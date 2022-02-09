semantic-release plugin to publish a GitHub release and comment on released Pull Requests/Issues.
|Step
|Description
verifyConditions
|Verify the presence and the validity of the authentication (set via environment variables) and the assets option configuration.
publish
|Publish a GitHub release, optionally uploading file assets.
addChannel
|Update a GitHub release's
pre-release field.
success
|Add a comment to each GitHub Issue or Pull Request resolved by the release and close issues previously open by the
fail step.
fail
|Open or update a GitHub Issue with information about the errors that caused the release to fail.
$ npm install @semantic-release/github -D
The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:
{
"plugins": [
"@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
["@semantic-release/github", {
"assets": [
{"path": "dist/asset.min.css", "label": "CSS distribution"},
{"path": "dist/asset.min.js", "label": "JS distribution"}
]
}],
]
}
With this example GitHub releases will be published with the file
dist/asset.min.css and
dist/asset.min.js.
The GitHub authentication configuration is required and can be set via environment variables.
Follow the Creating a personal access token for the command line documentation to obtain an authentication token. The token has to be made available in your CI environment via the
GH_TOKEN environment variable. The user associated with the token must have push permission to the repository.
When creating the token, the minimum required scopes are:
repo for a private repository
public_repo for a public repository
Notes on GitHub Actions: You can use the default token which is provided in the secret GITHUB_TOKEN. However releases done with this token will NOT trigger release events to start other workflows. If you have actions that trigger on newly created releases, please use a generated token for that and store it in your repository's secrets (any other name than GITHUB_TOKEN is fine).
When using the GITHUB_TOKEN, the minimum required permissions are:
contents: write to be able to publish a GitHub release
issues: write to be able to comment on released issues
pull-requests: write to be able to comment on released pull requests
|Variable
|Description
GH_TOKEN or
GITHUB_TOKEN
|Required. The token used to authenticate with GitHub.
GITHUB_API_URL or
GH_URL or
GITHUB_URL
|The GitHub Enterprise endpoint.
GH_PREFIX or
GITHUB_PREFIX
|The GitHub Enterprise API prefix.
|Option
|Description
|Default
githubUrl
|The GitHub Enterprise endpoint.
GH_URL or
GITHUB_URL environment variable.
githubApiPathPrefix
|The GitHub Enterprise API prefix.
GH_PREFIX or
GITHUB_PREFIX environment variable.
proxy
|The proxy to use to access the GitHub API. Set to
false to disable usage of proxy. See proxy.
HTTP_PROXY environment variable.
assets
|An array of files to upload to the release. See assets.
|-
successComment
|The comment to add to each issue and pull request resolved by the release. Set to
false to disable commenting on issues and pull requests. See successComment.
:tada: This issue has been resolved in version ${nextRelease.version} :tada:\n\nThe release is available on [GitHub release](<github_release_url>)
failComment
|The content of the issue created when a release fails. Set to
false to disable opening an issue when a release fails. See failComment.
|Friendly message with links to semantic-release documentation and support, with the list of errors that caused the release to fail.
failTitle
|The title of the issue created when a release fails. Set to
false to disable opening an issue when a release fails.
The automated release is failing 🚨
labels
|The labels to add to the issue created when a release fails. Set to
false to not add any label.
['semantic-release']
assignees
|The assignees to add to the issue created when a release fails.
|-
releasedLabels
|The labels to add to each issue and pull request resolved by the release. Set to
false to not add any label. See releasedLabels.
['released<%= nextRelease.channel ? \ on @\${nextRelease.channel}` : "" %>']-
addReleases
|Will add release links to the GitHub Release. Can be
false,
"bottom" or
"top". See addReleases.
false
Can be
false, a proxy URL or an
Object with the following properties:
|Property
|Description
|Default
host
|Required. Proxy host to connect to.
|-
port
|Required. Proxy port to connect to.
|File name extracted from the
path.
secureProxy
|If
true, then use TLS to connect to the proxy.
false
headers
|Additional HTTP headers to be sent on the HTTP CONNECT method.
|-
See node-https-proxy-agent and node-http-proxy-agent for additional details.
'http://168.63.76.32:3128': use the proxy running on host
168.63.76.32 and port
3128 for each GitHub API request.
{host: '168.63.76.32', port: 3128, headers: {Foo: 'bar'}}: use the proxy running on host
168.63.76.32 and port
3128 for each GitHub API request, setting the
Foo header value to
bar.
