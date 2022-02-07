semantic-release plugin to create or update a changelog file.

Step Description verifyConditions Verify the changelogFile and changelogTitle options configuration. prepare Create or update a changelog file in the local project directory with the changelog content created in the generate notes step.

Install

$ npm install @semantic-release/changelog -D

Usage

The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:

{ "plugins" : [ "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer" , "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator" , [ "@semantic-release/changelog" , { "changelogFile" : "docs/CHANGELOG.md" } ], [ "@semantic-release/git" , { "assets" : [ "docs/CHANGELOG.md" ] } ] ] }

With this example, for each release, a docs/CHANGELOG.md will be created or updated.

Configuration

Options

Options Description Default changelogFile File path of the changelog. CHANGELOG.md changelogTitle Title of the changelog file (first line of the file). -

Examples

When used with the @semantic-release/git or @semantic-release/npm plugins the @semantic-release/changelog plugin must be called first in order to update the changelog file so the @semantic-release/git and @semantic-release/npm plugins can include it in the release.