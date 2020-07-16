Privacy conscious EU detection browser library

in-eu is a library for roughly detecting whether a website user is in the EU, without requiring a roundtrip to your server or a lookup against a GeoIP database.

It uses the browser's timezone (via the brilliant jstz and locale ( navigator.languages ) to infer whether someone is in the EU. in-eu trades absolute accuracy for a cautious approach that's more lightweight and respectful of end-user privacy.

Usage

$ npm install @segment/ in -eu

import inEU from '@segment/in-eu' inEU()

or try one of the more specific helpers:

import { isInEUTimezone } from '@segment/in-eu' isInEUTimezone()

import { isEULocale } from '@segment/in-eu' isEULocale()

License

in-eu is released under the MIT license.