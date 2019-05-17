Generate usage reports for JavaScript dependencies through an AST.
Note: only supports ES2015
import statements (not CommonJS
require calls).
yarn add @segment/dependency-report
# or
npm install @segment/dependency-report
$ dependency-report './client/**/*.js' --packages=evergreen-ui --exports=SideSheet
[
[
{
"name": "SideSheet",
"files": 6,
"filepaths": [
"./client/components/Customers/Audiences/Audience/Overview/RunOverview/index.js",
"./client/components/Customers/Destinations/View.js",
"./client/components/Customers/DestinationSettings.js",
"./client/components/Destinations/DestinationErrors/ErrorSheet.js",
"./client/components/WorkspaceSettingsV2/DeletionRequests/RegulationSheet.js",
"./client/containers/Navigation/UserDropdownApp.js"
]
}
]
]
$ dependency-report './client/**/*.js' --packages=evergreen-ui --exports=SideSheet,Popover,CornerDialog,RadioGroup
[
[
{
"name": "SideSheet",
"files": 6,
"filepaths": [
"./client/components/Customers/Audiences/Audience/Overview/RunOverview/index.js",
"./client/components/Customers/Destinations/View.js",
"./client/components/Customers/DestinationSettings.js",
"./client/components/Destinations/DestinationErrors/ErrorSheet.js",
"./client/components/WorkspaceSettingsV2/DeletionRequests/RegulationSheet.js",
"./client/containers/Navigation/UserDropdownApp.js"
]
},
{
"name": "Popover",
"files": 2,
"filepaths": [
"./client/components/WorkspaceSettingsV2/SuppressedUsers/RemoveButton.js",
"./client/containers/Navigation/UserDropdownApp.js"
]
},
{
"name": "CornerDialog",
"files": 4,
"filepaths": [
"./client/components/GDPRNotification.js",
"./client/components/NewAgreementNotification.js",
"./client/components/Sources/SourceDebugger/TestConnectionNotice.js",
"./client/containers/Sources/SourceSchema/DataGovernanceFeedbackApp.js"
]
},
{
"name": "RadioGroup",
"files": 0,
"filepaths": []
}
]
]
const DependencyReport = require('@segment/dependency-report')
const report = new DependencyReport({
files: '**/*.js'
})