dsn: "__DSN__",
}, sentryAngularInit);

// Attach the Sentry ErrorHandler
@NgModule({
  providers: [
    {
      provide: ErrorHandler,
      useValue: createErrorHandler(),
    },
  ],
})

To set context information or send manual events, use the exported functions of @sentry/capacitor. Note that these functions will not perform any action before you have called Sentry.init():

import * as Sentry from '@sentry/capacitor';

// Set user information, as well as tags and further extras
Sentry.configureScope(scope => {
  scope.setExtra('battery', 0.7);
  scope.setTag('user_mode', 'admin');
  scope.setUser({ id: '4711' });
  // scope.clear();
});

// Add a breadcrumb for future events
Sentry.addBreadcrumb({
  message: 'My Breadcrumb',
  // ...
});

// Capture exceptions, messages or manual events
Sentry.captureMessage('Hello, world!');
Sentry.captureException(new Error('Good bye'));
Sentry.captureEvent({
  message: 'Manual',
  stacktrace: [
    // ...
  ],
});

Resources

  • Documentation
  • Forum
  • Discord Chat
  • Stack Overflow
  • Twitter Follow

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Marvin HeilemannGermany, Frankfurt am Main45 Ratings0 Reviews
Start changing things before they need to be changed!
7 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial