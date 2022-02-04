semantic-release plugin to publish a npm package.

Step Description verifyConditions Verify the presence of the NPM_TOKEN environment variable, or an .npmrc file, and verify the authentication method is valid. prepare Update the package.json version and create the npm package tarball. addChannel Add a release to a dist-tag. publish Publish the npm package to the registry.

Install

$ npm install @semantic-release/npm -D

Usage

The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:

{ "plugins" : [ "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer" , "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator" , "@semantic-release/npm" , ] }

Configuration

Npm registry authentication

The npm authentication configuration is required and can be set via environment variables.

Both the token and the legacy ( username , password and email ) authentication are supported. It is recommended to use the token authentication. The legacy authentication is supported as the alternative npm registries Artifactory and npm-registry-couchapp only supports that form of authentication.

Notes:

Only the auth-only level of npm two-factor authentication is supported, semantic-release will not work with the default auth-and-writes level.

level of npm two-factor authentication is supported, will not work with the default level. The presence of an .npmrc file will override any specified environment variables.

Environment variables

Variable Description NPM_TOKEN Npm token created via npm token create NPM_USERNAME Npm username created via npm adduser or on npmjs.com NPM_PASSWORD Password of the npm user. NPM_EMAIL Email address associated with the npm user NPM_CONFIG_USERCONFIG Path to non-default .npmrc file

Use either NPM_TOKEN for token authentication or NPM_USERNAME , NPM_PASSWORD and NPM_EMAIL for legacy authentication

Options

Options Description Default npmPublish Whether to publish the npm package to the registry. If false the package.json version will still be updated. false if the package.json private property is true , true otherwise. pkgRoot Directory path to publish. . tarballDir Directory path in which to write the package tarball. If false the tarball is not be kept on the file system. false

Note: The pkgRoot directory must contain a package.json . The version will be updated only in the package.json and npm-shrinkwrap.json within the pkgRoot directory.

Note: If you use a shareable configuration that defines one of these options you can set it to false in your semantic-release configuration in order to use the default value.

Npm configuration

The plugin uses the npm CLI which will read the configuration from .npmrc . See npm config for the option list.

The registry can be configured via the npm environment variable NPM_CONFIG_REGISTRY and will take precedence over the configuration in .npmrc .

The registry and dist-tag can be configured in the package.json and will take precedence over the configuration in .npmrc and NPM_CONFIG_REGISTRY :

{ "publishConfig" : { "registry" : "https://registry.npmjs.org/" , "tag" : "latest" } }

Examples

The npmPublish and tarballDir option can be used to skip the publishing to the npm registry and instead, release the package tarball with another plugin. For example with the @semantic-release/github plugin:

{ "plugins" : [ "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer" , "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator" , [ "@semantic-release/npm" , { "npmPublish" : false , "tarballDir" : "dist" , }], [ "@semantic-release/github" , { "assets" : "dist/*.tgz" }] ] }

When publishing from a sub-directory with the pkgRoot option, the package.json and npm-shrinkwrap.json updated with the new version can be moved to another directory with a postversion . For example with the @semantic-release/git plugin:

{ "plugins" : [ "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer" , "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator" , [ "@semantic-release/npm" , { "pkgRoot" : "dist" , }], [ "@semantic-release/git" , { "assets" : [ "package.json" , "npm-shrinkwrap.json" ] }] ] }