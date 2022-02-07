semantic-release plugin to execute custom shell commands.

Step Description verifyConditions Execute a shell command to verify if the release should happen. analyzeCommits Execute a shell command to determine the type of release. verifyRelease Execute a shell command to verifying a release that was determined before and is about to be published. generateNotes Execute a shell command to generate the release note. prepare Execute a shell command to prepare the release. publish Execute a shell command to publish the release. success Execute a shell command to notify of a new release. fail Execute a shell command to notify of a failed release.

Install

$ npm install @semantic-release/ exec -D

Usage

The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:

{ "plugins" : [ "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer" , "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator" , [ "@semantic-release/exec" , { "verifyConditionsCmd" : "./verify.sh" , "publishCmd" : "./publish.sh ${nextRelease.version} ${options.branch} ${commits.length} ${Date.now()}" }], ] }

With this example:

the shell command ./verify.sh will be executed on the verify conditions step

will be executed on the verify conditions step the shell command ./publish.sh 1.0.0 master 3 870668040000 (for the release of version 1.0.0 from branch master with 3 commits on August 4th, 1997 at 2:14 AM ) will be executed on the publish step

Note: it's required to define a plugin for the analyze commits step. If no analyzeCommitsCmd is defined the plugin @semantic-release/commit-analyzer must be defined in the plugins list.

Configuration

Options

Options Description verifyConditionsCmd The shell command to execute during the verify condition step. See verifyConditionsCmd. analyzeCommitsCmd The shell command to execute during the analyze commits step. See analyzeCommitsCmd. verifyReleaseCmd The shell command to execute during the verify release step. See verifyReleaseCmd. generateNotesCmd The shell command to execute during the generate notes step. See generateNotesCmd. prepareCmd The shell command to execute during the prepare step. See prepareCmd. addChannelCmd The shell command to execute during the add channel step. See addChannelCmd. publishCmd The shell command to execute during the publish step. See publishCmd. successCmd The shell command to execute during the success step. See successCmd. failCmd The shell command to execute during the fail step. See failCmd. shell The shell to use to run the command. See execa#shell. execCwd The path to use as current working directory when executing the shell commands. This path is relative to the path from which semantic-release is running. For example if semantic-release runs from /my-project and execCwd is set to buildScripts then the shell command will be executed from /my-project/buildScripts

Each shell command is generated with Lodash template. All the objects passed to the semantic-release plugins are available as template options.

verifyConditionsCmd

Execute a shell command to verify if the release should happen.

Command property Description exit code 0 if the verification is successful, or any other exit code otherwise. stdout Write only the reason for the verification to fail. stderr Can be used for logging.

analyzeCommitsCmd

Command property Description exit code Any non 0 code is considered as an unexpected error and will stop the semantic-release execution with an error. stdout Only the release type ( major , minor or patch etc..) can be written to stdout . If no release has to be done the command must not write to stdout . stderr Can be used for logging.

verifyReleaseCmd

Command property Description exit code 0 if the verification is successful, or any other exit code otherwise. stdout Only the reason for the verification to fail can be written to stdout . stderr Can be used for logging.

generateNotesCmd

Command property Description exit code Any non 0 code is considered as an unexpected error and will stop the semantic-release execution with an error. stdout Only the release note must be written to stdout . stderr Can be used for logging.

prepareCmd

Command property Description exit code Any non 0 code is considered as an unexpected error and will stop the semantic-release execution with an error. stdout Can be used for logging. stderr Can be used for logging.

addChannelCmd

Command property Description exit code Any non 0 code is considered as an unexpected error and will stop the semantic-release execution with an error. stdout The release information can be written to stdout as parseable JSON (for example {"name": "Release name", "url": "http://url/release/1.0.0"} ). If the command write non parseable JSON to stdout no release information will be returned. stderr Can be used for logging.

publishCmd

Command property Description exit code Any non 0 code is considered as an unexpected error and will stop the semantic-release execution with an error. stdout The release information can be written to stdout as parseable JSON (for example {"name": "Release name", "url": "http://url/release/1.0.0"} ). If the command write non parseable JSON to stdout no release information will be returned. stderr Can be used for logging.

successCmd

Command property Description exit code Any non 0 code is considered as an unexpected error and will stop the semantic-release execution with an error. stdout Can be used for logging. stderr Can be used for logging.

failCmd