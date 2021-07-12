Lottie Animation Component

Lottie Animation Wrapper Component for Angular 7 or higher. no ionic support.

(Originally forked from: fivethree-team/lottie, this fork is independent and can't get updated in front of forked origin )

📦 Installation

TBD as ng add soon npm i @sentinel-one/s1-lottie lottie-web --save

🔨 Usage

Import the module into your root application module:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { LottieModule } from '@sentinel-one/s1-lottie' ; ({ imports: [ LottieModule ] }) export class AppModule {}

🦄 Animation

Add the lottie component to your template:

< s1-lottie [ options ]= "lottieParams" [ width ]= "500" [ height ]= "500" [ optimize ]= "false" ( animationCreated )= onAnimationCreated($event) > </ s1-lottie >

You need to setup the lottieParams in your component:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { S1LottieConfig } from '@sentinel-one/s1-lottie' ; import { AnimationItem } from 'lottie-web' ; Component({ selector: 'app-home' , templateUrl: 'home.page.html' , styleUrls: [ 'home.page.scss' ], }) export class HomePage { lottieParams: S1LottieConfig = { path: 'assets/lottie/empty_box.json' , renderer: 'canvas' , loop: true }; onAnimationCreated(animation: AnimationItem) { animation.play(); animation.setSpeed( 0.8 ); } }

Save your lottie files in the assets folder and change the path param, this way they are copied when building your application.

** We also support dynamic loading of new animation files, e.g:

changeAnimation() { this .lottieParams = { ...this.lottieParams, path: 'assets/lottie/s1_test.json' }; setTimeout( () => { this .lottieParams = { ...this.lottieParams, path: 'assets/lottie/s1_logo.json' }; }, 600 ) }

API

width: number - if not specified, the player will take 100% of its host.

height: if not specified, the player will take 100% of its host.

options: of type S1LottieConfig mandatory for setting the Lottie player configuration.

optimize: boolean, if true, will load the lottie instance animation outside of Angular zone to escape change detection, for better performance.

We'll be happy to get issues/PRs/ from you, please review the TODO.md for future planning and follow the CONTRIBUTING.md.

Internal (requires permissions): build and publish to npm: