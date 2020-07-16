openbase logo
@segment/in-eu

by segmentio
0.3.0 (see all)

🇪🇺 privacy first EU detection library for browsers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.5K

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

🇪🇺 in-eu

Privacy conscious EU detection browser library

in-eu is a library for roughly detecting whether a website user is in the EU, without requiring a roundtrip to your server or a lookup against a GeoIP database.

It uses the browser's timezone (via the brilliant jstz and locale (navigator.languages) to infer whether someone is in the EU. in-eu trades absolute accuracy for a cautious approach that's more lightweight and respectful of end-user privacy.

Usage

$ npm install @segment/in-eu

import inEU from '@segment/in-eu'

inEU()
// => true | false

or try one of the more specific helpers:

import { isInEUTimezone } from '@segment/in-eu'

/*
 Only checks the browser timezone.
 Useful for checking if someone is physically present in the EU
*/

isInEUTimezone()
// => true | false

import { isEULocale } from '@segment/in-eu'

/*
 Only uses the browser's language/locale
 Useful for checking if someone speaks an european language accounting
 for locale. e.g. pt-PT (portuguese from Portugal)
*/

isEULocale()
// => true | false

License

in-eu is released under the MIT license.

