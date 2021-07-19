Probably the most complete selecting solution for Vue.js 2.0, without jQuery.
For Vue 3.0 compatible version see
next branch.
:key props has changed to
:track-by, due to conflicts with Vue 2.0.
v-model
@update has changed to
@input to also work with v-model
:selected has changed to
:value for the same reason
.vue files, please add
vueify transform.
npm install vue-multiselect
<template>
<div>
<multiselect
v-model="selected"
:options="options">
</multiselect>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Multiselect from 'vue-multiselect'
export default {
components: { Multiselect },
data () {
return {
selected: null,
options: ['list', 'of', 'options']
}
}
}
</script>
<style src="vue-multiselect/dist/vue-multiselect.min.css"></style>
in jade-lang/pug-lang
multiselect(
:value="value",
:options="source",
:searchable="false",
:close-on-select="false",
:allow-empty="false",
@input="updateSelected",
label="name",
placeholder="Select one",
track-by="name"
)
multiselect(
v-model="value",
:options="source",
:close-on-select="true",
:clear-on-select="false",
placeholder="Select one",
label="name",
track-by="name"
)
multiselect(
v-model="multiValue",
:options="source",
:multiple="true",
:close-on-select="true",
placeholder="Pick some",
label="name",
track-by="name"
)
with
@tag event
multiselect(
v-model="taggingSelected",
:options="taggingOptions",
:multiple="true",
:taggable="true",
@tag="addTag",
tag-placeholder="Add this as new tag",
placeholder="Type to search or add tag",
label="name",
track-by="code"
)
addTag (newTag) {
const tag = {
name: newTag,
code: newTag.substring(0, 2) + Math.floor((Math.random() * 10000000))
}
this.taggingOptions.push(tag)
this.taggingSelected.push(tag)
},
multiselect(
v-model="selectedCountries",
:options="countries",
:multiple="multiple",
:searchable="searchable",
@search-change="asyncFind",
placeholder="Type to search",
label="name"
track-by="code"
)
span(slot="noResult").
Oops! No elements found. Consider changing the search query.
methods: {
asyncFind (query) {
this.countries = findService(query)
}
}
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# distribution build with minification
npm run bundle
# build the documentation into docs
npm run docs
# run unit tests
npm run test
# run unit tests watch
npm run unit
For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.