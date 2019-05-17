Generate usage reports for JavaScript dependencies through an AST.

Note: only supports ES2015 import statements (not CommonJS require calls).

Install

yarn add @segment /dependency-report npm install @segment /dependency-report

CLI Usage

Input

$ dependency-report './client *.js' --packages=evergreen-ui --exports=SideSheet

Results

[ [ { "name" : "SideSheet" , "files" : 6 , "filepaths" : [ "./client/components/Customers/Audiences/Audience/Overview/RunOverview/index.js" , "./client/components/Customers/Destinations/View.js" , "./client/components/Customers/DestinationSettings.js" , "./client/components/Destinations/DestinationErrors/ErrorSheet.js" , "./client/components/WorkspaceSettingsV2/DeletionRequests/RegulationSheet.js" , "./client/containers/Navigation/UserDropdownApp.js" ] } ] ]

input

$ dependency-report './client *.js' --packages=evergreen-ui --exports=SideSheet,Popover,CornerDialog,RadioGroup

Results

[ [ { "name" : "SideSheet" , "files" : 6 , "filepaths" : [ "./client/components/Customers/Audiences/Audience/Overview/RunOverview/index.js" , "./client/components/Customers/Destinations/View.js" , "./client/components/Customers/DestinationSettings.js" , "./client/components/Destinations/DestinationErrors/ErrorSheet.js" , "./client/components/WorkspaceSettingsV2/DeletionRequests/RegulationSheet.js" , "./client/containers/Navigation/UserDropdownApp.js" ] }, { "name" : "Popover" , "files" : 2 , "filepaths" : [ "./client/components/WorkspaceSettingsV2/SuppressedUsers/RemoveButton.js" , "./client/containers/Navigation/UserDropdownApp.js" ] }, { "name" : "CornerDialog" , "files" : 4 , "filepaths" : [ "./client/components/GDPRNotification.js" , "./client/components/NewAgreementNotification.js" , "./client/components/Sources/SourceDebugger/TestConnectionNotice.js" , "./client/containers/Sources/SourceSchema/DataGovernanceFeedbackApp.js" ] }, { "name" : "RadioGroup" , "files" : 0 , "filepaths" : [] } ] ]

Usage