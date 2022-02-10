semantic-release plugin to generate changelog content with conventional-changelog
|Step
|Description
generateNotes
|Generate release notes for the commits added since the last release with conventional-changelog.
$ npm install @semantic-release/release-notes-generator -D
The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:
{
"plugins": [
["@semantic-release/commit-analyzer", {
"preset": "angular",
"parserOpts": {
"noteKeywords": ["BREAKING CHANGE", "BREAKING CHANGES", "BREAKING"]
}
}],
["@semantic-release/release-notes-generator", {
"preset": "angular",
"parserOpts": {
"noteKeywords": ["BREAKING CHANGE", "BREAKING CHANGES", "BREAKING"]
},
"writerOpts": {
"commitsSort": ["subject", "scope"]
}
}]
]
}
With this example:
BREAKING CHANGE,
BREAKING CHANGES or
BREAKING in their body will be considered breaking changes (by default the angular preset checks only for
BREAKING CHANGE and
BREAKING CHANGES)
subject then
scope (by default the angular preset sort the commits in the changelog by
scope then
subject)
|Option
|Description
|Default
preset
|conventional-changelog preset (possible values:
angular,
atom,
codemirror,
ember,
eslint,
express,
jquery,
jshint,
conventionalcommits).
angular
config
|NPM package name of a custom conventional-changelog preset.
|-
parserOpts
|Additional conventional-commits-parser options that will extends the ones loaded by
preset or
config. This is convenient to use a conventional-changelog preset with some customizations without having to create a new module.
|-
writerOpts
|Additional conventional-commits-writer options that will extends the ones loaded by
preset or
config. This is convenient to use a conventional-changelog preset with some customizations without having to create a new module.
|-
host
|The host used to generate links to issues and commits. See conventional-changelog-writer#host.
|The host from the
repositoryurl option.
linkCompare
|Whether to include a link to compare changes since previous release in the release note.
true
linkReferences
|Whether to include a link to issues and commits in the release note. See conventional-changelog-writer#linkreferences.
true
commit
|Keyword used to generate commit links (formatted as
<host>/<owner>/<repository>/<commit>/<commit_sha>). See conventional-changelog-writer#commit.
commits for Bitbucket repositories,
commit otherwise
issue
|Keyword used to generate issue links (formatted as
<host>/<owner>/<repository>/<issue>/<issue_number>). See conventional-changelog-writer#issue.
issue for Bitbucket repositories,
issues otherwise
presetConfig
|Additional configuration passed to the conventional-changelog preset. Used for example with conventional-changelog-conventionalcommits.
|-
Notes: in order to use a
preset it must be installed (for example to use the eslint preset you must install it with
npm install conventional-changelog-eslint -D)
Note:
config will be overwritten by the values of
preset. You should use either
preset or
config, but not both.
Note: Individual properties of
parserOpts and
writerOpts will override ones loaded with an explicitly set
preset or
config. If
preset or
config are not set, only the properties set in
parserOpts and
writerOpts will be used.
Note: For presets that expects a configuration object, such as
conventionalcommits, the
presetConfig option must be set.