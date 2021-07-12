Lottie Animation Wrapper Component for Angular 7 or higher. no ionic support.
(Originally forked from: fivethree-team/lottie, this fork is independent and can't get updated in front of forked origin )
TBD as ng add soon
npm i @sentinel-one/s1-lottie lottie-web --save
Import the module into your root application module:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { LottieModule } from '@sentinel-one/s1-lottie';
@NgModule({
imports: [
LottieModule
]
})
export class AppModule {}
Add the lottie component to your template:
<s1-lottie
[options]="lottieParams"
[width]="500"
[height]="500"
[optimize]="false"
(animationCreated)=onAnimationCreated($event)>
</s1-lottie>
You need to setup the
lottieParams in your component:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { S1LottieConfig } from '@sentinel-one/s1-lottie';
import { AnimationItem } from 'lottie-web';
Component({
selector: 'app-home',
templateUrl: 'home.page.html',
styleUrls: ['home.page.scss'],
})
export class HomePage {
lottieParams: S1LottieConfig = {
path: 'assets/lottie/empty_box.json',
renderer: 'canvas',
loop: true
};
onAnimationCreated(animation: AnimationItem) {
animation.play();
animation.setSpeed(0.8);
}
}
Save your lottie files in the assets folder and change the
path param, this way they are copied when building your application.
** We also support dynamic loading of new animation files, e.g:
changeAnimation() {
this.lottieParams = {
...this.lottieParams,
path: 'assets/lottie/s1_test.json'
};
setTimeout(()=> {
this.lottieParams = {
...this.lottieParams,
path: 'assets/lottie/s1_logo.json'
};
}, 600)
}
We'll be happy to get issues/PRs/ from you, please review the TODO.md for future planning and follow the CONTRIBUTING.md.
Internal (requires permissions): build and publish to npm:
npm run build:prod:plugin
npm publish --access public)