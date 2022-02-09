openbase logo
Readme

Twilio SendGrid Logo

BuildStatus npm version Twitter Follow GitHub contributors MIT licensed Open Source Helpers

Twilio SendGrid Docs

The default branch name for this repository has been changed to main as of 07/27/2020.

This library allows you to quickly and easily use the Twilio SendGrid Web API v3 via Node.js.

We want this library to be community-driven, and Twilio SendGrid led. We need your help to realize this goal. To help make sure we are building the right things in the right order, we ask that you create issues and pull requests or merely upvote or comment on existing issues or pull requests.

For updates to this library, see our CHANGELOG and releases.

Subscribe to our email release notifications to receive emails about releases and breaking changes.

We appreciate your continued support, thank you!

Table of Contents

Introduction - Please Read First

This library is broken up into several packages as a monorepo so that you only need to install the packages necessary for your use case. This README contains information about all packages. For examples on how to get started quickly, head over to the READMEs of each package (linked and described below), which includes detailed examples.

Announcements

BREAKING CHANGE: Please see the Twilio SendGrid Node.js Migration Guide 6.X.X -> 7.X.X for details.

All updates to this library are documented in our CHANGELOG and releases. You may also subscribe to email release notifications for releases and breaking changes.

How to Contribute

We encourage contribution to our libraries (you might even score some nifty swag), please see our CONTRIBUTING guide for details.

Troubleshooting

Please see our troubleshooting guide for common library issues.

About

sendgrid-nodejs is maintained and funded by Twilio SendGrid, Inc. The names and logos for sendgrid-nodejs are trademarks of Twilio SendGrid, Inc.

If you need help installing or using the library, please check the Twilio SendGrid Support Help Center.

If you've instead found a bug in the library or would like new features added, go ahead and open issues or pull requests against this repo!

License

The MIT License (MIT)

