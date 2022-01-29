semantic-release plugin to publish a GitLab release.

Step Description verifyConditions Verify the presence and the validity of the authentication (set via environment variables). publish Publish a GitLab release.

Install

$ npm install @semantic-release/gitlab -D

Usage

The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:

{ "plugins" : [ "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer" , "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator" , [ "@semantic-release/gitlab" , { "gitlabUrl" : "https://custom.gitlab.com" , "assets" : [ { "path" : "dist/asset.min.css" , "label" : "CSS distribution" }, { "path" : "dist/asset.min.js" , "label" : "JS distribution" } ] }], ] }

With this example GitLab releases will be published to the https://custom.gitlab.com instance.

Configuration

GitLab authentication

The GitLab authentication configuration is required and can be set via environment variables.

Create a personal access token with the api scope and make it available in your CI environment via the GL_TOKEN environment variable. If you are using GL_TOKEN as the remote Git repository authentication it must also have the write_repository scope.

Environment variables

Variable Description GL_TOKEN or GITLAB_TOKEN Required. The token used to authenticate with GitLab. GL_URL or GITLAB_URL The GitLab endpoint. GL_PREFIX or GITLAB_PREFIX The GitLab API prefix.

Options

Option Description Default gitlabUrl The GitLab endpoint. GL_URL or GITLAB_URL environment variable or CI provided environment variables if running on GitLab CI/CD or https://gitlab.com . gitlabApiPathPrefix The GitLab API prefix. GL_PREFIX or GITLAB_PREFIX environment variable or CI provided environment variables if running on GitLab CI/CD or /api/v4 . assets An array of files to upload to the release. See assets. - milestones An array of milestone titles to associate to the release. See GitLab Release API. -

assets

Can be a glob or and Array of globs and Object s with the following properties:

Property Description Default path Required. A glob to identify the files to upload. - label Short description of the file displayed on the GitLab release. Ignored if path matches more than one file. File name extracted from the path . type Asset type displayed on the GitLab release. Can be runbook , package , image and other (see official documents on release assets). other filepath A filepath for creating a permalink pointing to the asset (requires GitLab 12.9+, see official documents on permanent links). Ignored if path matches more than one file. -

Each entry in the assets Array is globbed individually. A glob can be a String ( "dist/**/*.js" or "dist/mylib.js" ) or an Array of String s that will be globbed together ( ["dist/**", "!**/*.css"] ).

If a directory is configured, all the files under this directory and its children will be included.

Note: If a file has a match in assets it will be included even if it also has a match in .gitignore .

assets examples

'dist/*.js' : include all the js files in the dist directory, but not in its sub-directories.

[['dist', '!**/*.css']] : include all the files in the dist directory and its sub-directories excluding the css files.

[{path: 'dist/MyLibrary.js', label: 'MyLibrary JS distribution'}, {path: 'dist/MyLibrary.css', label: 'MyLibrary CSS distribution'}] : include the dist/MyLibrary.js and dist/MyLibrary.css files, and label them MyLibrary JS distribution and MyLibrary CSS distribution in the GitLab release.

[['dist/**/*.{js,css}', '!**/*.min.*'], {path: 'build/MyLibrary.zip', label: 'MyLibrary'}] : include all the js and css files in the dist directory and its sub-directories excluding the minified version, plus the build/MyLibrary.zip file and label it MyLibrary in the GitLab release.

Compatibility

The latest version of this plugin is compatible with all currently-supported versions of GitLab, which is the current major version and previous two major versions. This plugin is not guaranteed to work with unsupported versions of GitLab.

Breaking changes in 14.0

If you are using GitLab.com or have upgraded your self-hosted GitLab instance to 14.0, please use version >=6.0.7 of this plugin.