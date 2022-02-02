



Official Sentry SDK for Capacitor

Installation

yarn add @sentry/capacitor @sentry/angular

Usage

To use this SDK, call Sentry.init as early as possible after loading the page. This will initialize the SDK and hook into the environment. Note that you can turn off almost all side effects using the respective options.

import * as Sentry from "@sentry/capacitor" ; import { init as sentryAngularInit, createErrorHandler } from "@sentry/angular" ; Sentry.init({ dsn: "__DSN__" , }, sentryAngularInit); ({ providers: [ { provide: ErrorHandler, useValue: createErrorHandler(), }, ], })

To set context information or send manual events, use the exported functions of @sentry/capacitor . Note that these functions will not perform any action before you have called Sentry.init() :

import * as Sentry from '@sentry/capacitor' ; Sentry.configureScope( scope => { scope.setExtra( 'battery' , 0.7 ); scope.setTag( 'user_mode' , 'admin' ); scope.setUser({ id : '4711' }); }); Sentry.addBreadcrumb({ message : 'My Breadcrumb' , }); Sentry.captureMessage( 'Hello, world!' ); Sentry.captureException( new Error ( 'Good bye' )); Sentry.captureEvent({ message : 'Manual' , stacktrace : [ ], });

