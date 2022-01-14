openbase logo
@seleniumhq/code-export-python-pytest

by SeleniumHQ
3.17.2 (see all)

Open Source record and playback test automation for the web.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo

Selenium IDE · Build Status

[WIP] An integrated development environment for Selenium scripts

Selenium IDE as a WebExtension is developed under the branch v3 view the readme here.

Introduction

This project is a work in progress, towards a complete rewrite of the old Selenium IDE. The IDE traditionally was developed to be a browser extension, we are now rewriting it to work as an electron app, more info soon.

Installation

WebExtension

Electron

The move to Electron is a work in progress. We will post updates as progress is made. If you're looking for Selenium IDE as a browser extension then check out the v3 branch.

Prerequisites

  • git has to be in $PATH for the installation to pass

  • yarn

Building

  • Install the dependencies yarn or if using Node 10 yarn --ignore-engines
  • Build the extension
    yarn build and then yarn watch for faster incremental builds
  • Run Tests To run the tests you need to do the following
yarn download-drivers 
yarn test

What now?

Here's a draft of the general tasks ahead. Feel free to pitch in and announce which you wish to take upon yourself:

  • Extension UI - SeIDE users should feel right at home
  • Selectors accuracy - an option is ranking selectors - we can optimize selectors correctness and test stability by collecting as many attributes as we can per user event. The most likely properties will be used for the selectors, with fallback to the others.
  • Intelligent editing
  • Export to selenium code in different languages
  • Playback in a way that's consistent with web drivers
  • Open for extensions

Questions or want to chat?

If you have questions, check out our FAQ.

You can also find us on the #selenium IRC channel, which is also available on Slack.

