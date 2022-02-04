semantic-release plugin to publish a npm package.
|Step
|Description
verifyConditions
|Verify the presence of the
NPM_TOKEN environment variable, or an
.npmrc file, and verify the authentication method is valid.
prepare
|Update the
package.json version and create the npm package tarball.
addChannel
|Add a release to a dist-tag.
publish
|Publish the npm package to the registry.
$ npm install @semantic-release/npm -D
The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:
{
"plugins": [
"@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
"@semantic-release/npm",
]
}
The npm authentication configuration is required and can be set via environment variables.
Both the token and the legacy (
username,
password and
Notes:
auth-only level of npm two-factor authentication is supported, semantic-release will not work with the default
auth-and-writes level.
.npmrc file will override any specified environment variables.
|Variable
|Description
NPM_TOKEN
|Npm token created via npm token create
NPM_USERNAME
|Npm username created via npm adduser or on npmjs.com
NPM_PASSWORD
|Password of the npm user.
NPM_EMAIL
|Email address associated with the npm user
NPM_CONFIG_USERCONFIG
|Path to non-default .npmrc file
Use either
NPM_TOKEN for token authentication or
NPM_USERNAME,
NPM_PASSWORD and
NPM_EMAIL for legacy authentication
|Options
|Description
|Default
npmPublish
|Whether to publish the
npm package to the registry. If
false the
package.json version will still be updated.
false if the
package.json private property is
true,
true otherwise.
pkgRoot
|Directory path to publish.
.
tarballDir
|Directory path in which to write the package tarball. If
false the tarball is not be kept on the file system.
false
Note: The
pkgRoot directory must contain a
package.json. The version will be updated only in the
package.json and
npm-shrinkwrap.json within the
pkgRoot directory.
Note: If you use a shareable configuration that defines one of these options you can set it to
false in your semantic-release configuration in order to use the default value.
The plugin uses the
npm CLI which will read the configuration from
.npmrc. See
npm config for the option list.
The
registry can be configured via the npm environment variable
NPM_CONFIG_REGISTRY and will take precedence over the configuration in
.npmrc.
The
registry and
dist-tag can be configured in the
package.json and will take precedence over the configuration in
.npmrc and
NPM_CONFIG_REGISTRY:
{
"publishConfig": {
"registry": "https://registry.npmjs.org/",
"tag": "latest"
}
}
The
npmPublish and
tarballDir option can be used to skip the publishing to the
npm registry and instead, release the package tarball with another plugin. For example with the @semantic-release/github plugin:
{
"plugins": [
"@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
["@semantic-release/npm", {
"npmPublish": false,
"tarballDir": "dist",
}],
["@semantic-release/github", {
"assets": "dist/*.tgz"
}]
]
}
When publishing from a sub-directory with the
pkgRoot option, the
package.json and
npm-shrinkwrap.json updated with the new version can be moved to another directory with a
postversion. For example with the @semantic-release/git plugin:
{
"plugins": [
"@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
["@semantic-release/npm", {
"pkgRoot": "dist",
}],
["@semantic-release/git", {
"assets": ["package.json", "npm-shrinkwrap.json"]
}]
]
}
{
"scripts": {
"postversion": "cp -r package.json .. && cp -r npm-shrinkwrap.json .."
}
}