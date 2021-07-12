openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@sentinel-one/s1-lottie

by Sentinel-One
1.4.2 (see all)

🦄 Lottie Animation Component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

518

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Lottie Animation Component

npm version License

Lottie Animation Wrapper Component for Angular 7 or higher. no ionic support.

(Originally forked from: fivethree-team/lottie, this fork is independent and can't get updated in front of forked origin )

📦 Installation

TBD as ng add soon

npm i @sentinel-one/s1-lottie lottie-web --save

🔨 Usage

Import the module into your root application module:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { LottieModule } from '@sentinel-one/s1-lottie';

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        LottieModule
    ]
})
export class AppModule {}

🦄 Animation

Add the lottie component to your template:

<s1-lottie
  [options]="lottieParams"
  [width]="500"
  [height]="500"
  [optimize]="false"
  (animationCreated)=onAnimationCreated($event)>
</s1-lottie>

You need to setup the lottieParams in your component:

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { S1LottieConfig } from '@sentinel-one/s1-lottie';
import { AnimationItem } from 'lottie-web';

Component({
  selector: 'app-home',
  templateUrl: 'home.page.html',
  styleUrls: ['home.page.scss'],
})
export class HomePage {

  lottieParams: S1LottieConfig = {
    path: 'assets/lottie/empty_box.json',
    renderer: 'canvas',
    loop: true
  };

  onAnimationCreated(animation: AnimationItem) {
    animation.play();
    animation.setSpeed(0.8);
  }
}

Save your lottie files in the assets folder and change the path param, this way they are copied when building your application.

** We also support dynamic loading of new animation files, e.g:


  changeAnimation() {
    this.lottieParams = {
      ...this.lottieParams,
      path: 'assets/lottie/s1_test.json'
    };
    setTimeout(()=> {
      this.lottieParams = {
        ...this.lottieParams,
        path: 'assets/lottie/s1_logo.json'
      };
    }, 600)
  }

API

  • width: number - if not specified, the player will take 100% of its host.
  • height: if not specified, the player will take 100% of its host.
  • options: of type S1LottieConfig mandatory for setting the Lottie player configuration.
  • optimize: boolean, if true, will load the lottie instance animation outside of Angular zone to escape change detection, for better performance.

Contribute:

We'll be happy to get issues/PRs/ from you, please review the TODO.md for future planning and follow the CONTRIBUTING.md.

Internal (requires permissions): build and publish to npm:

  • To build before publishing run: npm run build:prod:plugin
  • publish from dist/@sentinel-one/s1-lottie (npm publish --access public)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@angular/animationsThe modern web developer’s platform
GitHub Stars
80K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
21
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
11Performant
tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
np
ng-particlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ngx-lottieFully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ :rocket:
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
tc
tsparticles-coretsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
8
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aa
angular-animations:sparkles: Easy, Reusable Animation Utility library for Angular
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 71 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial