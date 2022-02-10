semantic-release plugin to generate changelog content with conventional-changelog

Step Description generateNotes Generate release notes for the commits added since the last release with conventional-changelog.

Install

$ npm install @semantic-release/release-notes-generator -D

Usage

The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer" , { "preset" : "angular" , "parserOpts" : { "noteKeywords" : [ "BREAKING CHANGE" , "BREAKING CHANGES" , "BREAKING" ] } }], [ "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator" , { "preset" : "angular" , "parserOpts" : { "noteKeywords" : [ "BREAKING CHANGE" , "BREAKING CHANGES" , "BREAKING" ] }, "writerOpts" : { "commitsSort" : [ "subject" , "scope" ] } }] ] }

With this example:

the commits that contains BREAKING CHANGE , BREAKING CHANGES or BREAKING in their body will be considered breaking changes (by default the angular preset checks only for BREAKING CHANGE and BREAKING CHANGES )

Configuration

Options

Option Description Default preset conventional-changelog preset (possible values: angular , atom , codemirror , ember , eslint , express , jquery , jshint , conventionalcommits ). angular config NPM package name of a custom conventional-changelog preset. - parserOpts Additional conventional-commits-parser options that will extends the ones loaded by preset or config . This is convenient to use a conventional-changelog preset with some customizations without having to create a new module. - writerOpts Additional conventional-commits-writer options that will extends the ones loaded by preset or config . This is convenient to use a conventional-changelog preset with some customizations without having to create a new module. - host The host used to generate links to issues and commits. See conventional-changelog-writer#host. The host from the repositoryurl option. linkCompare Whether to include a link to compare changes since previous release in the release note. true linkReferences Whether to include a link to issues and commits in the release note. See conventional-changelog-writer#linkreferences. true commit Keyword used to generate commit links (formatted as <host>/<owner>/<repository>/<commit>/<commit_sha> ). See conventional-changelog-writer#commit. commits for Bitbucket repositories, commit otherwise issue Keyword used to generate issue links (formatted as <host>/<owner>/<repository>/<issue>/<issue_number> ). See conventional-changelog-writer#issue. issue for Bitbucket repositories, issues otherwise presetConfig Additional configuration passed to the conventional-changelog preset. Used for example with conventional-changelog-conventionalcommits. -

Notes: in order to use a preset it must be installed (for example to use the eslint preset you must install it with npm install conventional-changelog-eslint -D )

Note: config will be overwritten by the values of preset . You should use either preset or config , but not both.

Note: Individual properties of parserOpts and writerOpts will override ones loaded with an explicitly set preset or config . If preset or config are not set, only the properties set in parserOpts and writerOpts will be used.