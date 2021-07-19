openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vmv

@seismic/vue-multiselect-virtual

by Damian Dulisz
2.1.9 (see all)

Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

6.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

95

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-multiselect Build StatusCodecov branchnpm

Probably the most complete selecting solution for Vue.js 2.0, without jQuery.

Vue 3.0 Support

For Vue 3.0 compatible version see next branch.

Vue-Multiselect Screen

Documentation

Visit: vue-multiselect.js.org

Sponsors

Gold

Vuejs Amsterdam

Vue - The Road To Enterprise

Suade Labs

Silver

Storyblok

Bronze

Vue Mastery logo

Features & characteristics:

  • NO dependencies
  • Single select
  • Multiple select
  • Tagging
  • Dropdowns
  • Filtering
  • Search with suggestions
  • Logic split into mixins
  • Basic component and support for custom components
  • V-model support
  • Vuex support
  • Async options support
  • > 95% test coverage
  • Fully configurable (see props list below)

Breaking changes:

  • Instead of Vue.partial for custom option templates you can use a custom render function.
  • The :key props has changed to :track-by, due to conflicts with Vue 2.0.
  • Support for v-model
  • @update has changed to @input to also work with v-model
  • :selected has changed to :value for the same reason
  • Browserify users: if you wish to import .vue files, please add vueify transform.

Install & basic usage

npm install vue-multiselect

<template>
  <div>
    <multiselect
      v-model="selected"
      :options="options">
    </multiselect>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import Multiselect from 'vue-multiselect'
  export default {
    components: { Multiselect },
    data () {
      return {
        selected: null,
        options: ['list', 'of', 'options']
      }
    }
  }
</script>

<style src="vue-multiselect/dist/vue-multiselect.min.css"></style>

JSFiddle

Example JSFiddle – Use this for issue reproduction.

Examples

in jade-lang/pug-lang

Single select / dropdown

multiselect(
  :value="value",
  :options="source",
  :searchable="false",
  :close-on-select="false",
  :allow-empty="false",
  @input="updateSelected",
  label="name",
  placeholder="Select one",
  track-by="name"
)

multiselect(
  v-model="value",
  :options="source",
  :close-on-select="true",
  :clear-on-select="false",
  placeholder="Select one",
  label="name",
  track-by="name"
)

multiselect(
  v-model="multiValue",
  :options="source",
  :multiple="true",
  :close-on-select="true",
  placeholder="Pick some",
  label="name",
  track-by="name"
)

Tagging

with @tag event

multiselect(
  v-model="taggingSelected",
  :options="taggingOptions",
  :multiple="true",
  :taggable="true",
  @tag="addTag",
  tag-placeholder="Add this as new tag",
  placeholder="Type to search or add tag",
  label="name",
  track-by="code"
)


addTag (newTag) {
  const tag = {
    name: newTag,
    code: newTag.substring(0, 2) + Math.floor((Math.random() * 10000000))
  }
  this.taggingOptions.push(tag)
  this.taggingSelected.push(tag)
},

Asynchronous dropdown

multiselect(
  v-model="selectedCountries",
  :options="countries",
  :multiple="multiple",
  :searchable="searchable",
  @search-change="asyncFind",
  placeholder="Type to search",
  label="name"
  track-by="code"
)
  span(slot="noResult").
    Oops! No elements found. Consider changing the search query.

methods: {
  asyncFind (query) {
    this.countries = findService(query)
  }
}

Contributing

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev

# distribution build with minification
npm run bundle

# build the documentation into docs
npm run docs

# run unit tests
npm run test

# run unit tests watch
npm run unit

For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial