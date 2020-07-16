Privacy conscious EU detection browser library
in-eu is a library for roughly detecting whether a website user is in the EU, without requiring a roundtrip to your server or a lookup against a GeoIP database.
It uses the browser's timezone (via the brilliant jstz and locale (
navigator.languages) to infer whether someone is in the EU.
in-eu trades absolute accuracy for a cautious approach that's more lightweight and respectful of end-user privacy.
$ npm install @segment/in-eu
import inEU from '@segment/in-eu'
inEU()
// => true | false
or try one of the more specific helpers:
import { isInEUTimezone } from '@segment/in-eu'
/*
Only checks the browser timezone.
Useful for checking if someone is physically present in the EU
*/
isInEUTimezone()
// => true | false
import { isEULocale } from '@segment/in-eu'
/*
Only uses the browser's language/locale
Useful for checking if someone speaks an european language accounting
for locale. e.g. pt-PT (portuguese from Portugal)
*/
isEULocale()
// => true | false
in-eu is released under the MIT license.