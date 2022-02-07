semantic-release shareable config to publish npm packages with GitLab.
This shareable configuration use the following plugins:
@semantic-release/commit-analyzer
@semantic-release/release-notes-generator
@semantic-release/npm
@semantic-release/gitlab
$ npm install --save-dev semantic-release @semantic-release/gitlab-config
The shareable config can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:
{
"extends": "@semantic-release/gitlab-config"
}
See each plugin documentation for required installation and configuration steps.