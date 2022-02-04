openbase logo
@semantic-release/npm

by semantic-release
8.0.3 (see all)

🚢 semantic-release plugin to publish a npm package

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

877K

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@semantic-release/npm

semantic-release plugin to publish a npm package.

Build Status npm latest version npm next version npm beta version

StepDescription
verifyConditionsVerify the presence of the NPM_TOKEN environment variable, or an .npmrc file, and verify the authentication method is valid.
prepareUpdate the package.json version and create the npm package tarball.
addChannelAdd a release to a dist-tag.
publishPublish the npm package to the registry.

Install

$ npm install @semantic-release/npm -D

Usage

The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:

{
  "plugins": [
    "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
    "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
    "@semantic-release/npm",
  ]
}

Configuration

Npm registry authentication

The npm authentication configuration is required and can be set via environment variables.

Both the token and the legacy (username, password and email) authentication are supported. It is recommended to use the token authentication. The legacy authentication is supported as the alternative npm registries Artifactory and npm-registry-couchapp only supports that form of authentication.

Notes:

  • Only the auth-only level of npm two-factor authentication is supported, semantic-release will not work with the default auth-and-writes level.
  • The presence of an .npmrc file will override any specified environment variables.

Environment variables

VariableDescription
NPM_TOKENNpm token created via npm token create
NPM_USERNAMENpm username created via npm adduser or on npmjs.com
NPM_PASSWORDPassword of the npm user.
NPM_EMAILEmail address associated with the npm user
NPM_CONFIG_USERCONFIGPath to non-default .npmrc file

Use either NPM_TOKEN for token authentication or NPM_USERNAME, NPM_PASSWORD and NPM_EMAIL for legacy authentication

Options

OptionsDescriptionDefault
npmPublishWhether to publish the npm package to the registry. If false the package.json version will still be updated.false if the package.json private property is true, true otherwise.
pkgRootDirectory path to publish..
tarballDirDirectory path in which to write the package tarball. If false the tarball is not be kept on the file system.false

Note: The pkgRoot directory must contain a package.json. The version will be updated only in the package.json and npm-shrinkwrap.json within the pkgRoot directory.

Note: If you use a shareable configuration that defines one of these options you can set it to false in your semantic-release configuration in order to use the default value.

Npm configuration

The plugin uses the npm CLI which will read the configuration from .npmrc. See npm config for the option list.

The registry can be configured via the npm environment variable NPM_CONFIG_REGISTRY and will take precedence over the configuration in .npmrc.

The registry and dist-tag can be configured in the package.json and will take precedence over the configuration in .npmrc and NPM_CONFIG_REGISTRY:

{
  "publishConfig": {
    "registry": "https://registry.npmjs.org/",
    "tag": "latest"
  }
}

Examples

The npmPublish and tarballDir option can be used to skip the publishing to the npm registry and instead, release the package tarball with another plugin. For example with the @semantic-release/github plugin:

{
  "plugins": [
    "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
    "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
    ["@semantic-release/npm", {
      "npmPublish": false,
      "tarballDir": "dist",
    }],
    ["@semantic-release/github", {
      "assets": "dist/*.tgz"
    }]
  ]
}

When publishing from a sub-directory with the pkgRoot option, the package.json and npm-shrinkwrap.json updated with the new version can be moved to another directory with a postversion. For example with the @semantic-release/git plugin:

{
  "plugins": [
    "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
    "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
    ["@semantic-release/npm", {
      "pkgRoot": "dist",
    }],
    ["@semantic-release/git", {
      "assets": ["package.json", "npm-shrinkwrap.json"]
    }]
  ]
}

{
  "scripts": {
    "postversion": "cp -r package.json .. && cp -r npm-shrinkwrap.json .."
  }
}

