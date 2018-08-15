Conquer the command-line.
(O)
<M
o <M
/| ...... /:M\------------------------------------------------,,,,,,
(O)[ vorpal ]::@+}==========================================------------>
\| ^^^^^^ \:W/------------------------------------------------''''''
o <W
<W
(O)
Vorpal is Node's first framework for building interactive CLI applications. With a simple and powerful API, Vorpal opens the door to a new breed of rich, immersive CLI environments like cash and wat.
This is now an OPEN Open Source project. I am not able to invest a significant amount of time into maintaining Vorpal and so am looking for volunteers who would like to be active maintainers of the project. If you are interested, shoot me a note.
Inspired by and based on commander.js, Vorpal is a framework for building immersive CLI applications built on an interactive prompt provided by inquirer.js. Vorpal launches Node into an isolated CLI environment and provides a suite of API commands and functionality including:
Vorpal supports community extensions, which empower it to do awesome things such as piping commands to less, importing commands live or supporting a built-in REPL.
Made with ❤️ by dthree.
Install
vorpal into your project:
$ npm install vorpal --save
Create a
.js file and add the following:
const vorpal = require('vorpal')();
vorpal
.command('foo', 'Outputs "bar".')
.action(function(args, callback) {
this.log('bar');
callback();
});
vorpal
.delimiter('myapp$')
.show();
This creates an instance of Vorpal, adds a command which logs "bar", sets the prompt delimiter to say "myapp$", and shows the prompt.
Run your project file. Your Node app has become a CLI:
$ node server.js
myapp~$
Try out your "foo" command.
myapp~$ foo
bar
myapp~$
Now type "help" to see Vorpal's built in commands in addition to "foo":
myapp~$ help
Commands
help [command] Provides help for a given command.
exit [options] Exits instance of Vorpal.
foo Outputs "bar".
myapp~$
There's the basics. Once you get the hang of it, follow this tutorial or read on to learn what else Vorpal can do.
Questions? Use the
vorpal.js StackOverflow tag for fast answers that help others, or jump into chat on Gitter.
vorpal.command
command.description
command.alias
command.parse
command.option
command.hidden
command.remove
command.help
command.autocomplete
command.action
command.cancel
ui.delimiter
ui.input
ui.imprint
ui.submit
ui.cancel
ui.imprint
ui.redraw
ui.redraw.clear
ui.redraw.done
You can build your own Vorpal commands and extensions.
One, two! One, two! and through and through
The vorpal blade went snicker-snack!
He left it dead, and with its head
He went galumphing back.
Lewis Carroll, Jabberwocky
MIT © David Caccavella