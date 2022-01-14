@seleniumhq/code-export-python-pytest

[WIP] An integrated development environment for Selenium scripts
Selenium IDE as a WebExtension is developed under the branch
v3 view the readme here.
This project is a work in progress, towards a complete rewrite of the old Selenium IDE. The IDE traditionally was developed to be a browser extension, we are now rewriting it to work as an electron app, more info soon.
The move to Electron is a work in progress. We will post updates as progress is made. If you're looking for Selenium IDE as a browser extension then check out the
v3 branch.
git has to be in
$PATH for the installation to pass
yarn or if using Node 10
yarn --ignore-engines
yarn build and then
yarn watch for faster incremental builds
yarn download-drivers
yarn test
Here's a draft of the general tasks ahead. Feel free to pitch in and announce which you wish to take upon yourself:
If you have questions, check out our FAQ.
You can also find us on the #selenium IRC channel, which is also available on Slack.