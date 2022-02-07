openbase logo
@semantic-release/changelog

by semantic-release
6.0.1 (see all)

📘 semantic-release plugin to create or update a changelog file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

507K

GitHub Stars

194

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

@semantic-release/changelog

semantic-release plugin to create or update a changelog file.

Build Status npm latest version npm next version

StepDescription
verifyConditionsVerify the changelogFile and changelogTitle options configuration.
prepareCreate or update a changelog file in the local project directory with the changelog content created in the generate notes step.

Install

$ npm install @semantic-release/changelog -D

Usage

The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:

{
  "plugins": [
    "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
    "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
    [
      "@semantic-release/changelog",
      {
        "changelogFile": "docs/CHANGELOG.md"
      }
    ],
    [
      "@semantic-release/git",
      {
        "assets": ["docs/CHANGELOG.md"]
      }
    ]
  ]
}

With this example, for each release, a docs/CHANGELOG.md will be created or updated.

Configuration

Options

OptionsDescriptionDefault
changelogFileFile path of the changelog.CHANGELOG.md
changelogTitleTitle of the changelog file (first line of the file).-

Examples

When used with the @semantic-release/git or @semantic-release/npm plugins the @semantic-release/changelog plugin must be called first in order to update the changelog file so the @semantic-release/git and @semantic-release/npm plugins can include it in the release.

{
  "plugins": [
    "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
    "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
    "@semantic-release/changelog",
    "@semantic-release/npm",
    "@semantic-release/git"
  ]
}

