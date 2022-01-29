semantic-release plugin to publish a GitLab release.
|Step
|Description
verifyConditions
|Verify the presence and the validity of the authentication (set via environment variables).
publish
|Publish a GitLab release.
$ npm install @semantic-release/gitlab -D
The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:
{
"plugins": [
"@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
["@semantic-release/gitlab", {
"gitlabUrl": "https://custom.gitlab.com",
"assets": [
{"path": "dist/asset.min.css", "label": "CSS distribution"},
{"path": "dist/asset.min.js", "label": "JS distribution"}
]
}],
]
}
With this example GitLab releases will be published to the
https://custom.gitlab.com instance.
The GitLab authentication configuration is required and can be set via environment variables.
Create a personal access token with the
api scope and make it available in your CI environment via the
GL_TOKEN environment variable. If you are using
GL_TOKEN as the remote Git repository authentication it must also have the
write_repository scope.
|Variable
|Description
GL_TOKEN or
GITLAB_TOKEN
|Required. The token used to authenticate with GitLab.
GL_URL or
GITLAB_URL
|The GitLab endpoint.
GL_PREFIX or
GITLAB_PREFIX
|The GitLab API prefix.
|Option
|Description
|Default
gitlabUrl
|The GitLab endpoint.
GL_URL or
GITLAB_URL environment variable or CI provided environment variables if running on GitLab CI/CD or
https://gitlab.com.
gitlabApiPathPrefix
|The GitLab API prefix.
GL_PREFIX or
GITLAB_PREFIX environment variable or CI provided environment variables if running on GitLab CI/CD or
/api/v4.
assets
|An array of files to upload to the release. See assets.
|-
milestones
|An array of milestone titles to associate to the release. See GitLab Release API.
|-
Can be a glob or and
Array of
globs and
Objects with the following properties:
|Property
|Description
|Default
path
|Required. A glob to identify the files to upload.
|-
label
|Short description of the file displayed on the GitLab release. Ignored if
path matches more than one file.
|File name extracted from the
path.
type
|Asset type displayed on the GitLab release. Can be
runbook,
package,
image and
other (see official documents on release assets).
other
filepath
|A filepath for creating a permalink pointing to the asset (requires GitLab 12.9+, see official documents on permanent links). Ignored if
path matches more than one file.
|-
Each entry in the
assets
Array is globbed individually. A glob
can be a
String (
"dist/**/*.js" or
"dist/mylib.js") or an
Array of
Strings that will be globbed together
(
["dist/**", "!**/*.css"]).
If a directory is configured, all the files under this directory and its children will be included.
Note: If a file has a match in
assets it will be included even if it also has a match in
.gitignore.
'dist/*.js': include all the
js files in the
dist directory, but not in its sub-directories.
[['dist', '!**/*.css']]: include all the files in the
dist directory and its sub-directories excluding the
css
files.
[{path: 'dist/MyLibrary.js', label: 'MyLibrary JS distribution'}, {path: 'dist/MyLibrary.css', label: 'MyLibrary CSS distribution'}]: include the
dist/MyLibrary.js and
dist/MyLibrary.css files, and label them
MyLibrary JS distribution and
MyLibrary CSS distribution in the GitLab release.
[['dist/**/*.{js,css}', '!**/*.min.*'], {path: 'build/MyLibrary.zip', label: 'MyLibrary'}]: include all the
js and
css files in the
dist directory and its sub-directories excluding the minified version, plus the
build/MyLibrary.zip file and label it
MyLibrary in the GitLab release.
The latest version of this plugin is compatible with all currently-supported versions of GitLab, which is the current major version and previous two major versions. This plugin is not guaranteed to work with unsupported versions of GitLab.
If you are using GitLab.com or have upgraded your self-hosted GitLab instance to 14.0, please use version
>=6.0.7 of this plugin.
In GitLab 14.0, creating a release using the Tags API has been removed (see #290311). This plugin was updated to use the Releases API instead in https://github.com/semantic-release/gitlab/pull/184, which is available in version
6.0.7 and beyond.