openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@semantic-release/gitlab-config

by semantic-release
9.0.0 (see all)

🦊 Semantic-release shareable config for GitLab

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.6K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@semantic-release/gitlab-config

semantic-release shareable config to publish npm packages with GitLab.

Build Status npm latest version npm next version

Plugins

This shareable configuration use the following plugins:

Install

$ npm install --save-dev semantic-release @semantic-release/gitlab-config

Usage

The shareable config can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:

{
  "extends": "@semantic-release/gitlab-config"
}

Configuration

See each plugin documentation for required installation and configuration steps.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial