Provides durable retries with a queue held in localStorage (with graceful fallbacks to memory when necessary).

How It Works

Each page maintains its own list of queued and in-progress tasks, while constantly refreshing its ack time. If a queue goes more than 10s without updating its ack, another page will remove it, claim all queued tasks, and retry all in-progress tasks.

API

new Queue(name, [opts], processFunc(item, done(err, res)))

You can omit the opts argument to initialize the queue with defaults:

var Queue = require ( '@segment/localstorage-retry' ); var queue = new Queue( 'my_queue_name' , function process ( item, done ) { sendAsync(item, function ( err, res ) { if (err) return done(err); done( null , res); }); }); queue.on( 'processed' , function ( err, res, item ) { if (err) return console .warn( 'processing %O failed with error %O' , item, err); console .log( 'successfully sent %O with response %O' , item, res); }); queue.start();

Options

The queue can be initialized with the following options (defaults shown):

var options = { minRetryDelay : 1000 , maxRetryDelay : 30000 , backoffFactor : 2 , backoffJitter : 0 , maxItems : Infinity maxAttempts : Infinity }; var queue = new Queue( 'my_queue_name' , options, (item, done) => { sendAsync(item, (err, res) => { if (err) return done(err); done( null , res); }); }); queue.start();

Adds an item to the queue

queue.addItem({ a : 'b' });

.getDelay (attemptNumber) -> ms

Can be overridden to provide a custom retry delay in ms. You'll likely want to use the queue instance's backoff constants here.

this .backoff = { MIN_RETRY_DELAY : opts.minRetryDelay || 1000 , MAX_RETRY_DELAY : opts.maxRetryDelay || 30000 , FACTOR : opts.backoffFactor || 2 , JITTER : opts.backoffJitter || 0 };

Default implementation:

queue.getDelay = function ( attemptNumber ) { var ms = this .backoff.MIN_RETRY_DELAY * Math .pow( this .backoff.FACTOR, attemptNumber); if ( this .backoff.JITTER) { var rand = Math .random(); var deviation = Math .floor(rand * this .backoff.JITTER * ms); if ( Math .floor(rand * 10 ) < 5 ) { ms -= deviation; } else { ms += deviation; } } return Number ( Math .min(ms, this .backoff.MAX_RETRY_DELAY).toPrecision( 1 )); };

.shouldRetry (item, attemptNumber, error) -> boolean

Can be overridden to provide custom logic for whether to requeue the item. You'll likely want to use the queue instance's maxAttempts variable (which is overridable via constructor's opts argument).

Default:

queue.shouldRetry = function ( item, attemptNumber, error ) { if (attemptNumber > this .maxAttempts) return false ; return true ; };

You may also want to selectively retry based on error returned by your process function or something in the item itself.

Override Example:

queue.shouldRetry = function ( item, attemptNumber, error ) { if (attemptNumber > this .maxAttempts) return false ; if ( new Date (item.timestamp) - new Date () > 86400000 ) return false ; if (error.code === '429' ) return false ; return true ; }

Starts the queue processing items. Anything added before calling .start will be queued until .start is called.

queue.start();

Stops the queue from processing. Any retries queued may be picked claimed by another queue after a timeout.

queue.stop();

Emitter

You can listen for processed events, which are emitted with each invocation of the processFunc and passed any error or response provided along with the item itself.

If a message is discarded entirely because it does not pass your shouldRetry logic upon attempted re-enqueuing, the queue will emit a discard event.

If the queue is reclaiming events from an abandonded queue, and sees duplicate entries, we will keep the first, and discard the rest, emitting a duplication event for each.

processed

queue.on( 'processed' , function ( err, res, item ) { if (err) return console .warn( 'processing %O failed with error %O' , item, err); console .log( 'successfully sent %O with response %O' , item, res); });

discard

queue.on( 'discard' , function ( item, attempts ) { console .error( 'discarding message %O after %d attempts' , item, attempts); })

duplication

queue.on( 'duplication' , function ( item, attempts ) { console .error( 'discarding message %O due to duplicate entries' , item, attempts); })

License

Released under the MIT License