semantic-release plugin to create or update a changelog file.
|Step
|Description
verifyConditions
|Verify the
changelogFile and
changelogTitle options configuration.
prepare
|Create or update a changelog file in the local project directory with the changelog content created in the generate notes step.
$ npm install @semantic-release/changelog -D
The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:
{
"plugins": [
"@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
[
"@semantic-release/changelog",
{
"changelogFile": "docs/CHANGELOG.md"
}
],
[
"@semantic-release/git",
{
"assets": ["docs/CHANGELOG.md"]
}
]
]
}
With this example, for each release, a
docs/CHANGELOG.md will be created or updated.
|Options
|Description
|Default
changelogFile
|File path of the changelog.
CHANGELOG.md
changelogTitle
|Title of the changelog file (first line of the file).
|-
When used with the @semantic-release/git or @semantic-release/npm plugins the
@semantic-release/changelog plugin must be called first in order to update the changelog file so the @semantic-release/git and @semantic-release/npm plugins can include it in the release.
{
"plugins": [
"@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
"@semantic-release/changelog",
"@semantic-release/npm",
"@semantic-release/git"
]
}