Can be a glob or and
Array of
globs and
Objects with the following properties:
|Property
|Description
|Default
path
|Required. A glob to identify the files to upload.
|-
name
|The name of the downloadable file on the GitHub release.
|File name extracted from the
path.
label
|Short description of the file displayed on the GitHub release.
|-
Each entry in the
assets
Array is globbed individually. A glob
can be a
String (
"dist/**/*.js" or
"dist/mylib.js") or an
Array of
Strings that will be globbed together
(
["dist/**", "!**/*.css"]).
If a directory is configured, all the files under this directory and its children will be included.
The
name and
label for each assets are generated with Lodash template. The following variables are available:
|Parameter
|Description
branch
|The branch from which the release is done.
lastRelease
Object with
version,
gitTag and
gitHead of the last release.
nextRelease
Object with
version,
gitTag,
gitHead and
notes of the release being done.
commits
Array of commit
Objects with
hash,
subject,
body
message and
author.
Note: If a file has a match in
assets it will be included even if it also has a match in
.gitignore.
'dist/*.js': include all the
js files in the
dist directory, but not in its sub-directories.
[['dist', '!**/*.css']]: include all the files in the
dist directory and its sub-directories excluding the
css
files.
[{path: 'dist/MyLibrary.js', label: 'MyLibrary JS distribution'}, {path: 'dist/MyLibrary.css', label: 'MyLibrary CSS distribution'}]: include the
dist/MyLibrary.js and
dist/MyLibrary.css files, and label them
MyLibrary JS distribution and
MyLibrary CSS distribution in the GitHub release.
[['dist/**/*.{js,css}', '!**/*.min.*'], {path: 'build/MyLibrary.zip', label: 'MyLibrary'}]: include all the
js and
css files in the
dist directory and its sub-directories excluding the minified version, plus the
build/MyLibrary.zip file and label it
MyLibrary in the GitHub release.
[{path: 'dist/MyLibrary.js', name: 'MyLibrary-${nextRelease.gitTag}.js', label: 'MyLibrary JS (${nextRelease.gitTag}) distribution'}]: include the file
dist/MyLibrary.js and upload it to the GitHub release with name
MyLibrary-v1.0.0.js and label
MyLibrary JS (v1.0.0) distribution which will generate the link:
[MyLibrary JS (v1.0.0) distribution](MyLibrary-v1.0.0.js)
The message for the issue comments is generated with Lodash template. The following variables are available:
|Parameter
|Description
branch
Object with
name,
type,
channel,
range and
prerelease properties of the branch from which the release is done.
lastRelease
Object with
version,
channel,
gitTag and
gitHead of the last release.
nextRelease
Object with
version,
channel,
gitTag,
gitHead and
notes of the release being done.
commits
Array of commit
Objects with
hash,
subject,
body
message and
author.
releases
Array with a release
Objects for each release published, with optional release data such as
name and
url.
issue
|A GitHub API pull request object for pull requests related to a commit, or an
Object with the
number property for issues resolved via keywords
The
successComment
This ${issue.pull_request ? 'pull request' : 'issue'} is included in version ${nextRelease.version} will generate the comment:
This pull request is included in version 1.0.0
The message for the issue content is generated with Lodash template. The following variables are available:
|Parameter
|Description
branch
|The branch from which the release had failed.
errors
|An
Array of SemanticReleaseError. Each error has the
message,
code,
pluginName and
details properties.
pluginName contains the package name of the plugin that threw the error.
details contains a information about the error formatted in markdown.
The
failComment
This release from branch ${branch.name} had failed due to the following errors:\n- ${errors.map(err => err.message).join('\\n- ')} will generate the comment:
This release from branch master had failed due to the following errors:
- Error message 1
- Error message 2
Each label name is generated with Lodash template. The following variables are available:
|Parameter
|Description
branch
Object with
name,
type,
channel,
range and
prerelease properties of the branch from which the release is done.
lastRelease
Object with
version,
channel,
gitTag and
gitHead of the last release.
nextRelease
Object with
version,
channel,
gitTag,
gitHead and
notes of the release being done.
commits
Array of commit
Objects with
hash,
subject,
body
message and
author.
releases
Array with a release
Objects for each release published, with optional release data such as
name and
url.
issue
|A GitHub API pull request object for pull requests related to a commit, or an
Object with the
number property for issues resolved via keywords
The
releasedLabels
['released<%= nextRelease.channel ? ` on @\${nextRelease.channel}` : "" %> from <%= branch.name %>'] will generate the label:
released on @next from branch next
Add links to other releases to the GitHub release body.
Valid values for this option are
false,
"top" or
"bottom".
See The introducing PR for an example on how it will look.