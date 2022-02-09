@segment/analytics.js-integration-adobe-analytics

Analytics.js Integrations

Introduction

This repo stores the majority of the analytics.js integrations that Segment currently supports. It is organized as a monorepo with each individual integration packaged and deployed as their own npm modules.

Getting Started

To start contributing, please ensure you have the following installed on your local machine:

Once these pre-requisites are met, feel free to clone the repo locally and install the required dependencies:

git clone https://github.com/segmentio/analytics.js-integrations && cd analytics.js-integrations yarn

Contributing

All individual integrations are stored in the integrations/ directory. We recommend navigating into the individual integration you are contributing to in your terminal rather than working from the root directory:

cd integrations/<INTEGRATION_NAME>

Breaking Changes

Please note, there is currently no way for user's of these integrations to choose specific versions. Therefore, all changes must always be fully backwards compatible. If a change is breaking it will not be considered.

Adding Dependencies

If you need to add an external dependency to an integration, please ensure you add it within the integration directory, not the root directory. That being said, please keep in mind that these integrations are run client side. Please only add external dependencies if it is critical to your code changes.

Running Tests

Each integration directory has an npm script called test that you can use to easily run the unit tests with via yarn test .

Test Locally

You can test changes to integrations locally with the a.js compiler.

Code Formatting

This project uses eslint to ensure uniform code formatting standards are maintained. You can see the specific eslint config in the root .eslintrc file. A pre-commit hook is used to help automate this process for you.

Pull Requests

Please make sure your PR includes the new version in package.json as well as an update to the integration's HISTORY.md file describing the change.

Releasing

All releases are handled by Segment engineers. Releases will be managed after a change has been approved and merged.