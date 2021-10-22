Render the analytics.js snippet.
The recommended way to use analytics.js is to follow the analytics.js quickstart guide. If you absolutely need to generate a snippet dynamically, this is an alternate solution. Note that when using this in-browser, the global
analytics object will not be defined until the snippet is rendered and executed.
This package is supported on IE8+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari 9, Microsoft Edge, Node.js 0.10+
For IE7 support, install a global
JSON polyfill on the page prior to loading this package.
var snippet = require('@segment/snippet');
var contents = snippet.max({
host: 'cdn.segment.com',
apiKey: '03fwkuu3',
page: {
category: 'Docs',
name: 'Integrations',
properties: {
foo: 'bar'
}
}
});
Returns the maxified version of the analytics.js snippet given a set of
options:
host: the domain name where the analytics.js script is hosted.
apiKey: the
apiKey to load in the snippet.
page: the options to pass to
analytics.page. if
page is
false, then the
page() call will be omitted.
load: if set to
false the
load() call will be omitted. This is useful for if you want dynamically control the load process on the client-side for things like GDPR.
ajsPath: override the default analytics.min.js location
Returns the minified version of the snippet.