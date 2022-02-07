@semantic-release/exec
semantic-release plugin to execute custom shell commands.
|Step
|Description
verifyConditions
|Execute a shell command to verify if the release should happen.
analyzeCommits
|Execute a shell command to determine the type of release.
verifyRelease
|Execute a shell command to verifying a release that was determined before and is about to be published.
generateNotes
|Execute a shell command to generate the release note.
prepare
|Execute a shell command to prepare the release.
publish
|Execute a shell command to publish the release.
success
|Execute a shell command to notify of a new release.
fail
|Execute a shell command to notify of a failed release.
Install
$ npm install @semantic-release/exec -D
Usage
The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:
{
"plugins": [
"@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
["@semantic-release/exec", {
"verifyConditionsCmd": "./verify.sh",
"publishCmd": "./publish.sh ${nextRelease.version} ${options.branch} ${commits.length} ${Date.now()}"
}],
]
}
With this example:
- the shell command
./verify.sh will be executed on the verify conditions step
- the shell command
./publish.sh 1.0.0 master 3 870668040000 (for the release of version
1.0.0 from branch
master with
3 commits on
August 4th, 1997 at 2:14 AM) will be executed on the publish step
Note: it's required to define a plugin for the analyze commits step. If no analyzeCommitsCmd is defined the plugin @semantic-release/commit-analyzer must be defined in the
plugins list.
Configuration
Options
|Options
|Description
verifyConditionsCmd
|The shell command to execute during the verify condition step. See verifyConditionsCmd.
analyzeCommitsCmd
|The shell command to execute during the analyze commits step. See analyzeCommitsCmd.
verifyReleaseCmd
|The shell command to execute during the verify release step. See verifyReleaseCmd.
generateNotesCmd
|The shell command to execute during the generate notes step. See generateNotesCmd.
prepareCmd
|The shell command to execute during the prepare step. See prepareCmd.
addChannelCmd
|The shell command to execute during the add channel step. See addChannelCmd.
publishCmd
|The shell command to execute during the publish step. See publishCmd.
successCmd
|The shell command to execute during the success step. See successCmd.
failCmd
|The shell command to execute during the fail step. See failCmd.
shell
|The shell to use to run the command. See execa#shell.
execCwd
|The path to use as current working directory when executing the shell commands. This path is relative to the path from which semantic-release is running. For example if semantic-release runs from
/my-project and
execCwd is set to
buildScripts then the shell command will be executed from
/my-project/buildScripts
Each shell command is generated with Lodash template. All the objects passed to the semantic-release plugins are available as template options.
verifyConditionsCmd
Execute a shell command to verify if the release should happen.
|Command property
|Description
exit code
0 if the verification is successful, or any other exit code otherwise.
stdout
|Write only the reason for the verification to fail.
stderr
|Can be used for logging.
analyzeCommitsCmd
|Command property
|Description
exit code
|Any non
0 code is considered as an unexpected error and will stop the
semantic-release execution with an error.
stdout
|Only the release type (
major,
minor or
patch etc..) can be written to
stdout. If no release has to be done the command must not write to
stdout.
stderr
|Can be used for logging.
verifyReleaseCmd
|Command property
|Description
exit code
0 if the verification is successful, or any other exit code otherwise.
stdout
|Only the reason for the verification to fail can be written to
stdout.
stderr
|Can be used for logging.
generateNotesCmd
|Command property
|Description
exit code
|Any non
0 code is considered as an unexpected error and will stop the
semantic-release execution with an error.
stdout
|Only the release note must be written to
stdout.
stderr
|Can be used for logging.
prepareCmd
|Command property
|Description
exit code
|Any non
0 code is considered as an unexpected error and will stop the
semantic-release execution with an error.
stdout
|Can be used for logging.
stderr
|Can be used for logging.
addChannelCmd
|Command property
|Description
exit code
|Any non
0 code is considered as an unexpected error and will stop the
semantic-release execution with an error.
stdout
|The
release information can be written to
stdout as parseable JSON (for example
{"name": "Release name", "url": "http://url/release/1.0.0"}). If the command write non parseable JSON to
stdout no
release information will be returned.
stderr
|Can be used for logging.
publishCmd
|Command property
|Description
exit code
|Any non
0 code is considered as an unexpected error and will stop the
semantic-release execution with an error.
stdout
|The
release information can be written to
stdout as parseable JSON (for example
{"name": "Release name", "url": "http://url/release/1.0.0"}). If the command write non parseable JSON to
stdout no
release information will be returned.
stderr
|Can be used for logging.
successCmd
|Command property
|Description
exit code
|Any non
0 code is considered as an unexpected error and will stop the
semantic-release execution with an error.
stdout
|Can be used for logging.
stderr
|Can be used for logging.
failCmd
|Command property
|Description
exit code
|Any non
0 code is considered as an unexpected error and will stop the
semantic-release execution with an error.
stdout
|Can be used for logging.
stderr
|Can be used for logging.